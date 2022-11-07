Liniers' The Ghost of Wreckers Cove tackles loss through historical magical realism

Argentinian cartoonist Liniers has teamed up with Angelica del Campo and colorist Christian Argiz for a new middle-grade graphic novel called The Ghost of Wreckers Cove, and it makes its English debut on Comixology November 8 after its Spanish-language debut earlier this year.

(Image credit: Comixology)

The Ghost of Wreckers Cove follows sisters Cristina and Martha as they cope with the death of their mother during a summer vacation to the coast of Maine with their father. He's rented a house near a famous but broken-down lighthouse, so while he works, the girls explore the area and make friends with a young redheaded girl.

Soon, Cristina and Martha begin to suspect their new friend is from a different time. They head to the local library to research, meet a local historian, and then move their investigation to the local maritime museum. There, they learn about their friend and her famous disappearance, which all ties back to the lighthouse.

"We have always been fascinated with the lighthouses on the coast of Maine and the fact that there were so many women lighthouse keepers and that there are so many shipwrecks still at the bottom of the sea on the eastern seaboard," say Liniers and del Campo.

"All those things inspired us to create a story of how two young girls cope with the loss of their mother through a magical friendship with a ghost that has grains of historical truth that the children can then investigate. It's an inverted take on the classic detective genre: Instead of logic and deduction saving the day, magic and the supernatural are at the heart of the story."

Newsarama can reveal the following preview from The Ghost of Wreckers Cove, seen below.

(Image credit: Comixology)

(Image credit: Comixology)

(Image credit: Comixology)

(Image credit: Comixology)

(Image credit: Comixology)

The Ghost of Wreckers Cove will be available in English via Comixology on November 8.

