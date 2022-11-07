WATCH: Gas Station Customers Knock Out Worker Over Wrong Food Order

A gas station employee was knocked unconscious by two customers angry over a wrong food order, according to WKMG .

The Holly Hill Police Department recently released surveillance footage of the shocking attack , which happened on November 3 at Rite Truck on Ridgewood Avenue. The video begins with the victim arguing with a woman. Though it didn't show how the fight started, officers said it stemmed from a food order.

The employee kept shouting at two women and even throwing her purse down on the counter, despite her co-worker advising her to go in the back. That's when one of the customers throws a punch at the victim.

The second customer, who's wearing pink shorts, joins in by socking the victim several more times. The employee then falls to the floor, and the assailant continues beating on her before both of them leave the store.

The victim admitted to being "mouthy" as described by reporters but didn't expect the situation to get physical .

"I didn't have time to think about it," the victim told reporters. "I didn't make two pieces of fish for her. So, she got very verbally abusive to me... I just retaliated, mouthing back."

The victim doesn't plan on pressing charges, but police are still investigating the attack. Authorities have idenitified a possible suspect, and if both of them are caught, they could face battery charges.