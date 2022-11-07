ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holly Hill, FL

WATCH: Gas Station Customers Knock Out Worker Over Wrong Food Order

By Zuri Anderson
WHYI Y100
WHYI Y100
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29F8bY_0j25HmIk00

A gas station employee was knocked unconscious by two customers angry over a wrong food order, according to WKMG .

The Holly Hill Police Department recently released surveillance footage of the shocking attack , which happened on November 3 at Rite Truck on Ridgewood Avenue. The video begins with the victim arguing with a woman. Though it didn't show how the fight started, officers said it stemmed from a food order.

The employee kept shouting at two women and even throwing her purse down on the counter, despite her co-worker advising her to go in the back. That's when one of the customers throws a punch at the victim.

The second customer, who's wearing pink shorts, joins in by socking the victim several more times. The employee then falls to the floor, and the assailant continues beating on her before both of them leave the store.

The victim admitted to being "mouthy" as described by reporters but didn't expect the situation to get physical .

"I didn't have time to think about it," the victim told reporters. "I didn't make two pieces of fish for her. So, she got very verbally abusive to me... I just retaliated, mouthing back."

The victim doesn't plan on pressing charges, but police are still investigating the attack. Authorities have idenitified a possible suspect, and if both of them are caught, they could face battery charges.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cw34.com

Murder suspect screams as Florida deputies use Taser guns to arrest him

PALM COAST, Fla. (CBS12) — Deputies had to use their Taser guns on two separate occasions to subdue a young man suspected of killing a family member in Florida. Luke Ingram, of Dunwoody, Ga., is being held without bond on charges of second-degree murder, domestic violence battery by strangulation, resisting without violence, and resisting with violence.
PALM COAST, FL
leesburg-news.com

Man arrested at Lee Motel after allegedly waving gun

Leesburg police arrested a man at the Lee Motel after a 911 caller reported seeing him in the parking lot waving a gun. When the officers arrived at the motel parking lot Monday morning, they found 38-year-old Miguel Angel Viruet. He told police he had been in the bathroom when...
LEESBURG, FL
leesburg-news.com

Walmart employee caught stealing merchandise and money from store

A 20-year-old employee of the Mount Dora Walmart admitted to stealing money from a cash register a day after being caught trying to walk out of the store with $600 in merchandise he didn’t pay for. Victor Luis Rosado, of 197 Mae St. in Eustis, was charged with grand...
EUSTIS, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Motorcyclist burned on 75% of his body in gas station fire shares his story

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Jean Barretto doesn’t know if he will ever ride a motorcycle again. He spends most of his days in bed after 75% of his body was burned in February. The injuries happened after an encounter with county deputies. While riding his motorcycle, he was followed by the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office chopper to an Orange County gas station, where he was tackled by law enforcement. This encounter caused the gas to spill from his bike. Barretto was then tased after being tackled.
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
leesburg-news.com

Man suspected of snatching couple’s car at Wawa lands back behind bars

A man who was charged with theft of a motor vehicle this past February was arrested Friday by Lake County deputies on a warrant alleging he had missed an Oct. 24 court date. Leesburg officers had been dispatched to the Wawa at 1400 West North Boulevard on Feb. 21 where a couple had reported that a man, later identified as 24-year-old Raheem Evans of Toledo, Ohio, had taken their van when they were in the store.
LEESBURG, FL
10NEWS

2 people electrocuted by downed power line left in Nicole's wake

CONWAY, Fla. — Two people died Thursday morning after they came in contact with a live, downed power line in Central Florida likely left in the wake of Tropical Storm Nicole, authorities said. Orange County Sheriff's Office deputies responded around 9:30 a.m. to the intersection of Bayfront Parkway at...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
palmcoastobserver.com

Two felons from out of state arrested by Flagler County deputies

Public Affairs Officer, Flagler County Sheriff’s Office. Two wanted fugitives, one from North Carolina and one from Maryland, have been arrested by Flagler County Sheriff's Office deputies in recent days. FCSO arrests North Carolina fugitive wanted for threatening to kill law enforcement. A fugitive from justice is in the...
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Man run over, killed by car in Orange County, troopers say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A man was killed after he was run over by a car in Orange County, according to Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened on Colonial Drive and Kirkman Road around 9 p.m. on Wednesday. [TRENDING: Beachside Wilbur-by-the-Sea home teeters on edge as Nicole...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
ocala-news.com

Umatilla woman accused of crashing stolen pickup truck, fleeing scene

A 33-year-old Umatilla woman was arrested by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office after she allegedly crashed a stolen pickup truck and fled from the scene of the accident. On Sunday, an MCSO corporal responded to the area of SE 207th Terrace and SE 182nd Avenue Road in Umatilla in reference to an accident involving a light-colored Ford F-150 pickup truck.
UMATILLA, FL
WESH

Deputies: Man shot, killed in Lake County

UMATILLA, Fla. — One man was shot and killed in Umatilla Tuesday afternoon, according to the Lake County sheriff’s office. Deputies are still investigating the homicide. They got to a home on Merrell Avenue around 3:30 p.m. to look into a call they received about shots fired. Deputies...
LAKE COUNTY, FL
WHYI Y100

WHYI Y100

Miami, FL
12K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Miami #1 Hit Music Station

 https://y100.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy