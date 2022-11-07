Milkshake made his debut on 90s Night on The Masked Singer US along with Walrus and the trio of Lambs who have taken the latest round of the show by storm.

So who is Milkshake? Let’s look at the clues to see if we can figure out who the Milkshake is on The Masked Singer US.

Who is Milkshake on The Masked Singer US?

Milkshake was revealed to be NFL running back Le’Veon Bell. Bell, who played for Michigan State, was drafted 48th overall by the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2013. Over his career he also played for the New York Jets, Kansas City Chiefs, Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He made the Pro Bowl in his second season and eventually had a total of three Pro Bowl appearances during his career.

Bell is also trying his hand at professional boxing, though he lost his first pro fight on October 29 to Uriah Hall.

Who is Milkshake on The Masked Singer US? Song picks

Milkshake performed "Jump On It" by Sir Mix-A-Lot.

After Walrus was eliminated, Milkshake faced off against the trio of Lambs in the battle royale, where they both sang Haddaway’s anthem "What Is Love." The Lambs won the battle and will move on to the next competition.

Who is Milkshake on The Masked Singer US? Show clues

Milkshake’s clue was delivered by Danielle Fishel of Boy Meets World fame. The clue: "Wiz and Snoop." His strength was "extra thick" and his clue was "Unbreakable."

Here’s Milkshake’s clue package: "Listen up close, cuz these rhymes are timely. Take a fantastic voyage back to the '90s. Ready for action, so pick up the blitz. Ever since I was a kid, I was makin’ hits. My rhymes made me the one the ladies admire, so I dropped a mixtape and it was certified fire. Avoided the haters, stepped in and jazzed. Biggest name in the game reached out to collab. He handed me the ball cuz I never drop it. After that day I took off like a rocket. Try and knock me down, you best not be soft. Call me Taylor Swift man, cuz I milk-shake it off. So ring that bell, I’m ready to fight. I’ll throw a knockout punch right here on '90s night."

Who is Milkshake on The Masked Singer US? Theories

Fans had thoughts about who Milkshake might be:

The judges were stumped on Milkshake’s identity. Their final guesses were Tyreek Hill, Deshaun Johnson, Ezekiel Elliott, LL Cool J, DJ Jazzy Jeff, Nas, Ice Cube and T.I.

The Masked Singer US airs Wednesdays at 8 pm ET/PT on Fox.