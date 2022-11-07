This is what happens when you lock down the State, shut down businesses all for a virus with a Death rate of.04% and not to mention charging exorbitant taxes then piling on the biggest inflation increase in 40 years. Congratulations government, you've saved Us!.... what a bunch of as_holes.
talk about dictatorships! the dems in California and the congress and Whitehouse are acting like dictators!! trying increase the level of dictatorship with digital currency, this way they don't have to tell you you can't purchase something, they will just shut your money off.
This what happens when rent and housing costs go to high. They have no choice but live in a RV. Just think about it you could be next.
