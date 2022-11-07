ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Greg Jewell
3d ago

This is what happens when you lock down the State, shut down businesses all for a virus with a Death rate of.04% and not to mention charging exorbitant taxes then piling on the biggest inflation increase in 40 years. Congratulations government, you've saved Us!.... what a bunch of as_holes.

Coach M
3d ago

talk about dictatorships! the dems in California and the congress and Whitehouse are acting like dictators!! trying increase the level of dictatorship with digital currency, this way they don't have to tell you you can't purchase something, they will just shut your money off.

La57
3d ago

This what happens when rent and housing costs go to high. They have no choice but live in a RV. Just think about it you could be next.

Reply
KRON4 News

Californians are interested in moving to this state: study

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Heading into the end of 2022, Californians looking to move out of The Golden State have their eyes on The Keystone State. A new study found that Californians are searching for more affordable places to live in a state that’s far from the usual magnets where California refugees have flocked to […]
NBC San Diego

New Car Sales Down in 2022, Tesla Model Y Considered Top-Seller in California

In California, people are buying fewer new cars and trucks from dealerships this year compared to last year. According to a recent report from the California New Car Dealers Association (CNCDA), the new vehicle market fell 16.1% in the first nine months of 2022. That’s compared to the same time frame in 2021. The report said there are a few contributing factors, including less-than-predictable supply chain issues.
SFGate

Diesel big rigs have belched smog for years. California may soon ban them.

BLOOMINGTON, Calif. - The two-acre plot was overgrown and unruly, but they could see the potential. Mountains crowned the horizon and the soil was healthy. There was room to roam - for their children and their animals. For Cecilia and Macedonio González, this patch of land 50 miles east of Los Angeles was a portal to their past and a promise to their future.
mahoningmatters.com

Woman missing on drive from California to Oregon found, police say

UPDATE: A 26-year-old woman was found after being reported missing on a drive from California to Oregon, police said. With the help of a Good Samaritan with a snowmobile and Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office, Camille Rose Markovich was located “in Siskiyou County on Greyback Road” aftershe became stranded and didn’t have cellphone reception, the Cotati Police Department said in a Nov. 8 Facebook post.
Bakersfield Now

New California law makes employers disclose their pay wages

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Starting January 1, 2023, California employers with 15 or more employees will need to disclose salary ranges on job postings. On September 27, 2022, the new law called California’s Pay Transparency for Pay Equity act was passed. California is one of the many states...
FOX40

Northern California Election Results Congressional Districts 2022

(KTXL) — Every single House of Representatives seat is up for reelection this year, including all 52 from California.  California previously had 53 representatives, however, based on the 2020 census and a shift in population, California lost one representative.  At the same time, congressional districts were remade. Some representatives that are running for reelection are […]
KTLA

The ‘Most Magical’ winter destinations in California

While California probably isn’t the first place you think of when you think about winter, per se, there are some towns that could serve as the backdrop of a Hallmark Christmas movie. Tripstodiscover.com, a website that provides trip planning suggestions and resources, released a list of the 50 “Most Magical” winter wonderland towns in the […]
foodsafetynews.com

Man convicted of poisoning food at retail stores

David Lohr was sentenced in Arizona on Oct. 27 to 10 years probation. The sentence is in addition to a federal prison sentence in 2021. Lohr was charged with tampering and adding poison or other harmful substances to food at multiple retail stores within the Phoenix metropolitan area in Oct. 2018.
