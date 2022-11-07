Pianists pair practices coordination, communication, collaboration

For veteran pianists David K. Miller and Richard Collman, playing a two-piano concert is much less nerve wracking than playing solo.

Both musicians, who have performed as a duo since 2011, said they feel much less nervous at the keyboards when playing together.

“I feel more nervous alone,” said Collman.

Miller said he concentrates better on the music when sees his partner at the piano next to hm. There’s less distraction from the audience, too. “Sometimes I get tired of banging on the keys alone,” said Collman. “It feels good to perform together.”

At a recent rehearsal at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, Collman and Miller talked about their artistic collaboration and why it has worked for the last 11 years.

“We have similar technical abilities,” said Collman.

“I just try to match him,” joked Miller.

With those similar skills, the men admitted that perhaps Collman was better with octaves and Miller maybe excelled in rhythms. The pair also agreed their working styles are in synch; basically, they try not to be too picky.

“We criticize each other with minimal risk,” Miller said.

Collman said he learned a long time ago the trick to ensemble music is to listen closely, notice if the tone is softer or louder and try not to step on the other musician’s melodies.

“This is not an ego show,” he said.

But, Miller said the pair has set the bar high in terms of reaching optimal perfection. “I wouldn’t practice as much as I do if I wasn’t playing with him,” Miller said.

Both pianists said they enjoy the challenge of learning new music. Miller estimates he has probably spent 100 hours learning the three new numbers: the Brandenburg Concerto No. 3 by Bach, Rachmaninov and Zez Confrey they are performing later in November.

Another piece on the set list for the “Honoring Our Veterans” concert at FiftyNorth, is the S. Rachmaninoff number “Romance” from Suite for Two Pianos, written in 1901.

Also on the playlist for the Nov. 13 “Two Pianos” concert is an Irish reel composed by Percy Aldridge Grainger called “Molly on the Shore,” George Gershwin’s “Someone to Watch Over Me” and Zez Confrey’s “Dizzy Fingers.”

Collman said they will provide commentary on the musical selections, but keep the descriptions to a minimum. “Pianists can certainly overtalk.”

Rounding out their concert will be “Libertango” by Astor Piazzolla, “Tea for Two” by Vincent Youmans, and the “Ballet-Waltz” by P. Tschaikowsky.

Since the concert will be performed two days after Veteran’s Day and is in honor of the nation’s veterans, the pair will end the concert with John Philip Sousa’s stirring “The Stars and Stripes Forever.”

Collman said that two piano concerts are still a novelty. That’s why they want to include as much expression and complexity as they can into their performance. They try to stay aware of what the other is doing in order to fully integrate inside the music.

“The pacing or speed is what takes such a long time to get,” said Collman. “It’s like breathing when you both can lift your fingers from the keys simultaneously.”

Since both pianists will also be flipping their own pages, Collman said he always worries he’ll turn two pages instead of one. Miller said he tries to stay in the present and not worry about what’s coming in the next stanza.

“This is not a sleepy program,” said Miller. “There’s a lot of fireworks in this fast and furious music.”

Miller said after he retired as a middle school and high school music teacher in Oregon, concentrating on practicing the piano has gotten easier.