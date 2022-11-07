ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Luke Bryan Shares Sneak Peek Amid Prep For 56th Annual CMA Awards

 4 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Luke Bryan is gearing up for the 56th annual CMA Awards this week, and he gave fans a sneak peek of his upcoming performance on Monday (November 7). The award-winning artist is set to take the stage to sing “Country On,” the fan-favorite anthem that released over the summer, he showed with a snippet of the song on Instagram .

Bryan previously described “Country On” as a song that “ uplifts the hardworking American people out there, and it brings a lot of unity ,” he said when “Country On” — written by David Frasier, Styles Haury, Mark Nesler and Mitch Oglesby — released in time for the Fourth of July. “It just has feel-good vibes all the way around it and anytime you can reference country music fans in a song, and you can really make it feel natural, it’s great. And this song does just that.”

Bryan, who surprised fans with the release of his new song “ Prayin’ In A Deer Stand ” to kick off the weekend, is teaming up with NFL star Peyton Manning to host the highly-anticipated awards show . The 56th annual CMA Awards will be broadcast live from Bridgestone Arena in Downtown Nashville, Tennessee. It’s set for Wednesday, November 9 from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET.

Prevention

Fans Flood Reba McEntire With Support After the Singer Reveals Health News

We're sending Reba McEntire all of our positive thoughts for a speedy recovery. The 67-year-old singer and actress announced on Instagram that her doctor has placed her on vocal rest. Even though she's having to reschedule her performances for the weekend, fans are reaching out with messages of support and understanding.
