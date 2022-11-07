A Warsaw woman was transported to Lutheran Kosciusko Hospital after a three-vehicle accident Monday at the intersection of North Lake and West Fort Wayne streets, Warsaw. According to the Warsaw Police Department accident report, at approximately 3:24 p.m. Monday, Diego A. Xiqui, 17, North Old Ind. 15, Warsaw, was driving westbound on West Fort Wayne Street approaching North Lake Street in a 2011 Honda Pilot. He said he eased out into the northbound traffic of North Lake street. He pulled his vehicle too far into the path of traffic and pulled into the path of Linda K. Bradley, 62, South Pointer Lane, Warsaw, who was driving a 2020 Nissan Rouge.

