Read full article on original website
Related
Times-Union Newspaper
Stabbing Suspect Arrested For Residential Entry
The man suspected in Monday’s possible stabbing at McDonald’s, 315 N. Detroit St., Warsaw, has been arrested. John Edward Robinson, 48, of 303 W. Winona Ave.,?Warsaw, was booked into the Kosciusko County Jail at 9:25 p.m. Tuesday for residential entry with a $5,250 preliminary bond. Charges for Monday’s incident were not filed as of Wednesday afternoon.
Times-Union Newspaper
Stabbing Suspect Found In Vacant Building
Multiple tips led police to the man suspected of stabbing another person at the Detroit Street McDonald’s on Monday. John Edward Robinson, 48, was booked into the Kosciusko County Jail at 9:25 p.m. Tuesday for residential entry on a $5,250 preliminary bond. According to a news release from the...
Times-Union Newspaper
Public Occurrences 11.10.22
The following people were preliminarily charged and booked into the Kosciusko County Jail:. • 12:18 p.m. Tuesday - Jeffery Ryan Price, 40, of 1834 Hepler Drive, Warsaw, arrested for stalking violations. No bond set. • 3:10 p.m. Tuesday- Jason Alan Maggert, 35, of 9678 N. Sandpoint Drive, Cromwell, arrested on...
Times-Union Newspaper
One Hurt After Crash Flips Vehicle
A Warsaw woman was transported to Lutheran Kosciusko Hospital after a three-vehicle accident Monday at the intersection of North Lake and West Fort Wayne streets, Warsaw. According to the Warsaw Police Department accident report, at approximately 3:24 p.m. Monday, Diego A. Xiqui, 17, North Old Ind. 15, Warsaw, was driving westbound on West Fort Wayne Street approaching North Lake Street in a 2011 Honda Pilot. He said he eased out into the northbound traffic of North Lake street. He pulled his vehicle too far into the path of traffic and pulled into the path of Linda K. Bradley, 62, South Pointer Lane, Warsaw, who was driving a 2020 Nissan Rouge.
Times-Union Newspaper
Public Occurrences 11.9.22
The following people were preliminarily charged and booked into the Kosciusko County Jail:. • 3:21 p.m. Monday - Emmanuel Nunez-Rico, 20, of 1135 E. Wellington Drive, Warsaw, arrested for misdemeanor battery. Bond: $500. • 7:58 p.m. Monday - Henry David Kane, 44, of 2605 E. Center St., Warsaw, arrested for...
Times-Union Newspaper
Dr.?Peter ‘Pete’ William Gano
Dr. Peter “Pete” William Gano, formerly of Warsaw, went home to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, at the age of 85. He passed away with his family by his side at Peabody Retirement Community in North Manchester. He was born...
Times-Union Newspaper
Community Goes ‘Nuts’ For Salvation Army’s Women’s Auxiliary Fundraiser
Over four tons of nuts were being boxed and bagged by the Salvation Army’s Women’s Auxiliary (SAWA) and other volunteers Wednesday for the annual fruit and nut sale. The sale has been a tradition for over 50 years and benefits many of the local Salvation Army’s programs.
Times-Union Newspaper
Larry Eugene Baker
Larry Eugene Baker, of Pierceton, passed away at 6:42 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, at Parkview Whitley Hospital in Columbia City, at the age of 80. He was born on Sept. 11, 1942, in Warsaw, to Wilber and Cora Marvel Baker. On Feb. 2, 1964, he was married to Mary Diane Faulkner. They were blessed with two children and shared 56 years of marriage together before she passed away on Dec. 25, 2020.
Times-Union Newspaper
Allen Sutherlin
Allen Sutherlin, 70, Warsaw, died Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, at Stillwater Hospice Care, Fort Wayne. Allen was born July 25, 1952, in Warsaw, to Dean and Virginia Sutherlin. A gathering of family and friends will be 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11 at McHatton-Sadler Funeral Chapel, 2290 Provident Court, Warsaw. A celebration of Allen’s life will begin at 1 p.m. with Pastor Creassia Blackburn officiating. Interment will be at a later date in Hillcrest Cemetery, Pierceton.
Times-Union Newspaper
Susan ‘Suzi’ A. Bannon
Susan “Suzi” A. Bannon, Warsaw, died Friday, Nov. 4, 2022. Suzi was born on April 27, 1956, in Santa Ana, Calif., to James and Rita Montanez Weaver. Titus Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Warsaw, is entrusted with Suzi’s care. Friends and family may gather at the funeral home on Friday, Nov. 11 from 3 until 5 p.m. A memorial service will immediately follow.
Times-Union Newspaper
KCCRVC OKs $81K For Wagon Wheel
The Kosciusko County board overseeing the spending of tourism revenues approved plans Wednesday that will benefit groups associated with theater, bicycling, college basketball and even pickleball. A handful of groups received approval, after pitching requests for money, from the Kosciusko County Convention, Recreation & Visitors Commission on Wednesday. Wagon Wheel...
Times-Union Newspaper
Remonstrators Learn There Is No 'Right Of View' Law During County BZA Meeting
Remonstrators learned there is no "right of view" law in Indiana during the Kosciusko County Board of Zoning meeting Wednesday. The three remonstrators were neighbors of Larry O'Boyle, who came before the board seeking a variance to allow him to create a tract of ground that did not meet the minimum width as required by the ordinance. The property is on Sechrist Lake.
Times-Union Newspaper
Warsaw Airport To Become Aviation Oil Dealer Through Aircraft Spruce
Warsaw Municipal Airport will soon become an aviation oil dealer through Aircraft Spruce, following continual issues with purchasing oil locally. During a Board of Aviation Commissioners meeting on Tuesday, Airport Manager Nick King said companies the airport formerly used for purchasing aviation oil are no longer carrying it. "The closest...
Times-Union Newspaper
New Faces Elected To Warsaw, Wawasee, Whitko School Boards
There will be some changes in area school boards, as well as some incumbents who will retain their seats. Tom Westerhof won 54.11%, or 763 votes, of the vote to represent District 1 on the Warsaw School Board. Opponent Matt Dick received 647 votes, or 45.89%. Westerhof said Tuesday night...
Times-Union Newspaper
Ceremonial Groundbreaking Takes Place For The 2525 Apartments
A few years ago, Warsaw Mayor Joe Thallemer was walking on the former Arnolt Corp. property site on Durbin Street with an Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) official. Today, with the Arnolt building demolished and gone and the environmental issues removed, Thallemer was one of four speakers for the groundbreaking ceremony of The 2525 affordable apartments being developed by RealAmerica at 2525 Durbin St. The 2525 is expected to be completed by fall 2023.
Times-Union Newspaper
Paul A. Wrightsman
NORTH MANCHESTER – Paul A. Wrightsman, 82, North Manchester, died Nov. 7, 2022, at Parkview Huntington Hospital in Huntington. Paul was born in Flint, Mich., on Aug. 25, 1940, to Raymond and Nellie Flora Wrightsman. Paul married Shirley A. Graybill on April 2, 1961; she died Nov. 2, 2005.
Times-Union Newspaper
Virginia Iris Bockman
Virginia Iris Bockman, 95, Warsaw, died Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, in her residence. Funeral arrangements are pending with McHatton-Sadler Funeral Chapel. To sign the guestbook or send a condolence, go to www.mchattonsadlerfuneralchapels.com.
Times-Union Newspaper
Wawasee To Take ‘No Action’ On Milford Middle School Now
SYRACUSE - Wawasee Superintendent Dr. Steve Troyer gave his official recommendation on Milford Middle School at the Wawasee School Board meeting Tuesday. Troyer stated that after gathering data and hearing from community members, he believes the best course of action for Milford Middle School at this juncture is no action. Troyer stated the discussion should be tabled until the new members join the board in January, per the community’s request.
Times-Union Newspaper
Voter Turnout For General Election Nears 43%
Lynn Howie was hungry early Tuesday afternoon. That was due to the election inspector at the vote center at Christ's Covenant Church in Winona Lake not getting to eat since the center was busy with voters. "I stood at the door since four minutes ... until we opened at six...
Times-Union Newspaper
North Webster Meetings Announced
NORTH WEBSTER - North Webster Town Council will hold its November meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22 at the North Webster Community Center. An end-of-the-year workshop has been scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 29 at 4:30 p.m. at the Town Hall annex.
Comments / 0