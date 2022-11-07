Read full article on original website
Cleveland Jewish News
Jews in Germany’s far-right party feeling buyer’s remorse
In October 2018, around two dozen Jews met in a nondescript conference hall in Wiesbaden, outnumbered by reporters, to inaugurate the Jewish faction of the right-wing Alternative for Deutschland party (JAfD). Going against the condemnation of an alliance of established German-Jewish groups who castigated the AfD as racist towards Jews and Muslims alike, these right-wing Jews argued that the party was “kosher” and could serve as a protector of German Jews given its leaders’ pro-Israel, anti-Muslim immigration positions.
Modern anti-Semitism on agenda as Europe’s Jews mark Kristallnacht at Auschwitz
The European Jewish Association (EJA) on Wednesday visited Auschwitz-Birkenau to mark the 84th anniversary of Kristallnacht, or “Night of Broken Glass,” a Nazi pogrom that took place on Nov. 9-10, 1938. Conference attendees discussed measures to combat present-day anti-Semitism on the continent. “My sons were on the bus...
Israeli president calls for ‘renewable Middle East’ at COP27, but some call it a pipedream
Israeli President Isaac Herzog went beyond reaffirming his country’s 2021 commitment to fight climate change at the 2022 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP27) in Egypt at Sharm el-Sheikh. On Nov. 7, Herzog presented a far-reaching vision of a sustainable energy infrastructure serving as the foundation for Middle East...
With a dark winter looming in Ukraine, Jewish groups send generators and other support
(JTA) — Since Feb. 24, when Russian troops invaded Ukraine, Jewish groups from around the world have flooded the country with support, from food to medical care to evacuations. Now, as temperatures fall and Russian attacks on Ukraine’s power grid ramp up, those groups are directing their efforts toward...
Cyprus leader receives Israeli Presidential Medal of Honor
Israeli President Isaac Herzog awarded the Israeli Presidential Medal of Honor to President of Cyprus Nicos Anastasiades in Jerusalem on Wednesday in recognition of his efforts to further bilateral relations. “While the nations of the Mediterranean have more often been divided by conflict than united by cooperation, Israel and Cyprus...
Yad Vashem releases rare photos of Kristallnacht pogrom
A newly discovered photo album recently donated to Yad Vashem, Israel’s Holocaust Museum, features rare photos of the events of the November Pogrom of 1938, termed “Kristallnacht” by the Nazis. The museum released the photos to the public on Wednesday. The album contains photographs of vandalized Jewish...
Lapid survives as opposition leader, but challenges ahead
Following a decisive defeat at the polls, outgoing Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid has been accused of making every mistake in the book. But in one respect he has come out ahead. Though soundly beaten by Likud Party head Benjamin Netanyahu, he has nevertheless consolidated his position as leader of the opposition. His party, Yesh Atid, won 24 seats, seven more than in the previous election and the most in its history.
Borges’ love for Israel and Jewish culture on display at National Library of Argentina exhibit
BUENOS AIRES (JTA) — Jorge Luis Borges, one of South America’s canonized writers, wrote many poems in his esteemed career — including at least two about Israel. In 1967, after the Six-Day War, the Argentine poet, essayist and short story writer compared the Jewish state to a “man imprisoned and bewitched… a man doomed to be Shylock.” The poem, titled “Israel,” also referenced Baruch Spinoza, the Jewish Enlightenment philosopher, and Kabbalah.
Holocaust survivor-led campaign relaunched in response rising antisemitism
In commemoration of the 84th anniversary of Kristallnatcht (the “Night of Broken Glass”) in November 1938—when the Nazis ransacked synagogues and Jewish businesses, and murdered Jews in Germany—the Conference on Jewish Material Claims Against Germany (Claims Conference) is relaunching its digital campaign #ItStartedWithWords. #ItStartedWithWords is an...
Jewish Federations allocate $7 million to support JDC’s humanitarian efforts in Ukraine
The Jewish Federations of North America (JFNA) on Thursday announced a new allocation of $7 million in aid to Ukraine in response to widespread power outages as well as in anticipation of a worsening humanitarian crisis in the war-torn country this winter. JFNA’s allocation will help fund the relief efforts...
