For the fourth installment of the Mayor’s Mental Wellness Series, American writer and poet Brianna Wiest joined Mayor Lili Bosse in conversation outside of Beverly Hills City Hall on Nov. 4. Known for her writing on mindfulness, spirituality, and emotional intelligence, Wiest is the author of the international bestselling book “101 Essays That Will Change The Way You Think,” as well as “The Mountain Is You,” “Ceremony,” and more. Her books have sold over 1 million copies around the world and have been translated into over 20 languages. Her most recent book, “When You’re Ready, This Is How You Heal,” published in January, is a collection of meditations on the concept of healing, and conscious inner growth in the wake of sudden loss.

BEVERLY HILLS, CA ・ 11 HOURS AGO