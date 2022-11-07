Read full article on original website
beverlyhillscourier.com
Author Brianna Wiest Appears at Mayor’s Mental Wellness Series
For the fourth installment of the Mayor’s Mental Wellness Series, American writer and poet Brianna Wiest joined Mayor Lili Bosse in conversation outside of Beverly Hills City Hall on Nov. 4. Known for her writing on mindfulness, spirituality, and emotional intelligence, Wiest is the author of the international bestselling book “101 Essays That Will Change The Way You Think,” as well as “The Mountain Is You,” “Ceremony,” and more. Her books have sold over 1 million copies around the world and have been translated into over 20 languages. Her most recent book, “When You’re Ready, This Is How You Heal,” published in January, is a collection of meditations on the concept of healing, and conscious inner growth in the wake of sudden loss.
Key Local Races Still Undecided
Key Local Races Still Undecided
In addition to the two seats on the Beverly Hills Unified School District, several other key races on the Nov. 8 ballot impact readers in and around Beverly Hills. As the Courier goes to press, West Hollywood City Councilmember Lindsey Horvath and State Senator Bob Hertzberg (D-Van Nuys) are neck and neck in the race to replace Sheila Kuehl as the Los Angeles County Supervisor representing the 3rd District. According to results released late in the day on Nov. 10 by the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk, Hertzberg holds a narrow lead of some 1,646 votes over Horvath. In the highly-contested Los Angeles mayoral race, real estate developer Rick Caruso maintains a slim lead of 2,695 votes against Rep. Karen Bass.
beverlyhillscourier.com
“Belleville” – A surprising turn of events
Crimson Square Theatre Company, the in-residence performing arm of the tiny little Beverly Hills Playhouse, is presenting a worthy production of Amy Herzog’s “Belleville.” The play is an unsettling account of a young marriage with the minor rifts and tears so common to couples still trying to get to know one another. Zack and Abby, Abby and Zack back and forth in the light and dark.
beverlyhillscourier.com
Marcus and Manouchehri Lead in BHUSD Board of Education Election
Incumbent Rachelle Marcus and attorney Judy Manouchehri are in the lead for the two open seats on the Beverly Hills Unified School District (BHUSD) Board of Education. At press time, Marcus leads with 32.52% of the vote, and Manouchehri, about 338 votes behind Marcus, with 29.35%. Candidate Michal Amir-Salkin received 18.14%, Farrah Dodes received 15.84%, and Janessa LaVoice with 4.15% of the vote.
beverlyhillscourier.com
Rally Protesting Iranian Regime Draws More Than 1,000
A Beverly Hills rally protesting the death of 22-year-old Iranian-Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini drew an enormous crowd on Nov. 3. Shoppers and tourists stopped to watch as the crowd, estimated by the Beverly Hills Police Department (BHPD) to be more than a thousand people, marched over a mile from City Hall, bringing the Business Triangle to a standstill on a busy Saturday afternoon.
beverlyhillscourier.com
Shots Fired During High-Risk Traffic Stop in Beverly Hills
The Beverly Hills Police Department (BHPD) sent an alert to residents at approximately 5 p.m. on Nov. 9. The alert, which described a high-risk traffic stop in the 200 block of North Beverly Boulevard, stemmed from an armed robbery that had occurred in Culver City earlier that day. BHPD officers...
