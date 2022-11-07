ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison County, OH


WSYX ABC6

I-70 closed in Licking County following deadly crash

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A section of Interstate 70 eastbound in Licking County is closed Friday morning following a deadly car crash. The Ohio State Highway Patrol said the accident involved a car and a semi-truck. Police said a Chevrolet Equinox being driven by James L. Parker, 82, of...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Advocates stress need for outlets, influences as police search for teen shooting suspect

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police are still searching for 18-year Keimariyon Ross, charged with murder in connection to a gas station shootout that left one man dead. Investigators said Ross fired the shot that killed 21-year-old Kevin Sobnosky on Oct. 30 at a Sheetz gas station on Cassady Avenue. Police said Sobnosky was an innocent bystander pumping gas when a gun battle broke out between two groups of people.
COLUMBUS, OH
WDTN

Man found guilty of raping Ohio child

MARION, Ohio (WCMH) — A 61-year-old man is facing a possible life sentence to prison after being found guilty of raping a child, according to the Marion County prosecutor’s office. Thomas Chafin was convicted by a jury in Marion County after he was accused of raping a child in August 2021. The jury deliberated for […]
MARION COUNTY, OH
WSYX ABC6

Licking County man sentenced to 15 years for bank robberies

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Heath man was sentenced to 15 years in prison for committing three armed bank robberies in Ohio in July and August 2021, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Wednesday. Stefan Chadwick Crawmer, 54, knowingly pulled a firearm during crimes of violence and stole nearly...
LICKING COUNTY, OH
WOWK 13 News

$9 million worth of cocaine found in Ohio

LONDON, Ohio (WCMH) — A man from Mexico has been arrested and charged after Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers say they found over 200 pounds of cocaine in his vehicle. OSHP reports that troopers in Madison County stopped a U-Haul truck with Arizona registration on Nov. 2 just before 2 p.m. for a following too […]
MADISON COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Hot commodity: Used cooking grease stolen from restaurants in central Ohio, waste management company says

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Criminals are getting their hands dirty by stealing used cooking oil from restaurants across central Ohio. Sumit Majumdar, the president of Buffalo Biodiesel, reached out to NBC4 Investigates to get the word out about the slimy crime that he said has cost his company millions of dollars. “It’s ballooning. It’s wiping […]
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Local woman killed in Ross Co. crash

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash on Route 23 at Blackwater Road. On November 8, 2022, at approximately 4:48 P.M. a 2012 Toyota Camry, driven by Maged Gerges, 56, of Upper Arlington, was traveling north on US 23. A 1996 Chevrolet S-10, driven by Angela Letsche, 67, of Chillicothe, was traveling west on Blackwater Road. Troopers say Letsche failed to yield at the stop sign at Blackwater Road and was struck by Mr. Gerges.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
peakofohio.com

Michigan man arrested on felony drug charges

A Michigan man was arrested on three drug charges, including two felonies, following a traffic stop Monday night just before 8 o’clock. Officers from the Washington Township Police Department were on patrol on Route 33, near Township Road 94, when they observed a vehicle driven by Corbin Royston, 45, of Olivet, Michigan, with a loud exhaust.
OLIVET, MI
dayton247now.com

Local 'gangster rapper' sought in connection to highway shooting in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Police are asking for help finding a suspect in a shooting along US 35 at Steve Whalen Boulevard. Dayton Police say that about 4:45 p.m. Nov. 1, two men shot at another vehicle along US 35. The person in the vehicle that was damaged in the shooting was able to take photos of the suspects.
DAYTON, OH
WSYX ABC6

Body found on side of I-71 in south Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police say a body was found on the side of Interstate 71 in south Columbus Wednesday morning. The Columbus Division of Police and Columbus Fire Department arrived at the scene and the person was dead, officials said. I-71 south is closed from I-70/State Route 315...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Columbus Turkey Trot returns on Thanksgiving

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Turkey Trot is a Thanksgiving tradition in Central Ohio!. This annual tradition returns on Thanksgiving and benefits the Easterseals of Central and Southeast Ohio. The event is a big partnership with Chase Bank as well. Easterseals CEO Pandora Shaw-Dupras, Chase Bank market director...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Franklin County Dog Shelter faces food shortage

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — If you walk into the Franklin County Dog Shelter and Adoption Center, you will see empty shelves and a bare pantry. The pantry at the shelter is stocked with 100% donations and it serves the community for free. It provides temporary support for those who could not afford to feed their fur babies.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
WSYX ABC6

Recent Ohio State grad speaks out about suicide to help others

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It's a dark pain so many go through but can't explain, the deep hole of depression. A problem mental health experts said is only growing across Central Ohio. From the stress of the pandemic to financial and family issues, the reasons are different but doctors say the outcome is the same: suicide rates are rising by the day.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Nursing shortage could lead to life-or-death consequences for Columbus quadriplegic

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Columbus man paralyzed from a skiing accident years ago called ABC6 On Your Side Problem Solvers to say he needs a lifesaving solution to the nation's nursing shortage. Jeremy Pauley, now a quadriplegic, claims a lack of nurses is hindering his medical care as he does not have the means to change his catheter more frequently and avoid critical infections.
COLUMBUS, OH

