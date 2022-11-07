Read full article on original website
WSYX ABC6
I-70 closed in Licking County following deadly crash
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A section of Interstate 70 eastbound in Licking County is closed Friday morning following a deadly car crash. The Ohio State Highway Patrol said the accident involved a car and a semi-truck. Police said a Chevrolet Equinox being driven by James L. Parker, 82, of...
Body Found On Major Ohio Highway Was There For Hours
Police received a call five hours after the incident occurred.
WSYX ABC6
Advocates stress need for outlets, influences as police search for teen shooting suspect
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police are still searching for 18-year Keimariyon Ross, charged with murder in connection to a gas station shootout that left one man dead. Investigators said Ross fired the shot that killed 21-year-old Kevin Sobnosky on Oct. 30 at a Sheetz gas station on Cassady Avenue. Police said Sobnosky was an innocent bystander pumping gas when a gun battle broke out between two groups of people.
Man found guilty of raping Ohio child
MARION, Ohio (WCMH) — A 61-year-old man is facing a possible life sentence to prison after being found guilty of raping a child, according to the Marion County prosecutor’s office. Thomas Chafin was convicted by a jury in Marion County after he was accused of raping a child in August 2021. The jury deliberated for […]
WSYX ABC6
Licking County man sentenced to 15 years for bank robberies
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Heath man was sentenced to 15 years in prison for committing three armed bank robberies in Ohio in July and August 2021, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Wednesday. Stefan Chadwick Crawmer, 54, knowingly pulled a firearm during crimes of violence and stole nearly...
WSYX ABC6
1 killed in 2-vehicle crash involving motorcycle in Franklin Township
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The driver of a motorcycle died after a crash Thursday in Franklin Township, the Franklin County Sheriff's Office said. The Franklin County Sheriff's Office said the crash happened around 4:45 p.m. Thursday on West Broad Street at Broadlawn Avenue. A motorcycle struck a car that...
$9 million worth of cocaine found in Ohio
LONDON, Ohio (WCMH) — A man from Mexico has been arrested and charged after Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers say they found over 200 pounds of cocaine in his vehicle. OSHP reports that troopers in Madison County stopped a U-Haul truck with Arizona registration on Nov. 2 just before 2 p.m. for a following too […]
Police: 2 people injured, 1 critically, in shooting in Columbus
COLUMBUS — Two people were hurt, one critically, in a reported shooting in Columbus Wednesday night, according to our news partner WBNS TV in Columbus. >>Coroner ID’s man, woman found dead in suspected murder-suicide in Dayton. Officers with the Columbus Division of Police were called to the 1100...
Hot commodity: Used cooking grease stolen from restaurants in central Ohio, waste management company says
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Criminals are getting their hands dirty by stealing used cooking oil from restaurants across central Ohio. Sumit Majumdar, the president of Buffalo Biodiesel, reached out to NBC4 Investigates to get the word out about the slimy crime that he said has cost his company millions of dollars. “It’s ballooning. It’s wiping […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Local woman killed in Ross Co. crash
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash on Route 23 at Blackwater Road. On November 8, 2022, at approximately 4:48 P.M. a 2012 Toyota Camry, driven by Maged Gerges, 56, of Upper Arlington, was traveling north on US 23. A 1996 Chevrolet S-10, driven by Angela Letsche, 67, of Chillicothe, was traveling west on Blackwater Road. Troopers say Letsche failed to yield at the stop sign at Blackwater Road and was struck by Mr. Gerges.
WSYX ABC6
Grieving mom wants more awareness that Morse Road is a magnet for traffic tragedy
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A grieving mother is trying to make a difference after her son’s life was cut short in a crosswalk. Kellie Lindesmith said she wants to know why her son was killed last month on Morse Road. Police said Jesse Erwin was struck by a...
peakofohio.com
Michigan man arrested on felony drug charges
A Michigan man was arrested on three drug charges, including two felonies, following a traffic stop Monday night just before 8 o’clock. Officers from the Washington Township Police Department were on patrol on Route 33, near Township Road 94, when they observed a vehicle driven by Corbin Royston, 45, of Olivet, Michigan, with a loud exhaust.
dayton247now.com
Local 'gangster rapper' sought in connection to highway shooting in Dayton
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Police are asking for help finding a suspect in a shooting along US 35 at Steve Whalen Boulevard. Dayton Police say that about 4:45 p.m. Nov. 1, two men shot at another vehicle along US 35. The person in the vehicle that was damaged in the shooting was able to take photos of the suspects.
WSYX ABC6
Body found on side of I-71 in south Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police say a body was found on the side of Interstate 71 in south Columbus Wednesday morning. The Columbus Division of Police and Columbus Fire Department arrived at the scene and the person was dead, officials said. I-71 south is closed from I-70/State Route 315...
WSYX ABC6
Columbus Turkey Trot returns on Thanksgiving
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Turkey Trot is a Thanksgiving tradition in Central Ohio!. This annual tradition returns on Thanksgiving and benefits the Easterseals of Central and Southeast Ohio. The event is a big partnership with Chase Bank as well. Easterseals CEO Pandora Shaw-Dupras, Chase Bank market director...
WSYX ABC6
Franklin County Dog Shelter faces food shortage
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — If you walk into the Franklin County Dog Shelter and Adoption Center, you will see empty shelves and a bare pantry. The pantry at the shelter is stocked with 100% donations and it serves the community for free. It provides temporary support for those who could not afford to feed their fur babies.
Police: Man, woman found dead in Dayton home
When crews searched the residence, they found the bodies of a 55-year-old man and a 54-year-old woman. They both had gunshot wounds, according to Dayton police.
WSYX ABC6
Man charged in connection with fatal shooting of bystander during gas station gun battle
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Detectives charged an 18-year-old man Tuesday in connection with a gas station shootout that left one man dead. During the early morning hours of Oct. 30, Columbus police said eight men with semi-automatic rifles came out of Sheetz gas station on Cassady Avenue and a gun battle ensured.
WSYX ABC6
Recent Ohio State grad speaks out about suicide to help others
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It's a dark pain so many go through but can't explain, the deep hole of depression. A problem mental health experts said is only growing across Central Ohio. From the stress of the pandemic to financial and family issues, the reasons are different but doctors say the outcome is the same: suicide rates are rising by the day.
WSYX ABC6
Nursing shortage could lead to life-or-death consequences for Columbus quadriplegic
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Columbus man paralyzed from a skiing accident years ago called ABC6 On Your Side Problem Solvers to say he needs a lifesaving solution to the nation's nursing shortage. Jeremy Pauley, now a quadriplegic, claims a lack of nurses is hindering his medical care as he does not have the means to change his catheter more frequently and avoid critical infections.
