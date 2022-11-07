ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, MD

mocoshow.com

At Least Five Collisions Occurred on Montgomery County Highways Friday Morning; MCFRS Warns to be Cautious Driving in the Rain

There were five reported collisions on highways in Montgomery County prior to 10am Friday morning, according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) public information officer Pete Piringer. The collisions occurred on the inner loop of I-495 near University Boulevard, at the southbound I-270 Spur near Democracy Boulevard, on...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WUSA9

Pedestrian in critical condition after being struck by vehicle in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — A pedestrian is in critical condition after being struck by a driver of a vehicle in Montgomery County Thursday evening. The Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service (MCFRS) responded to the area of Clubhouse Road and Brassie Place, off of Montgomery Village Avenue, in Montgomery Village around 6:30 p.m. after a report of the collision. The spokesperson for the MCFRS stated that one person was stuck under the vehicle.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

MCFRS Respond to Collision and Vehicle Fire on 270

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue services responded to a “well-involved” vehicle fire and collision on Thursday, November 10, around 1pm. According to Chief Spokesperson for MCFRS Pete Piringer, the incident occurred on Northbound 270 past Rockledge Dr. The fire has been extinguished and EMS is currently evaluating one patient. Some lanes are currently blocked and drivers should expect delays. We will post an update when additional information becomes available.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

Pedestrian Struck in Montgomery Village

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services responded to a collision involving a pedestrian in Montgomery Village on Thursday, November 10, around 7:30pm. According to MCPD, the victim was stuck by a vehicle on Clubhouse Road & Brassie Place and has been transported by EMS with life-threatening injuries. The driver of the vehicle remained on the scene. We will post an update when more information becomes available.
MONTGOMERY VILLAGE, MD
mocoshow.com

Update: Police Investigating Serious Pedestrian Collision in Montgomery Village

Montgomery County Police are investigating a pedestrian collision that occurred last night in Montgomery Village. According to MCPD: “At approximately 7:30 p.m., on Thursday, November 10, 2022, officers from the 6th district and Montgomery County Fire Rescue personnel responded to the area of Club House Road at Brassie Place for the report of a pedestrian struck. For reasons unknown, an adult male was lying in the roadway when he was struck. The victim was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries. The striking vehicle remained on scene. This is an active and ongoing investigation.” We will post an update when additional information becomes available.
MONTGOMERY VILLAGE, MD
wfmd.com

Frederick Man Killed In Vehicle Crash West Of Thurmont

His car ran off the road and struck a tree. Frederick, Md (KM) The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly crash Wednesday night west of Thurmont. Just before 8:00 PM, fire and rescue crews were dispatched to the 13700 block of Tower Road near Foxville Road for a vehicle crash with entrapment. Deputies say a Mercedes Benz operated by Kenneth Warren Stely, 45, of Frederick was traveling along Tower Road when the vehicle ran off the road and struck a tree.
THURMONT, MD
mocoshow.com

Two Separate Robberies of Montgomery County Fast Food Restaurants Occurred on Thursday Night

Two fast-food establishments in Montgomery County were robbed on Thursday night, according to our public safety reporter Cordell Pugh. The first occurred at approximately 7:20pm at the KFC/Taco Bell on Blair Road, just east of Georgia Avenue, in Silver Spring. A male armed with a handgun obtained an unknown s sum of cash. The second robbery occurred at Popeyes on Lockwood Drive, just off of Columbia Pike and New Hampshire Ave in White Oak. An unknown sum of cash was obtained at gun point.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

Long-Term Pedestrian Detour Starts Monday in Bethesda Due to Purple Line Construction

Starting Monday, November 14, a long-term pedestrian detour along Wisconsin Ave will go into effect around the work zone for Purple Line construction. The crosswalk between Elm St. & Waverly St. will be closed. A new crosswalk with signals at Elm St will be available. Pedestrians will need to use the signed detour. See photos below for additional information/exact location.
BETHESDA, MD
mocoshow.com

Temporary Closure of Takoma Park Bus Stop, Westbound on Philadelphia Avenue Near Cedar Avenue, Beginning Monday, Nov. 14

Beginning Monday, Nov. 14, the bus stop located Westbound on Philadelphia Avenue (bus stop #24859), near Ceder Avenue at the Takoma Park Community Center, will be temporarily closed for approximately one year for the Takoma Park Maryland Library reconstruction project. Riders will be directed to the next nearest stops at Maple Avenue and Philadelphia Avenue (F4 Metro bus) and Maple Avenue and Grant Avenue (17 Ride On bus).
TAKOMA PARK, MD
mocoshow.com

MCFRS Respond to Kitchen Fire in Aspen Hill

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) responded to a call for a kitchen fire on the 3200 block of Hewitt Ave in Aspen Hill a little before 8am on Thursday morning. According to MCFRS Public Information Officer Pete Piringer, smoke was showing from the first floor of a three-story apartment building that caused all residents to be evacuated.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

Police Investigating Wednesday Evening Shooting; K9 Locates Deceased Person in Wooded Area

10PM Update: According to MCPD, “Officers responded to the back of the 9000 block of Piney Branch Road at approximately 6pm for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival officers located a male that was transported to an area hospital in serious but stable condition. During the investigation, K9 officers located a deceased person in a wooded area. MCPD is on scene and investigating the circumstances surrounding this person’s death.”
SILVER SPRING, MD
mocoshow.com

Shell Gas Station Canopy Damaged by Excavator

A mini excavator that was being transported on a trailer impacted the corner of a Shell gas station located at 5110 River Rd in Bethesda. According to our public safety reporter Cordell Pugh, the incident occurred around 2pm on Wednesday, November 9. Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) responded...
BETHESDA, MD
ffxnow.com

Man, 93, dies after SUV crashes into his car on Old Keene Mill Road

Another driver has died after a vehicular crash on Fairfax County’s roads, bringing the non-pedestrian death toll up to 16 people. The most recent casualty is John Rowley Jr., a 93-year-old Springfield resident who died Monday evening (Nov. 7) after an SUV crashed into his car on Old Keene Mill Road in the West Springfield area that morning.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
Bay Net

Police Investigating Fatal Accident In Anne Arundel County

DAVIDSONVILLE, Md. – On November 8, 2022, at approximately 1:30 p.m., Southern District officers responded for a report of a single-vehicle collision in the area of Central Avenue near Queen Anne Bridge Road in Davidsonville. The investigation revealed that a 2012 Ford F250 Super Duty pickup truck was traveling...
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD

