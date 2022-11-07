Read full article on original website
Sumner County Schools Announces Free Teacher Certification ProgramAdvocate AndySumner County, TN
Nashville Nonprofit Partners with Metro Schools to Offer Tech to FamiliesAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
Music City Homeless Targeted for Intervention by Metro Homeless Impact DivisionJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
This City in Tennessee Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensNashville, TN
Nashville Doctor Urges Voters to Turn Out, Make ChangeAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
Citrus County Chronicle
Running game having biggest impact in decades in NFL
Derrick Henry was a bit amused by the premise of a question talking about the importance of passing in the modern NFL. “Is it a passing league?" he said jokingly. "I’m playing. But we (have) guys in the league that are running the ball well, that are efficient and been playing at a high level for an amount of years. So just credit to our RBs in the game. Just keep killing it.”
Citrus County Chronicle
NFL MVP race matches ex-Alabama teammates Hurts, Tagovailoa
Jalen Hurts and Tua Tagovailoa competed for the starting job at Alabama. Now they’re battling each other for the NFL's Most Valuable Player. In a season filled with surprises, predicting the NFL awards at the halfway point is challenging. Barring a tremendous comeback in the second half, Aaron Rodgers isn’t going to three-peat as MVP.
Citrus County Chronicle
Bills say decision on QB Allen is 'hour-to-hour' situation
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The decision on whether quarterback Josh Allen will play is an “hour-to-hour situation.,” Buffalo Bills coach Sean McDermott said Friday, and he expects it'll come down to game time on Sunday. McDermott wasn’t ready to rule Allen out from playing the NFC...
Citrus County Chronicle
Kelli Masters overcomes critics, among few female NFL agents
Kelli Masters remembers the feeling going to her first NFL scouting combine in 2006, seeing no other female agents in the room and wondering if the people who told her she didn’t belong were right. Masters had studied law at the University of Oklahoma and began her professional career...
Deshaun Watson set to practice with Browns next week
Deshaun Watson has one last weekend off the field
Citrus County Chronicle
Falcons slipping in NFC South after 3rd loss in 4 games
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons were one of the NFL’s feel-good stories the first month the season. But any NFC South title aspirations might be starting to slip away from the Falcons after three losses in four games, including a disappointing 25-15 defeat to the Carolina Panthers on Thursday night.
Tom Brady has found another country to conquer
MUNICH ― Halfway through his post-practice news conference Friday in front of more than 100 media members, Tom Brady was presented with a gift: customized Bucs lederhosen, the traditional Bavarian trousers with suspenders sometimes worn during Oktoberfest. “Like that?” Brady said, holding up the outfit presented to him by...
Daniel Snyder set staggering ‘magic number’ for Washington Commanders’ sale
Washington Commanders owner Daniel Snyder is considering a sale of the franchise amid growing pressure from the NFL and government
Citrus County Chronicle
Ex-Raider Abram reunites with old friends in Green Bay
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Some familiar faces are helping new Green Bay Packers safety Johnathan Abram adapt to switching teams at midseason as the former first-round draft pick looks to rejuvenate his career. The Packers claimed Abram off waivers this week from the Las Vegas Raiders, who had...
New Orleans Pelicans take on conference foe Houston Rockets Saturday, November 12th
(AP) — Houston Rockets (2-10, 15th in the Western Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (6-6, eighth in the Western Conference) New Orleans; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans plays Houston in a matchup of Western Conference teams. The Pelicans are 1-0 against opponents in the Southwest Division. New Orleans is 3-2 in games […]
Citrus County Chronicle
O’Connor, Rantanen each score twice as Avs beat Preds 5-3
DENVER (AP) — Logan O’Connor and Mikko Rantanen each scored twice Thursday and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Nashville Predators 5-3 on a night when the team paid tribute to longtime color analyst Peter McNab following his death earlier this week. O’Connor had two goals in 1:25 during...
Citrus County Chronicle
Golden Knights' Eichel quiets crowd in 2nd visit to Buffalo
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Long after the chorus of boos subsided in a Sabres arena Jack Eichel spent six seasons calling home, the smiling Golden Knights forward emerged from the Zamboni entrance and headed into the stands, where he was greeted by cheers and hugs. There waiting for him...
