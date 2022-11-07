Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Sumner County Schools Announces Free Teacher Certification ProgramAdvocate AndySumner County, TN
Nashville Nonprofit Partners with Metro Schools to Offer Tech to FamiliesAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
Music City Homeless Targeted for Intervention by Metro Homeless Impact DivisionJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
This City in Tennessee Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensNashville, TN
Nashville Doctor Urges Voters to Turn Out, Make ChangeAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
Related
FOX Sports
Desperate Colts, Raiders face off in Las Vegas
INDIANAPOLIS (3-5-1) at LAS VEGAS (2-6) Sunday, 4:05 p.m. EST, CBS. SERIES RECORD: Raiders lead 10-8. LAST MEETING: Raiders beat the Colts 23-20 on Jan. 2, 2022, in Indianapolis. LAST WEEK: Colts lost to Patriots 26-3; Raiders lost to Jaguars 27-20 COLTS OFFENSE: OVERALL (27), RUSH (30), PASS (12), SCORING...
FOX Sports
NFL Week 10: Predictions, analysis, key matchups and stats for every game
FOX Sports' staff of NFL reporters has you covered from top to bottom going into Week 10. We'll tell you what to expect, who to watch, which numbers to be aware of — and predict the outcome of each game. Thursday, Nov. 10. Atlanta Falcons (4-5) at Carolina Panthers...
FOX Sports
Seahawks Noah Fant, Coby Bryant break out; Rams, Cards fade: NFC West Stock Watch
One of the players the Seahawks received from the Denver Broncos in the Russell Wilson trade last March, tight end Noah Fant, helped close out Seattle's big road victory over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. The speedy Iowa product made several plays to keep Seattle's offense chugging during the game....
Deshaun Watson set to practice with Browns next week
Deshaun Watson has one last weekend off the field
FOX Sports
College Football Playoff Rankings: Georgia is new No. 1
There is a new team sitting atop the College Football Playoff rankings, and it's a very familiar face: The defending champion Georgia Bulldogs. The Dawgs were announced as the new No. 1 team when the CFP Committee unveiled its latest rankings on Tuesday. Rounding out the top four were No. 2 Ohio State, No. 3 Michigan and No. 4 TCU.
FOX Sports
Colts fire Frank Reich, name Jeff Saturday interim HC | FIRST THINGS FIRST
Chris Broussard explains the Indianapolis Colts naming Jeff Saturday as interim head coach is an unqualified hiring for the position. Broussard explains the NFL does not have enough African American head coaches in the league and believes many got looked over for this position.
FOX Sports
Browns hope to go '1-0' when they visit hot Dolphins
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Mike McDaniel believes playing in tight games can lead to more wins late in the season. Being involved in close contests, as his Miami Dolphins have all season, could give a team a competitive edge if they're able to learn from them. “It kind...
Tom Brady has found another country to conquer
MUNICH ― Halfway through his post-practice news conference Friday in front of more than 100 media members, Tom Brady was presented with a gift: customized Bucs lederhosen, the traditional Bavarian trousers with suspenders sometimes worn during Oktoberfest. “Like that?” Brady said, holding up the outfit presented to him by...
FOX Sports
Cardinals acquire INF Jose Fermin from Guardians for cash
ST. LOUIS (AP) — The St. Louis Cardinals acquired minor league infielder Jose Fermin from the Cleveland Guardians for cash considerations Wednesday and added him to their 40-man roster. The Cardinals also reinstated pitchers Alex Reyes and Drew VerHagen from the injured list. The 23-year-old Fermin hit .215 with...
FOX Sports
NFL Odds: Lines on Odell Beckham Jr.'s next team led by Cowboys, Bills
The NFL trade deadline has come and gone, but one major possible addition remains out there for teams to sign: Odell Beckham Jr. The star wide receiver, who has been rehabbing a torn ACL suffered during the Los Angeles Rams' Super Bowl win in February, will be fully cleared to play by the end of this week, according to FOX Sports NFL insider Jay Glazer.
FOX Sports
Foul! Kings told again that refs missed late call in a loss
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The Sacramento Kings were right, again. And it didn’t matter, again. For the third time this season, the NBA has told the Kings that a critical call was blown in the final moments of what became a close loss. The latest entry on that list: that Kevin Huerter was fouled by Golden State’s Klay Thompson on a 3-point try as time was expiring in the Kings’ 116-113 loss to the Warriors on Monday night.
FOX Sports
NFL odds: Can the Dallas Cowboys run the table?
When the season began, no one would’ve thought that the Dallas Cowboys would be road favorites against the Green Bay Packers in the NFL Week 10 odds market. But that’s where we are now, showing how much fortunes have changed over the past nine weeks. The Cowboys are not only favorites but growing ones for Sunday’s national game on FOX and the FOX Sports app.
FOX Sports
College football odds Week 11: How to bet Alabama-Ole Miss
The Alabama Crimson Tide will face the Ole Miss Rebels in a pivotal, SEC West battle in Week 11 of college football. The 7-2 Tide are coming off a 32-31 overtime loss to LSU. Their Week 10 loss to the Tigers was the second of the season. Bama also fell 52-49 to Tennessee in Week 7.
FOX Sports
Jaguars are set to be a force in the AFC South for 2023 and beyond
The Jacksonville Jaguars looked like contenders for as long as a blink of the eye. After a 2-1 start featuring consecutive wins of 20-plus points under the tutelage of new coach Doug Pederson, it was easy to buy in and regard them as an ascending team. But then the Jaguars started losing. Amid their inability to finish games, they were labeled the "same old Jags." Other familiar realities in the AFC South — the Titans looking like the best team; the Colts disappointing after another offseason filled with hype — started to take shape as well. Tennessee is on the fast track to a third straight division title, with a 5-3 record that features a 3-0 record in AFC South, including a sweep of Indianapolis.
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 10: Look for the Raiders to cover, other best bets
This is a big week in the NFL. The Cowboys and the Packers are facing off in America's Game of the Week on FOX, there's an NFC South battle going down in Germany and the reigning Super Bowl champs are trying to bounce back. We've got some exciting matchups to...
FOX Sports
These 4 Bills need to step up for Josh Allen and the Buffalo offense
Even before Josh Allen's elbow injury, which held him out of practice on Wednesday, there were some small reasons for alarm about the Buffalo Bills offense. The unit had its worst week of the season against the New York Jets in Week 9. The Bills scored their fewest points (20)....
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 10: Back the Eagles and 49ers, fade the Bills and more
Now that the NFL is officially in the second half of the season, it's about to get serious. As we plow through the season's third quarter, here's another shout out to my New York Jets for besting the Buffalo Bills in a hard-fought victory. I would have them on my slate this week, but alas, they find themselves with a bye week.
FOX Sports
Steelers hope Watt's return provides a spark as Saints visit
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Mike Tomlin is not ready to bail on 2022, even as the reality that at 2-6 the Pittsburgh Steelers have dug themselves a hole so deep it's difficult to imagine they dig out in time to be anything other than a spoiler down the stretch. Not...
FOX Sports
Ohio State vs. Indiana, TCU vs. Texas, more we're watching in Week 11
The No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes will try to bounce back from a lackluster victory and remain undefeated as they welcome Indiana to Columbus to kick off Week 11 of college football action on Saturday. That's one of four games on FOX, including a huge Pac-12 matchup between No. 6...
FOX Sports
Ole Miss takes on Florida Atlantic after Murrell's 20-point game
Florida Atlantic Owls (1-0) at Ole Miss Rebels (1-0) BOTTOM LINE: Ole Miss hosts the Florida Atlantic Owls after Matthew Murrell scored 20 points in Ole Miss' 73-58 victory against the Alcorn State Braves. Ole Miss went 13-19 overall with a 10-8 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The...
Comments / 0