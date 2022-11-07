Read full article on original website
Man who sold $2.04B Powerball ticket reveals what he'll do with $1M bonus
Someone who bought a Powerball ticket won a record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot Tuesday — and the owner of the Southern California business that sold the lucky ticket is getting a hefty sum himself.The jackpot ticket was sold at Joe's Service Center in Altadena, an unincorporated community in the foothills northeast of Los Angeles. For selling the winning ticket, business owner Joe Chahayed will receive a Powerball bonus of $1 million."I'm very surprised. Very excited. Very happy," said Chahayed, who wore a bright yellow California Lottery shirt and cap.Chahayed said he didn't know who won the giant prize but hopes...
UPDATE: No winning Powerball ticket; Wednesday night's jackpot grows to an estimated $2.3 billion
SAN FRANCISCO -- There will be an even longer wait for a winner of the record Powerball jackpot after officials announced Tuesday that for a 41st time no one had hit a winning ticket.After an overnight delay in the draw, officials finally released the winning numbers for the record $1.96 billion drawing. They were 10-33-41-47-56-10.Then less than an hour later came word there was no winner in California and 44 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The drama surrounding Monday's draw began moments after Monday's ticket sale window closed. Ticketholders who visited...
CNBC
$2 billion Powerball jackpot winner: The 3 smartest moves to make first—and 1 thing to avoid
A single winning ticket for the $2.04 billion Powerball lottery jackpot — the largest ever in the U.S. — was sold in Altadena, California, lottery officials announced Tuesday. While the windfall is large enough to buy a private island or a sports team, managing the winnings is not...
$2 billion winning Powerball ticket purchased in California
A record-breaking $2 billion Powerball jackpot is going to someone who bought a ticket in California, officials said.
California’s Powerball Winner Could Keep An Extra $147 Million Since the State Doesn’t Tax Lottery Winnings
The $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot marks the largest in lottery history. While 37% of the winnings will go toward federal income tax, California is one of only a few states that doesn't tax lottery...
Winning Powerball Ticket Sells in California: Here’s How Much the Winner Will Pay in Taxes
On Tuesday morning, the Powerball announced the winning numbers for the largest jackpot prize in lottery history. Before Tuesday, more than 40 straight drawings had passed without a single winner. Finally though, a lucky ticketholder in California won an unbelievable $2.04 billion, blowing the previous record—$1.586 billion—entirely out of the water. Further, because most Powerball winners choose to claim their prize in cash, a lot of those winnings will go to taxes. But just how much can we expect the lucky winner to lose out on?
Update: Winning $2.04B Powerball ticket sold in Southern California
SAN FRANCISCO -- After a long and confusing evening waiting for the Powerball drawing, California Lottery officials announced Tuesday morning that a winning ticket worth $2.04 billion was sold in Altadena.After an overnight delay in the draw, officials finally released the winning numbers for the record drawing Tuesday morning. They were 10-33-41-47-56-10.While officials initially announced there was no jackpot winner, the California Lottery Twitter account later confirmed that a winning ticket had in fact been sold at Joe's Service Center in Altadena.Officials also said there were three more tickets matched five of the numbers drawn -- missing just the Powerball...
Can a Powerball winner remain anonymous? Not in California
We know the $2.04 billion winning Powerball ticket was sold at a convenience store in Altadena, California. What we don’t know yet: who won. Powerball winners have one year to come forward and claim their prize. The last thing a person wants when coming into some new money is a handful of distant relatives, former […]
$1 million Powerball ticket sold at Bay Area 7-Eleven
Nobody took home the $1.2 billion Powerball jackpot but two winners scored $1 million.
