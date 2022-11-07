ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

CBS San Francisco

Man who sold $2.04B Powerball ticket reveals what he'll do with $1M bonus

Someone who bought a Powerball ticket won a record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot Tuesday — and the owner of the Southern California business that sold the lucky ticket is getting a hefty sum himself.The jackpot ticket was sold at Joe's Service Center in Altadena, an unincorporated community in the foothills northeast of Los Angeles. For selling the winning ticket, business owner Joe Chahayed will receive a Powerball bonus of $1 million."I'm very surprised. Very excited. Very happy," said Chahayed, who wore a bright yellow California Lottery shirt and cap.Chahayed said he didn't know who won the giant prize but hopes...
ALTADENA, CA
CBS San Francisco

UPDATE: No winning Powerball ticket; Wednesday night's jackpot grows to an estimated $2.3 billion

SAN FRANCISCO -- There will be an even longer wait for a winner of the record Powerball jackpot after officials announced Tuesday that for a 41st time no one had hit a winning ticket.After an overnight delay in the draw, officials finally released the winning numbers for the record $1.96 billion drawing. They were 10-33-41-47-56-10.Then less than an hour later came word there was no winner in California and 44 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The drama surrounding Monday's draw began moments after Monday's ticket sale window closed. Ticketholders who visited...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Outsider.com

Winning Powerball Ticket Sells in California: Here’s How Much the Winner Will Pay in Taxes

On Tuesday morning, the Powerball announced the winning numbers for the largest jackpot prize in lottery history. Before Tuesday, more than 40 straight drawings had passed without a single winner. Finally though, a lucky ticketholder in California won an unbelievable $2.04 billion, blowing the previous record—$1.586 billion—entirely out of the water. Further, because most Powerball winners choose to claim their prize in cash, a lot of those winnings will go to taxes. But just how much can we expect the lucky winner to lose out on?
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS San Francisco

Update: Winning $2.04B Powerball ticket sold in Southern California

SAN FRANCISCO -- After a long and confusing evening waiting for the Powerball drawing, California Lottery officials announced Tuesday morning that a winning ticket worth $2.04 billion was sold in Altadena.After an overnight delay in the draw, officials finally released the winning numbers for the record drawing Tuesday morning. They were 10-33-41-47-56-10.While officials initially announced there was no jackpot winner, the California Lottery Twitter account later confirmed that a winning ticket had in fact been sold at Joe's Service Center in Altadena.Officials also said there were three more tickets matched five of the numbers drawn -- missing just the Powerball...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA

Can a Powerball winner remain anonymous? Not in California

We know the $2.04 billion winning Powerball ticket was sold at a convenience store in Altadena, California. What we don’t know yet: who won. Powerball winners have one year to come forward and claim their prize. The last thing a person wants when coming into some new money is a handful of distant relatives, former […]
ALTADENA, CA

