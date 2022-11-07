Read full article on original website
Related
espnquadcities.com
This is How Much More Thanksgiving Dinner Will Cost You This Year in Illinois
The idea of a "recession" is on the minds of many this year as we head into the holiday season. Inflation has already hit us like a heavy dose of tryptophan straight to the noggin. Those of us who host Thanksgiving dinner, what can we expect to pay when we...
espnquadcities.com
The Most Dangerous Places To Be In Iowa
Iowa is known as a pretty safe, and friendly state, but that doesn't mean there aren't some rougher areas than others. A recent study looked at dangerous areas in Iowa. Today we will be looking at the 8 most dangerous cities in the state of Iowa. How They Got The...
espnquadcities.com
Iowa’s Smallest Town Has A Population Of Under 15 People
We can complain about our small hometowns all we want but there's two in Iowa that have the market cornered. When I first moved to the QC, I got asked all the time "why?". My hometown is maybe half the size of Davenport and trust me, it's lovely to move to a totally different place in the country where no one knows anything about you because they didn't hear it from your brother's friend's hairdresser.
espnquadcities.com
Mississippi Valley Fair Announces Jimmie Allen Bonus Show For 2023
The Mississippi Valley Fair will look a bit different this year, and MVF fun cardholders are going to love it. Usally the Mississippi Valley Fair has 6 days of fun and 6 nights of shows, but this year for MVF card holders there will be 7 nights of shows! Jimmie Allen is set to perform a "bonus" on the Monday of the fair.
espnquadcities.com
These Are IMDb’s Top 10 Movies That Have Been Filmed In Iowa
Iowa has been the filming location of several big movies and IMDb has a ranking of them all. When you go to IMDb and look up what movies were filmed in Iowa, you get over 1,300 results. They run the gamut of genres and there's a really good chance you've seen at least a few of them before. IMDb has ranked the movies that have been shot in Iowa by order of popularity, at least on their site, so we have a good idea of the top 10 most popular movies that were shot in Iowa. Mind you, these are movies, not TV shows. Without further ado, here we go.
espnquadcities.com
Iowa Is One Of The Least Snobby States in America
As an Iowan, this is a list I can get behind. Iowa gets called a lot of things, but smug and snobby are never really one of them. A study by Zippia recently looked at the most and least snobby states in America. I am proud to say Iowa is...
espnquadcities.com
This Is Considered The Best Small Town In Wisconsin
A study looking at the worst small towns in Wisconsin by a site called Road Snacks has gained some popularity in the last few months. A list like that really focuses on negativity... thankfully it looks like we can look on the brighter side with a new top-three list. Today...
espnquadcities.com
Comedy Sportz Returns This Weekend With 2 Nights of Hilarious Improv Comedy
Comedy Sportz is making its triumphant return to the Quad Cities this weekend!. I talked with the new owner, Bob Kelly, (who started with the troupe in 1999) and Director of Operations, Rick Davis,(who has been with them since 1993) about their exciting new venture bringing back a Quad Cities staple and doubling the troupe size from 25 to almost 50 hilarious performers.
Comments / 0