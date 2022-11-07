Read full article on original website
Bruce Kellerman
3d ago
yes in green bay and body guards for the mayor and his administration after what they pulled in the past that was not call for there might have been rumors about trouble
WBAY Green Bay
Appleton, other cities pass advisory marijuana referendums
Gov. Evers: Education, tax cuts, shared revenue are priorities in 2nd term. A school in Oshkosh was one of the governor's first stops after winning Tuesday's election. A military Black Hawk helicopter landed and a brigadier general spoke at Shawano Community Middle School. 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: The electric bill for...
WBAY Green Bay
Green Bay Police clearing scene of crash near Aldo Leopold
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Police are working to clear the scene of a “minor traffic accident” involving a school bus. It happened about 7:40 a.m. at Monroe and Porlier Streets, near Aldo Leopold Community School. Police say the intersection should be “back to normal” by 8:45 a.m.
wearegreenbay.com
Veteran from Green Bay gifted walk-in shower after facing so much adversity
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – With Veterans Day approaching, many organizations are showing their appreciation to those who served, and Tundraland Home Improvements is no different. The LEAF Home company based in Wisconsin changed the lives of two deserving veterans by giving them the gift of a walk-in shower...
wearegreenbay.com
When seconds matter: Green Bay police, Prevea team up for specialized training
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — It’s something you hope to never be a part of, but when the worst happens time is rarely on your side. Green Bay police regularly receive training in a partnership with Prevea Health to help in those critical moments before paramedics arrive. “It’s...
wearegreenbay.com
Details released of shooting that killed 5-year-old in Green Bay, charges officially filed
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Green Bay could be looking at over 75 years in prison after he was charged in the shooting that killed a 5-year-old. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 37-year-old Jordan Leavy-Carter was officially charged in the shooting that killed 5-year-old Skyé Bleu Evans-Cowley.
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin National Guard arrives in a Black Hawk Helicopter at Shawano Middle School
SHAWANO, Wis. (WFRV) – To honor veterans with a celebration, Shawano Community Middle School landed a Black Hawk helicopter at the football practice field. Veterans were welcomed to breakfast early on Thursday in the school’s cafeteria before Brigadier General Joane Mathews addressed local veterans, students, staff, and community members.
wearegreenbay.com
Work zone enforcement operation in Brown County results in 10+ citations, efforts will continue
BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Last week, the Brown County Sheriff’s Office announced an enforcement effort to improve work zone safety, and during a three-hour span on Sunday evening, over a dozen citations were given. The Brown County Sheriff’s Office made the announcement earlier in November in partnership...
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay Mayor Genrich talks election, city’s budget, and trip to Pittsburgh
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Mayor Eric Genrich of Green Bay stopped by Local 5 News on Tuesday to talk about the Wisconsin General Election, the city’s budget, and the chamber’s trip to Pittsburgh on this week’s Community Update. Genrich explained that it was a busy...
wearegreenbay.com
Accident involving school bus temporarily shuts down intersection on Green Bay’s east side
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – An intersection on Green Bay’s east side was temporarily closed as police worked to clear it following an accident involving a school bus. According to the Green Bay Police Department, on November 11 around 7:40 a.m., police responded to a ‘minor’ traffic accident at Monroe Avenue and Porlier Street. There were two vehicles involved in the initial accident, which ended with one of the vehicles hitting a school bus.
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: WIS 57 back open after authorities clear crash in Sister Bay
SISTER BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) has given an update regarding the crash on WIS 57 at Canterbury Lane in Door County. According to WisDOT, the crash is already taken care of, and all lanes are back open at this time. There still is...
wearegreenbay.com
Police investigating ‘suspicious situation’ at Oshkosh residence after woman finds stranger in her home
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – Oshkosh police are currently investigating a ‘suspicious situation’ that happened early Friday morning when an unknown man entered a woman’s home. According to the Oshkosh Police Department, the incident happened in the 1500 block of Covington Drive around 5:30 a.m. on November...
Homeless in Green Bay given 72-hour notices to remove belongings in city park
A homeless man in Green Bay says that police told him and other people without shelter that they have three days to remove their belongings from St. John's Park.
wearegreenbay.com
Preliminary hearing for Green Bay teenager accused of killing 17-year-old in hit-and-run crash moved back to Nov. 22
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The teenager accused of killing another teenager from Milwaukee in a hit-and-run crash on West Mason Street was in Brown County Court on Wednesday. 15-year-old Sienna Pecore was joined by her mother, and the two expressed their plan to hire a private attorney within the next week, meaning the preliminary hearing will be pushed back to November 22.
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc County Swings Red in Statewide Races
Manitowoc County leaned to the right in every single race on the ballot yesterday. In the most highly publicized race, the battle for U.S. Senate, Incumbent Republican Ron Johnson earned just over 21,500 votes, compared to Mandela Barnes’ nearly 13,300. In the gubernatorial race, Tim Michels won in Manitowoc...
seehafernews.com
Police Respond To Incident At Manitowoc Public Library
Manitowoc Police responded to an incident at The Manitowoc Public Library shortly before three this afternoon. Seehafer News was told that officers entered the library to apprehend an individual. One witness said law enforcement officials entered the library with long weapons drawn and tactical shields. All patrons and employees were...
wearegreenbay.com
Appleton Police Chief discusses Community Crisis Response Team
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Appleton Police Chief Todd Thomas stopped by Local 5 News on Thursday to talk about the Community Crisis Response Team, the two-year Pilot Program, and the Traffic Safety Unit on this week’s Community Update. Chief Thomas talked about the Appleton Police Department’s Coordinated...
radioplusinfo.com
11-11-22 fdl man charged in fleet farm burglary
Fond du Lac police investigators believe a suspect arrested for the theft of firearms and ammunition from Fleet Farm planned to sell the guns for drugs. Twenty nine year old Elihu Espinoza is charged with five counts of felon in possession of a firearm, burglary, and criminal damage to property. Bail was set at $25,000 cash. The Fond du Lac man was arrested following a traffic stop last week. Police Chief Aaron Goldstein says detectives were able to develop a person of interest who matched the description of a person spotted on earlier video surveillance. Goldstein says investigators believe the suspect planned to sell the guns to buy drugs. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for next Thursday.
wearegreenbay.com
Man in Green Bay charged with homicide, drug-related crimes
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A man in Green Bay is facing five charges and over 50 years in prison after he was arrested for his alleged involvement in an overdose death back in March. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 48-year-old William Patnode Jr. was...
Green Bay Police looking for car, passengers from Chicago St. shooting
Green Bay Police is looking for the vehicle and passengers, who were allegedly involved in a shooting that had occurred in the 1400 block of Chicago Street in September.
WBAY Green Bay
Oconto Police following tips and leads in Halloween disappearance
OCONTO, Wis. (WBAY) - Police say they continue to follow leads in the Halloween disappearance of an Oconto man. Jacob T.S. Wenzel was last seen on Oct. 31, 2022. He was seen getting into a vehicle with a “male subject.”. Carrie Marquardt, Wenzel’s aunt, said her nephew was last...
