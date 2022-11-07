ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Comments / 1

Bruce Kellerman
3d ago

yes in green bay and body guards for the mayor and his administration after what they pulled in the past that was not call for there might have been rumors about trouble

Reply
3
 

WBAY Green Bay

Appleton, other cities pass advisory marijuana referendums

Gov. Evers: Education, tax cuts, shared revenue are priorities in 2nd term. A school in Oshkosh was one of the governor's first stops after winning Tuesday's election. A military Black Hawk helicopter landed and a brigadier general spoke at Shawano Community Middle School. 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: The electric bill for...
APPLETON, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Green Bay Police clearing scene of crash near Aldo Leopold

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Police are working to clear the scene of a “minor traffic accident” involving a school bus. It happened about 7:40 a.m. at Monroe and Porlier Streets, near Aldo Leopold Community School. Police say the intersection should be “back to normal” by 8:45 a.m.
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Veteran from Green Bay gifted walk-in shower after facing so much adversity

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – With Veterans Day approaching, many organizations are showing their appreciation to those who served, and Tundraland Home Improvements is no different. The LEAF Home company based in Wisconsin changed the lives of two deserving veterans by giving them the gift of a walk-in shower...
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Wisconsin National Guard arrives in a Black Hawk Helicopter at Shawano Middle School

SHAWANO, Wis. (WFRV) – To honor veterans with a celebration, Shawano Community Middle School landed a Black Hawk helicopter at the football practice field. Veterans were welcomed to breakfast early on Thursday in the school’s cafeteria before Brigadier General Joane Mathews addressed local veterans, students, staff, and community members.
SHAWANO, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Accident involving school bus temporarily shuts down intersection on Green Bay’s east side

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – An intersection on Green Bay’s east side was temporarily closed as police worked to clear it following an accident involving a school bus. According to the Green Bay Police Department, on November 11 around 7:40 a.m., police responded to a ‘minor’ traffic accident at Monroe Avenue and Porlier Street. There were two vehicles involved in the initial accident, which ended with one of the vehicles hitting a school bus.
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Preliminary hearing for Green Bay teenager accused of killing 17-year-old in hit-and-run crash moved back to Nov. 22

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The teenager accused of killing another teenager from Milwaukee in a hit-and-run crash on West Mason Street was in Brown County Court on Wednesday. 15-year-old Sienna Pecore was joined by her mother, and the two expressed their plan to hire a private attorney within the next week, meaning the preliminary hearing will be pushed back to November 22.
GREEN BAY, WI
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc County Swings Red in Statewide Races

Manitowoc County leaned to the right in every single race on the ballot yesterday. In the most highly publicized race, the battle for U.S. Senate, Incumbent Republican Ron Johnson earned just over 21,500 votes, compared to Mandela Barnes’ nearly 13,300. In the gubernatorial race, Tim Michels won in Manitowoc...
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
seehafernews.com

Police Respond To Incident At Manitowoc Public Library

Manitowoc Police responded to an incident at The Manitowoc Public Library shortly before three this afternoon. Seehafer News was told that officers entered the library to apprehend an individual. One witness said law enforcement officials entered the library with long weapons drawn and tactical shields. All patrons and employees were...
MANITOWOC, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Appleton Police Chief discusses Community Crisis Response Team

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Appleton Police Chief Todd Thomas stopped by Local 5 News on Thursday to talk about the Community Crisis Response Team, the two-year Pilot Program, and the Traffic Safety Unit on this week’s Community Update. Chief Thomas talked about the Appleton Police Department’s Coordinated...
APPLETON, WI
radioplusinfo.com

11-11-22 fdl man charged in fleet farm burglary

Fond du Lac police investigators believe a suspect arrested for the theft of firearms and ammunition from Fleet Farm planned to sell the guns for drugs. Twenty nine year old Elihu Espinoza is charged with five counts of felon in possession of a firearm, burglary, and criminal damage to property. Bail was set at $25,000 cash. The Fond du Lac man was arrested following a traffic stop last week. Police Chief Aaron Goldstein says detectives were able to develop a person of interest who matched the description of a person spotted on earlier video surveillance. Goldstein says investigators believe the suspect planned to sell the guns to buy drugs. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for next Thursday.
FOND DU LAC, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Man in Green Bay charged with homicide, drug-related crimes

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A man in Green Bay is facing five charges and over 50 years in prison after he was arrested for his alleged involvement in an overdose death back in March. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 48-year-old William Patnode Jr. was...
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Oconto Police following tips and leads in Halloween disappearance

OCONTO, Wis. (WBAY) - Police say they continue to follow leads in the Halloween disappearance of an Oconto man. Jacob T.S. Wenzel was last seen on Oct. 31, 2022. He was seen getting into a vehicle with a “male subject.”. Carrie Marquardt, Wenzel’s aunt, said her nephew was last...
OCONTO, WI

