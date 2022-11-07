Republican candidate Gen. Don Bolduc addressed supporters in Manchester before conceding the U.S. Senate race to Sen. Maggie Hassan. "You are the heart and soul of the Granite State and I want to thank you," Bolduc told his supporters at The Goat Tuesday night. "This is not a loss. We woke up a lot of people. Hopefully, we put [Hassan] on notice and she'll do the right thing for Granite Staters." Hassan, the Democrat incumbent and former New Hampshire governor, claimed 53.6% of the vote statewide compared with 44.5% for Bolduc, with 94% of precincts reporting. (Roberta Baker/The Laconia Daily Sun photos)

MANCHESTER, NH ・ 2 DAYS AGO