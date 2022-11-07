Read full article on original website
Related
Bukacek bests Repke in Public Service Commission race
Kalispell physician Ann “Annie” Bukacek, a Republican, has secured the District 5 seat on the Public Service Commission, the state board that regulates monopoly utilities in the power, water, garbage and telecommunications industries, on the strength of a 13-point lead over retired Whitefish executive and Democratic candidate John Repke.
Flathead Beacon
Kalispell Appoints New Municipal Judge
The Kalispell City Council at a Nov. 7 meeting passed a motion to appoint former adjutant city attorney Richard Hickel as the municipal court judge until the next general election cycle in 2023. The selection committee recommended Hickel’s appointment, and Flathead County District Court Judge Heidi Ulbricht administered his oath...
Flathead Beacon
2022 General Election Results
Editor’s Note: The results that appear below are only those featuring contested races in the Flathead Valley. For complete results, visit the Montana Secretary of State site here. * = incumbent. Updated: 2:50 p.m., Nov. 9. __________________________________________________________. U.S. House District 1 (West) Ryan Zinke (R) — 50%, 114,440 votes...
Voter ballot counting continues in Flathead County
Flathead County Elections Office Manager Monica Eisenzimer says as of 11 a.m., roughly 75% of ballots in Flathead County have been tallied.
Flathead County voter information for Tuesday, Nov. 8
Ballot drop-off sites will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. at several locations, including in Kalispell, Whitefish, Columbia Falls, Bigfork, Lakeside, Marion.
Flathead Beacon
Whitefish Avalanche Safety Workshop to Aid Winter Enthusiasts
For Northwest Montana’s hearty contingent of hibernal habitues with a stake in snow science and safety and a stoke for slashing backcountry powder lines, the Flathead Avalanche Center (FAC) and its growing roster of local programs and online tools has become a critical resource. Not only is the community...
Flathead Beacon
Get Educated
9:19 a.m. A teenager was freaking out because his parents told him to go to school. 1:39 p.m. Someone wearing a Halloween mask and carrying a large knife was walking around Kalispell. 4:38 p.m. Five cows were loose on the edge of the road. 5:07 p.m. Someone called to say...
Kalispell storm cleanup expected to continue for another 3 to 4 weeks
The Kalispell Parks and Recreation Department is still working on the cleanup of debris from the storm that hit on November 2.
Flathead Beacon
Market Trends: Flathead County Median Home Sale Quantities
Looking at single-family residence sales by month sold (original list price between $250,000 and $899,999), over the past seven years, let’s chart as clustered columns the quantities sold, as same-colored lines the median days from listing to contract, and as same-colored dashed lines the median percentage of sold price to original list price. My data goes through October 25, 2022. When I obtain and incorporate final October numbers (next week), there may be some small variability to this chart’s October 2022 indications.
Flathead Beacon
Something Has to Give
The Federal Reserve moved last week to raise its key short-term interest rate by three-quarters of a point for the fourth straight time, making mortgages and other loans more expensive. It’s the latest attempt to tamp down rising inflation without tanking the U.S. economy. The results of which, so far, are a mixed bag.
Flathead Beacon
Gridiron Gains
Fifty weeks ago, the Bigfork Vikings sat on a bus, returning home from Florence covered in mud, sweat and, in many cases, tears after losing the state championships 42-0. Now the team is just one game away from a repeat appearance in the Class B title game in Bigfork’s last season before moving up a classification.
Comments / 0