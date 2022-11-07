Winter Weather Advisory issued November 7 at 1:32PM MST until November 9 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

Ridge of high pressure with lots of cold air for eastern Idaho and western Wyoming will keep temperatures chilly and in the 20's today. Some low clouds and flurries with freezing fog for upper valley areas is in the mix, as well. Coldest night of the next 7 days is tonight with lows in the tweens and single digits. 8 for Idaho Falls and sub zero for eastern highlands and western Wyoming. Cloudy for the most part tomorrow and highs in the low 30's.

WYOMING STATE ・ 6 HOURS AGO