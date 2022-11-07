Winter Weather Advisory issued November 7 at 1:32PM MST until November 9 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

Read full article on original website
Cold Veterans Day with some freezing fog
Ridge of high pressure with lots of cold air for eastern Idaho and western Wyoming will keep temperatures chilly and in the 20's today. Some low clouds and flurries with freezing fog for upper valley areas is in the mix, as well. Coldest night of the next 7 days is tonight with lows in the tweens and single digits. 8 for Idaho Falls and sub zero for eastern highlands and western Wyoming. Cloudy for the most part tomorrow and highs in the low 30's.
Blackfoot’s Marli Pearson signs to play volleyball at Utah State-Eastern
BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) - Volleyball star Marli Pearson is set to continue her career collegiately, as she will play at Utah State-Eastern. Pearson verbally committed to Utah State-Eastern during her junior year, and she made it official by signing her letter of intent Thursday. Congratulations to Marli and good luck...
Thunder Ridge’s Aspen Caldwell and Marley Spencer commit to play college basketball
AMMON, Idaho (KIFI) - A pair of long-time friends and girls basketball teammates made their next steps official Thursday. Aspen Caldwell will play college basketball at Idaho and Marley Spencer will compete at Montana-Western. Caldwell and Spencer signed their letters of intent simultaneously one night before the start of a...
