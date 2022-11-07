Read full article on original website
Grazia
Banks Are Denying Families Mortgages Because Of Their Childcare Costs
Childcare costs are leaving families unable to buy homes – or even renegotiate existing deals – as banks unfairly weight the cost of nurseries when making their mortgage calculations. Some desperate families are resorting to methods such as giving family members cash payments in order to claim they...
BBC
Cost of living: Millions have no savings as prices soar
A quarter of UK adults have less than £100 set aside in savings, a survey suggests, leaving them vulnerable to rising and unexpected bills. The lack of a financial safety net means many have to borrow money to cover any extra costs, creating greater anxiety about their plight. One...
Business Insider
A couple making $28,000 a year in passive income from real estate used an out-of-the-box approach to buy their first rental
Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. Marques and Shyra of Black, Married...
Extra Social Security Payments: Up to $841 Boosted Check Will Be Distributed in December, Who Is Eligible?
According to reports, the last boosted payments for Social Security payment beneficiaries will be distributed by 33 states in December, which may result in an additional eight million Americans receiving more benefits.
Social Security increase: Direct monthly payments to go up by $140 — see how much you'll get
Retirees enrolled on Social Security are poised to get a record pay bump of over $140 a month on average due to a recent 8.7% cost-of-living adjustment. The bolstered cost-of-living adjustment comes in response to red-hot inflation gripping the country and will kick in next January. The average Social Security check of $1,681 in 2022 will jump up to $1,827 in 2023 as a result of the adjustment.
Cutting Out These 24 Expenses Will Save You Over $15,000 a Year
When it comes to living expenses, the truth is that most Americans subsist on a very thin margin, even if their earnings are solid. A recent survey from LendingClub and PYMTS revealed that about 166...
What is the £324 cost of living payment and who qualifies for it?
Eight million people on low incomes will start to receive payments of £324 from Tuesday as part of targeted government cost-of-living support. The payment will go directly into the bank accounts of people who receive certain benefits between 8 and 23 November.Here is everything you need to know about the payment: What is the £324 payment? The £324 payment is being given out to help low income households with the rising cost-of-living. It is the second part of a £650 sum paid out to people who receive certain payments. Who qualifies for the payment? The £324 is being paid...
8 Purchases Retirees Almost Always Regret
Many people reach their peak net worth right when they retire. This also happens to coincide with the feeling that it's time to spend some of that net worth after working so hard to accumulate it over...
Tax credit claimants to receive second cost-of-living payment from November 23
More than one million households receiving tax credits, and no other means-tested benefits, will get their second cost-of-living payment from November 23, HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) has confirmed. This £324 payment will be paid into most eligible customers’ bank accounts automatically between that date and November 30 across the...
"My Rent Went Up $1,600": 13 Stories That Prove Americans Need To Vote In Support Of Affordable Housing
"You can't 'personal finance' your way out of greedy landlords and depressed wages."
Rent Costs Are Exploding. A New Bill Fighting “Wall Street Landlords” Might Help.
Ask anyone who rents, and they’ll tell you the rental cost crisis is no joke. Compared to pre-pandemic pricing, rent prices have increased around 25% in the U.S., and the current average rent price is hovering at around $2,000 per month — a decrease of 2% from August. Rent in large metro areas is even higher. The average rent for a two-bedroom apartment in Manhattan is close to $2,500, and in L.A., renters shell out around $2,200 per month. That’s why it matters that three House Representatives just introduced a bill that would help alleviate parts of the rental crisis — something felt by many millions of Americans.
Lebanon-Express
6 tips on how to make — and save —money quickly
Inflation is still high and dampening consumers' purchasing power. But if you need more money to pay the bills these days, here are some quick ways to raise cash. If you have a cash-back credit card, you may be able to redeem the cash as a statement credit, bank account deposit, check or gift card, depending on the issuer's rules.
electrek.co
This easy-to-use calculator tells you how much money you’ll get from the Inflation Reduction Act
US President Joe Biden signed the big climate bill – the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) – in August. It includes a wealth of rebates and tax credits to help Americans transition to electrification with the purchase of everything from electric vehicles to high-efficiency electrical appliances to heat pumps. If you’re ready to electrify but you’re not sure where to start, then check out this easy-to-understand IRA Savings calculator from Rewiring America.
Best Cities To Retire on a Budget of $1,500 a Month
Finding space in your budget to save and invest isn't easy for everyone. In fact, a recent GOBankingRates survey found that 40% of Americans have less than $300 in savings. As such, plenty of...
Man Praised for Asking Girlfriend to Pay Rent on House He Plans to Buy
A man has been praised online after he asked his girlfriend to pay rent on a house he plans to buy, despite her reservations. In a viral Reddit post, shared on the Am I the A****** page, user Tastypoop13 said he and his girlfriend had been together for three years and always had a joint account to pay for groceries, rent and utilities.
17% of adults ‘have no savings to cope with rising living costs’
One in six (17%) adults has no savings, according to research for a Government-backed body.Nearly one in 10 (9%) people surveyed have £100 or less put by, a survey of 3,000 people for the Money and Pensions Service (MaPS) found.One in 20 (5%) people surveyed said they have less than £50 in their savings pot and a further 4% have £50 to £100.The research findings were released to mark Talk Money Week (November 7 to 11).The service said its findings indicate that around a quarter of adults are living without a financial safety net to cope with the rising cost...
Voters approved more money for affordable housing around the country
Skyrocketing rents and home prices have been a major part of voters' economic pain. New spending will go toward building and subsidizing more housing, and helping people avoid homelessness.
Australians turning to buy now, pay later schemes for groceries ‘stuck in a revolving door’ of debt
When Brooke Haebich and her partner had their first child they struggled to afford groceries, but initially they thought they had found a lifeline in Afterpay. They began buying $200 gift cards for Woolworths or Coles on the buy now, pay later scheme, and would then pay off the amount in four fortnightly instalments of $50. But after a while, paying for essentials by going into debt was like being stuck in a revolving door, Haebich says.
Dealing with Damages in Your Vacation Rental
At some point, every vacation rental in existence will see some level of damage caused by vacationing renters. Whether it be a complete freak accident of conducting daily life while on vacation or the result of negligence, it is bound to happen.
