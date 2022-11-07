Burgers and fries are both on the menu.Aleisha Kalina/Unsplash. Breakfast food is life. At least that’s the case for some people. If you could eat a bowl of cereal for dinner, a bagel as an anytime snack, and pancakes as an after-bar pick-me-up, you obviously fall into this category. And even if you don’t, if you enjoy a quality omelet then you are sure to appreciate a brand-new restaurant that has made its way to Scottsdale. Specializing in all things breakfast and lunch, it might just be your new go-to spot for everything from burgers to omelets.

SCOTTSDALE, AZ ・ 22 HOURS AGO