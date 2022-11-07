Read full article on original website
AZFamily
Popular Italian restaurant, sushi spot cited for health code violations
Records reveal numerous complaints over Phoenix group home where teen was killed. Documents show one teen overdosed twice in a week and staff didn't stop residents from sneaking in weapons, guns and drugs into the facility. Taxpayers spending $9 million for new pedestrian bridge leading to Tempe ballpark. Updated: Nov....
Pangea Dinosaur Grill Coming to Peoria’s Park West
The concept began as a pop-up restaurant to complement 2017’s Pangea Land of the Dinosaurs exhibit at Scottsdale’s OdySea in the Desert.
This Is The Best Indian Restaurant In Arizona
Yelp compiled a list of the best Indian restaurants in each state.
Phoenix New Times
Charcuterie and Sparkles are on the Menu at This New Phoenix Bakery
“Leave a little sparkle wherever you go!” That's the motto of Dos Chris’ Bakery and Charcuterie Co., a Phoenix company that celebrated the grand opening of its brick-and-mortar store on October 1. The company was founded by a couple whose sparkling personalities are so in sync, that they...
It Takes Nearly A Day To Explore This Massive Arizona Grocery Store
The grocery store has specialty items, gourmet foods, and an in-house restaurant.
AZFamily
Fuzzy green substance on food, seafood kept past discard date at Phoenix area restaurants
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered as major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
Chompie’s closes well-known restaurant in Tempe
After 25 years in operation, Chompie’s closed down its restaurant in Tempe at 1160 E. University Drive
It's All About Burgers, Bacon, & Eggs At New Restaurant
Burgers and fries are both on the menu.Aleisha Kalina/Unsplash. Breakfast food is life. At least that’s the case for some people. If you could eat a bowl of cereal for dinner, a bagel as an anytime snack, and pancakes as an after-bar pick-me-up, you obviously fall into this category. And even if you don’t, if you enjoy a quality omelet then you are sure to appreciate a brand-new restaurant that has made its way to Scottsdale. Specializing in all things breakfast and lunch, it might just be your new go-to spot for everything from burgers to omelets.
Phoenix New Times
Fill Your Weekend With Food and Drinks at These 5 Phoenix Events
With the holidays quickly approaching, many of the weekends over the next few months will be packed with travel, family, and festivities. But for the few calm days in between, Phoenix has plenty of food and drink events to celebrate close to home. So if this weekend feels like the calm before the holiday storm, here are five events to make the most of it.
scottsdale.org
Sicilian Butcher set to slice into new markets
When Joey Maggiore opened the first location of The Sicilian Butcher in 2017 off Tatum Boulevard and Greenway Road in Scottsdale, his wanted to pay homage to the restaurants his Sicily-born father ran to raise his family. “This is my family heritage,” Joey said. “My father was born and raised...
Phoenix New Times
These 17 Metro Phoenix Restaurants Have Deals and Discounts For Veterans Day
As Veterans Day nears on Friday, November 11, metro Phoenix restaurants, cafes, and juice bars are prepping deals and discounts to honor those who have served. At locations across the Valley, active and retired military members can dine for free, find discounts, grab a free coffee or snag a complimentary smoothie at participating businesses. From pasta to hearty hamburgers and cold sodas, free and discounted meals abound.
seniorresource.com
Retirement Communities Near Phoenix: Top Ten!
Thinking about retirement communities? Undoubtedly, you’ve already consulted Google for answers, but maybe you didn’t have any luck with your search. Good news! Senior Resource is here to help you with your quest. From condos to townhouses to gated communities, we’ve scoured Arizona for the best senior living options, so you don’t have to. Relax and check out our top 10 list of the highest-rated communities near Phoenix.
Popular Downtown Establishment Forced to Close
Grab yourself a final cup of coffee before it's too late.Matthew Feeney/Unsplash. For anyone who likes to get outside of the home office, and who needs a break from typing away at work, there’s just nothing better than the perfect coffee shop setup. The ability to sit in a comfortable location, with the smell of freshly brewed coffee filling nostrils and energy infusing caffeine surging through veins, it’s the ultimate destination to break free, ditch the distractions, and get a little bit of work done. However, for some in metro Phoenix, one of the more popular coffee shops has announced it will shut its doors for a final time in the coming months.
AZFamily
Complaints over unfinished pools across the Valley
Records reveal numerous complaints over Phoenix group home where teen was killed. Documents show one teen overdosed twice in a week and staff didn't stop residents from sneaking in weapons, guns and drugs into the facility. New federal guidelines making window blinds safer around kids. Updated: Nov. 7, 2022 at...
Phoenix New Times
Joy to the Polls Is Bringing DJs and Music to Metro Phoenix Ballot Boxes
Waiting in line to vote can be tedious and time-consuming. But one national organization is trying to make the experience better, and they'll be in metro Phoenix today, Tuesday, November 8. Joy to the Polls is a nonpartisan group that sends DJs out to cities around the country during elections....
AZFamily
Dozens of homeowners say Mesa pool company took large sums of money and abandoned their projects
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - His name is Jack Vinson Smith III, and as you can see, he’s not very popular with some folks. “You stiffed people,” one On Your Side viewer can be heard yelling at Jack Smith outside his home. So why are consumers tracking down Jack Smith to his Mesa home and trying to confront him? Well, here’s the answer. Phoenix Shirk is a homeowner who hired Jack Smith in April to build a swimming pool. Smith owns a company called Outdoor Luxury Living Incorporated, which also goes by OLLI. “They seemed competent. We liked what they gave us,” Shirk said.
SignalsAZ
Merry Main Street Returns to Downtown Mesa
Merry Main Street returns on Nov. 25 in downtown Mesa. The event begins with a brief program and tree lighting ceremony at 5:45pm at Main and Macdonald along with the arrival of Santa. Details at merrymainst.com. Merry Main Street will bring holiday cheer and thousands of revelers to downtown Mesa....
seniorresource.com
Senior-Friendly Mobile Home Parks Near Phoenix: Top 10!
Fun fact: One-third of adults who live in mobile home parks are aged 60 or over. A mobile home park can be a great option for retirement living, but many older adults don’t know where to begin their search. Fortunately, you’re already in the right place! If you’re looking for a senior-friendly mobile home park, we’ve got your back. Check out this list of the top 10 highest-rated mobile home parks near Phoenix.
These poodles just survived a house fire in Phoenix. Now they are looking for a new home
PHOENIX — If you're looking to add a new furry member to your family, the Arizona Humane Society has some new friends for you to meet. The organization announced Wednesday that three poodles rescued from a recent Phoenix house fire are now available for adoption. On Oct. 22, Arizona...
SignalsAZ
ADOT Interstate 10 Narrowed to One Lane South of Phoenix/Chandler
The CAST 11 Podcast Network is made possible by the 2022 Ultimate Holiday Guide. Promote your next event or holiday offering in the Ultimate Holiday Guide by calling Elicia at: 928-642-3552. The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) advises drivers to plan for the following closures and restrictions on Interstate 10...
