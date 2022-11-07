Read full article on original website
Related
Cool temperatures remain in SoCal on Friday
Southern California will continue seeing colder temperatures in many parts Friday, conditions that will last into the weekend.
Officials Celebrate $15 Million Coachella Valley Housing Catalyst Fund
(CNS) – Officials gathered Wednesday to celebrate the $15 million state budget victory for the Coachella Valley’s Housing Catalyst Fund, which is aimed at expediting development of affordable housing units. The celebration was held at 1 p.m. Wednesday with Assemblyman Eduardo Garcia, D-Coachella, at the Lift to Rise...
Local Democratic Candidates React to Election Results
Positive energy and sighs of relief. That’s what local Democratic candidates are feeling the day after the election as the results continue to trickle in. “We’re right on track, right where we want to be, and we expect to win this race,” Democratic State Assembly 47th District Candidate, Christy Holstege, shared.
