You Can Still Have Waterpark Fun in Texas During the Winter
For the most part, winter just means mild weather in Texas. However, we do have a few times during winter when we actually have cold weather. However, since it is 'winter,' waterparks are closed. There are still two ways that you can still head to the Waterpark this winter and one of them is within driving distance and it is the largest indoor waterpark in the Country.
Texas Man Goes Crazy Destroying Car in Dangerous Road Rage
A fender bender in Houston escalated to something more destructive than anyone could have ever imagined. Emmanuel Escot got wrapped up in an extremely violent situation in the middle of a busy road. MAKING A POLICE REPORT. Escot explains the moment the accident happened, “This guy comes over there on...
Beer Can Chucked Straight At Ted Cruz’s Face During Astro Parade
Astros winning the World Series set the entire town of Houston OFF!. Schools were canceled and streets were blocked off as the entire city packed into Downtown Houston for a massive parade celebrating the exciting win. MANY CELEBRITY APPEARANCES. Plenty of people showed up, including plenty of celebrities and politicians....
Texas Grandma Shows Her Sense of Humor at Her Funeral
One grandma who recently passed away from cancer had a surprise for those in attendance at her funeral. In an article posted by mysanantonio.com, granddaughter Gracie Perryman, says her 81-year-old grandma, Jodie Perryman, passed away from cancer on Oct. 12. After she was diagnosed, her health declined quickly, and she refused a treatment that could potentially cure her but her body wouldn't be able to handle.
10 Delicious Texas Food Stops that Appeared on the Food Network
Texas is a massive state, with an even more enormous appetite. Food is everywhere. The hard part isn't finding a restaurant, it's choosing which one to eat at. There are tons of food spots that have drool-worthy food, but some have the seal of approval from the biggest foodie himself: Guy Fieri.
Tell Us Your Thoughts: How Old Is To Old To Trick or Treat in TX
With just a few more days left until Halloween, folks all around Texas are making last minute preparations for trick or treating and Halloween parties. With just the weekend left before the big day, lots of us are scrambling for last minute Halloween costume ideas too. In fact, according to Statista, most of us spend just a little over an hour on our costumes once we decide what we want to be.
Is It Illegal to Let Your Child Get a Tattoo in Texas?
Parents like to think they have the ultimate say when it comes to decisions about their children. However, there is something that has to be regulated for the safety of the child. LACK OF COMMON SENSE = BAD DECISIONS. It's common knowledge that a young child should not get a...
Atlanta Braves Send Houston Astros Pizza for Winning World Series
Here is a show of fantastic sportsmanship! The Houston Astros front office received a huge delivery from last year's World Series winners, the Atlanta Braves! The Houston Astros organization tweeted this earlier today. What a classy move by the Braves organization. According to ABC13.COM, This is a tradition that started...
Janitor in Houston Arrested for Urinating in Co-Worker’s Water Bottles
This story comes out of East Houston! According to an article by KHOU, A custodian was arrested after a co-worker accused him of giving her a sexually transmitted disease when he urinated in her water bottle at a Houston medical office building, according to court documents and a video that caught him doing just that! Now a total of 11 other potential victims have come forward and are continuing to be tested for sexually transmitted diseases.
What Age Can You Legally Leave Your Child Home Alone in Texas?
Parents are constantly making decisions for their children; trying to decide how much screen time they get or whether they are old enough for a phone. There are tons of questions that have no clear answer, sometimes we just have to wing it. What about the hard questions? The situations...
Missing TX Mom Found Dead In Car Her Teen Son Was Driving
A Texas teen and his mother had been missing since Thursday night from their neighborhood in Humble, Texas. The car that belonged to the family was missing as well. Why these two had vanished together, if indeed they were together was a mystery. Click2Houston reported the family missing on Youtube.
Toys ‘R’ Us Is Making A HUGE Comeback To Texas
Toys 'R' Us is MAKING A HUGE COMEBACK to Texas! And we are here for it!!!. I remember being heartbroken when the Toys R'Us in Victoria closed, because even as an adult with kids at the time, it truly was a store where an adult could be a kid too!
Scariest Movies Filmed in Texas! [With Trailers]
If you don’t know – I’m a movie buff and I’ve lived in Texas since I was twelve years old. So, I was meant to write this article. There are a lot of movies filmed in the Lone Star State some are great, some not so good. The list you are about to read is a combination of all the scary ones or ones that tried to be. I do suggest that if you do try to find these films – WATCH AT YOUR OWN RISK! So, what makes a good scary movie? Well, the film can just be scary by playing with you mind (The Sixth Sense-not filmed in Texas) or by showing you gory visual (The Texas Chainsaw Massacre-definitely filmed in Texas). This list also includes low budget movies that were trying to capitalize on a trend at time (See "Don't Open The Door" and its attempt at being scary). There are a lot fo bad slasher flicks out there and I left a lot off of this list. Some are scary weird in a good way - Peter Fonda and Warren Oates in "Race With The Devil." Bikers running away from satanists! Anyways, for your enjoyment, I've added the trailer for each so you can see what I'm talking about. The trailers (for some) are just as confusing or as strange as the movies themselves. Of course, as Texans, we all know movie classics “Urban Cowboy,” “No Country For Old Men,” and “Friday Night Lights” were filmed here, but do you know these horror classics were made in the Lone Star State…
