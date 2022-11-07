SUBSCRIBE TO PODCAST: iTunes | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Stitcher. Brent Venables was peppered this week with big picture questions concerning the program moving forward. The gang sits down and reflects on what we've seen from this team defensively, where it's going wrong and how it gets fixed. Is this about playing younger players, going hard in the transfer portal, or can it only be fixed in recruiting. The guys have a deep discussion about the future of the OU defense and how Venables and staff needs to build it quickly. We also take a look at the Big 12. Now that the Sooners are on the outside of things, who will end up winning it all? We also take you deep into the latest on recruiting as the Sooners just lost a commitment to Texas. Where do the Sooners head now? Josh had a new name on the podcast that was offered by OU just after the show wrapped. We also check in with Bob about the latest with OU hoops after a devastating season opening loss to Sam Houston State. Tons of football though. We didn't let Bob talk too much hoops.

