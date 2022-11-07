Read full article on original website
thunderboltradio.com
Election Return Numbers for Obion County Contested Races
Several contested city and town races were on the ballot for Tuesday’s election in Obion County. In Union City, Hal Mosier gained a seat as Union City Councilman for Ward 1, defeating Cody Martin by a vote of 169-to-136. In Ward 4, Jim Rippy retained his Council seat with...
thunderboltradio.com
Liquor By The Drink Passes in South Fulton; Fails in Obion
A split decision was made in Obion County pertaining to the referendum of liquor-by-the-drink in two municipalities. Final numbers from both early voting, and Tuesday’s election day voting, showed South Fulton voters casting ballots in favor of the alcohol measure, 353-to-194. In the Town of Obion, the opportunity to...
thunderboltradio.com
Weakley County election results
The cities of Dresden and Sharon elected a new mayor and aldermen while Greenfield voters elected two new members to the Board of Aldermen in Tuesday’s election. In Dresden, Mark Maddox will be the new mayor while new aldermen Curtis Doran and Dale Hutcherson will join longtime alderman Gwin Anderson on the city board.
thunderboltradio.com
Voting Numbers for Contested Races in Fulton County
City Commissioners were decided in Fulton and Hickman during Tuesday’s election, along with a Fulton County Magistrate seat. In the race for District 4 Magistrate, it was Lace “Butch” Busby Jr. defeating Christopher Garrigus 139-to-100. In the race for Hickman City Commissioner, those taking a seat on...
wpsdlocal6.com
Marshall County commissioner and judge races
Marshall County election winners ready to take office and make changes. Marshall County had nearly 8,000 people come out to cast their ballots in this election. Poll workers say they saw steady traffic all day Tuesday.
wpsdlocal6.com
Murray Mayor Bob Rogers wins reelection bid, voters choose city council winners
MURRAY, KY — Murray Mayor Bob Rogers has won his bid for reelection. Rogers received 2,583 votes. Challenger Clifton Darnell received 1,251 votes. In the race for Murray City Council, the top 12 candidates will serve on the council. That means Danny Hudspeth, Bonnie Higginson, Jeremy Bell, Monty McCuiston,...
thunderboltradio.com
McAdams unopposed as Greenfield mayor, newcomers Massey, Hansen win board seats
Cindy McAdams was re-elected as Greenfield mayor Tuesday after running unopposed. McAdams received 433 complimentary votes. Meanwhile, voters elected two new members to the Greenfield City Board, with newcomer Jaye Massey receiving 360 votes, followed by incumbents Mark Galey with 357 and Leanna Stephenson with 346. New board member Jeff Hansen received 312 votes, narrowly defeating incumbent Bobby Morris by three votes.
thunderboltradio.com
Stricklin elected as new Sharon mayor; Jones, Ary join City Board
Former Sharon city recorder Donna Stricklin is now the mayor of her hometown. Stricklin received 218 votes while incumbent mayor Ali Stalter received 108 votes. Stricklin told Thunderbolt Radio News why she wanted to serve Sharon as mayor. (AUDIO) In the Sharon aldermen’s race, Joe D. Jones and Monroe Ary...
thunderboltradio.com
Union City Man Arrested on Fifth Offense of Driving on Suspended License
A Union City man was taken into custody for a fifth offense of driving on a suspended license. Union City police reports said a traffic stop was initiated on a vehicle bearing Arkansas license plates, and operated by 61 year old Anthony A. Jones, of Nailing Drive. A drivers license...
radionwtn.com
Eagle Creek Substation Now Second Delivery Point For Power In Henry County
Paris, TN – It has been years in the making for Tennessee Valley Authority and the Paris Board of Public Utilities and now the Eagle Creek substation serves as a second delivery point for BPU to receive power for Henry County from TVA. Eagle Creek became energized on October...
wpsdlocal6.com
Graves County voters choose Kelli Elliot for Jailer
GRAVES COUNTY — Independent candidate Kelli Elliot is Graves County's newest jailer, beating out incumbent George Workman and independent Troy Clapp. Elliot says she has extensive experience working with inmates in substance abuse programs. On her website, she explains her experience in past positions has given her a "deep knowledge and philosophy of the importance of offering offenders effective educational, rehabilitative, and occupational opportunities" while serving justice and maintaining safety.
thunderboltradio.com
Tiptonville election results
Tiptonville voters elected Cliff Berry as Mayor of Tiptonville, defeating Donnie Johnson 399-88. In the aldermen’s race, six were elected including: Dwayne Haggard 329; Macky Wilson 320; Mario Montgomery 291; Daisy Parks 273; Joe Williams 253; and Wil Jackson 236. Also running were Sarah Woods with 229 and Philip...
westkentuckystar.com
Elliot defeats Workman for Graves County Jailer
Incumbent Graves County Jailer George Workman was narrowly defeated in his bid for re-election, falling to Kelly Krill Elliott. Elliott, an independent, received 45% of the vote in a three-candidate race, while Workman received 43% of the vote as Elliot received 5,303 votes to Workman's 4,968. In other key Graves...
KFVS12
Kevil man killed in crash on I-57 in Williamson County
Some streets are set to reopen in Mayfield Monday following the demolition of the Graves County Courthouse and American Legion building. Crash downs power lines, causes U.S. 51 closure near Bardwell, Ky. Updated: Nov. 7, 2022 at 4:30 AM CST. |. According to KYTC, U.S. 51 is closed on the...
WBBJ
New flag raised above Jackson City Hall
JACKSON, Tenn. — A new flag is on display in the City of Jackson. In February 2022, a contest was launched for citizens of Jackson to submit a design for a new City Flag. After the flags were submitted, residents could vote on their favorite. Kris Stewart, a local...
thunderboltradio.com
Betty Lou Ferguson – 90 – Union City
Funeral services will be held for Betty Lou Ferguson, age 90, of Union City. Services will take place at 10:00 on Saturday, November 12th of 2022 at White-Ranson Funeral Home. Burial will follow at the Mt. Ararat Cemetery.
wpsdlocal6.com
Pedestrian killed in Graves County collision Thursday evening
GRAVES COUNTY, KY — An unnamed male pedestrian was hit by a car and killed on KY 131 Thursday evening. According to a release from the Graves County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to the scene of a collision around 5:40 p.m. and arrived to find a man lying in the middle of KY 131.
WBBJ
Mugshots : Madison County : 11/09/22 – 11/10/22
The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 11/09/22 and 7 a.m. on 11/10/22. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.
newsleaderonline.com
Atwood fires city worker in called meeting
The Atwood City Board voted unanimously to terminate city employee Robert ‘Glynn’ Long during a special called meeting Friday evening, Oct. 28. This happened after a Carroll County General Sessions Court affidavit of complaint alleged Long was in violation of the Sex Offender Registry residential and work restrictions for working at Rogers Hydrant Service, which is within 1,000 feet of West Carroll Junior/Senior High School.
thunderboltradio.com
Union City and Obion County School System’s Dealing With Return of Influenza
While several area school systems have been hit by high flu numbers, the Obion County and Union City School Systems has fared well so far. Obion County Director of School’s, Tim Watkins, told Thunderbolt News about the status of their absentee numbers.(AUDIO) Director Watkins said they are fortunate that...
