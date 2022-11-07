ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inglewood, CA

spectrumnews1.com

Affordable housing development breaks ground on Metro land in Boyle Heights

BOYLE HEIGHTS, Calif. — A blighted strip of land next to the Metro Gold Line in Boyle Heights will soon be transformed into affordable housing. A joint development of Metro and the nonprofit developer A Community of Friends, Lorena Plaza will provide 32 units of permanent supportive housing for people experiencing homelessness and another 16 units of affordable housing when construction is completed in early 2024.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Skeletal remains found in Culver City water pipeline

CULVER CITY, Calif. – On November 5th, 2022, at 08:47 am, Culver City Police Officers received a call for service to meet Metropolitan Water District Employees in the area of Venice Blvd. and Sepulveda Blvd. The officers met with the Water District Employees, who explained that while inspecting an...
CULVER CITY, CA
easyreadernews.com

AES site owners served foreclosure notice

The AES power plant site is in foreclosure, with more than $36 million in past due payments. Site owner Leo Pustilnikov describes the Oct. 21 Los Angeles County issuance as a “negotiation of a true-up over accounting,” stemming from state payments to keep the plant on standby. The...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
2urbangirls.com

Man killed in car-to-car shooting in South LA

LOS ANGELES – A man was shot and killed Friday in a car-to car-shooting in the Hyde Park area of South Los Angeles. Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department responded at 1:20 a.m. to a shots fired call in the 1700 block of West 69th Street where they found a man sitting in a black Kia suffering from gunshot wounds, LAPD Officer Annie Hernandez told City News Service.
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Cell phone video captures fight breaking out on LA Metro's Blue Line

LOS ANGELES - The fight videotaped on the Metro’s Blue Line is violent. What started it? The man who recorded the incident on his cell phone, Edgar Nuñez, doesn’t know. Nuñez uses the train and buses regularly and extensively from east of the 405 Freeway to Beverly Hills where he works in one of the hotel kitchens.
LOS ANGELES, CA
csulauniversitytimes.com

La Puente, El Monte and neighboring areas’ homeless population increases

Drug addiction led Everett Jones, 42, to become homeless and end up behind bars for 12 years. After getting out of prison on probation, he said he went to Alcoholics Anonymous — the first step to turning his life around. Now, like many others, he’s living in a low-income housing shelter in the city of La Puente.
LA PUENTE, CA
irvinestandard.com

America’s safest city for 17th straight year

For the 17th consecutive year, FBI crime statistics show that Irvine is the safest U.S. city of its size. And not only the safest, but, once again, considerably safer than other medium-to-large cities. Virginia Beach, the next safest city per the report, had more than 50% more violent crimes per capita than Irvine.
IRVINE, CA
kcrw.com

No winner yet in LA mayor's race, but could Robert Luna be next sheriff?

Two of LA’s biggest midterm election races are still too close to call. That includes the face-off between U.S. Congresswoman Karen Bass and real estate developer Rick Caruso, and the battle between LA County Sheriff Alex Villanueva and former Long Beach Police Department Chief Robert Luna. LA County voters also likely approved a measure that gives the Board of Supervisors more power to oust a sitting sheriff. The results of these races and others won’t be known for days, as LA election officials continue to tally the votes.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Police Seek Suspects in Mailbox Burglaries in Van Nuys, Sherman Oaks

LOS ANGELES – Authorities Wednesday sought the public’s help to find the suspects involved in at least 10 mailbox burglaries at apartment complexes in the Van Nuys and Sherman Oaks areas since August. “Detectives believe a ring of suspects may be working together and will continue to commit...
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Compton man accused of shooting ex-fiancée to death in Riverside

RIVERSIDE, Calif. – Authorities have arrested a Compton man in connection with the shooting death of a woman in Riverside. Paul Buckner Jacobs Jr., 60, of Compton following an investigation into the death of 57-year-old Pankaja Venugopal of Riverside on Nov. 1. Venugopal was found shot to death after...
RIVERSIDE, CA
2urbangirls.com

LA Council approves additional $2M in rental aid for Council District 13

LOS ANGELES – The Los Angeles City Council approved an additional $2 million Tuesday toward a rental aid program for tenants and landlords in the 13th District. The program, which began late last month, provides grants of up to $5,000 per household for renters in the district who make 80% or less of the area median income, or AMI.
LOS ANGELES, CA

