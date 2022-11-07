Read full article on original website
BNSF $1.5B facility will bring ‘thousands of jobs to Barstow’The HD PostBarstow, CA
Compton voters overwhelmingly support new bond measure2UrbanGirlsCompton, CA
Are These Missing Women The Victims Of A Serial Killer The LAPD Hid From The Public For Over 20 Years?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedLos Angeles, CA
spectrumnews1.com
Affordable housing development breaks ground on Metro land in Boyle Heights
BOYLE HEIGHTS, Calif. — A blighted strip of land next to the Metro Gold Line in Boyle Heights will soon be transformed into affordable housing. A joint development of Metro and the nonprofit developer A Community of Friends, Lorena Plaza will provide 32 units of permanent supportive housing for people experiencing homelessness and another 16 units of affordable housing when construction is completed in early 2024.
USC report: Rent hikes on tap for L.A., O.C
Renting an apartment in Los Angeles and Orange counties will be getting more expensive, with a USC Casden Economics Forecast released today predicting continuing rent increases over the next two years.
Eviction notice leads to standoff at Hollywood apartment building
An attempt by authorities to serve an eviction notice on at least one tenant at a Hollywood apartment complex led to a standoff today that included a report of a shot being fired, prompting a shutdown of streets and the Hollywood (101) Freeway.
2urbangirls.com
Skeletal remains found in Culver City water pipeline
CULVER CITY, Calif. – On November 5th, 2022, at 08:47 am, Culver City Police Officers received a call for service to meet Metropolitan Water District Employees in the area of Venice Blvd. and Sepulveda Blvd. The officers met with the Water District Employees, who explained that while inspecting an...
KTLA.com
KTLA 5’s Ginger Chan’s South L.A. childhood paved the way for the Detour Diva
KTLA 5’s Ginger Chan is known as the Detour Diva when it comes to taking on the Los Angeles roadways during the weekday commute. It turns out, her traffic knowledge began when she was just a kid tagging along with her dad when he’d visit the various grocery stores he owned around the region.
easyreadernews.com
AES site owners served foreclosure notice
The AES power plant site is in foreclosure, with more than $36 million in past due payments. Site owner Leo Pustilnikov describes the Oct. 21 Los Angeles County issuance as a “negotiation of a true-up over accounting,” stemming from state payments to keep the plant on standby. The...
2urbangirls.com
One dead inside Hollywood apartment where deputies attempted to serve an eviction notice
HOLLYWOOD – A person was found dead of an “apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound” today at an apartment complex in the Hollywood area where authorities went to serve an eviction notice, an incident that led to the closure of the nearby Hollywood (101) Freeway for several hours, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
2urbangirls.com
Man killed in car-to-car shooting in South LA
LOS ANGELES – A man was shot and killed Friday in a car-to car-shooting in the Hyde Park area of South Los Angeles. Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department responded at 1:20 a.m. to a shots fired call in the 1700 block of West 69th Street where they found a man sitting in a black Kia suffering from gunshot wounds, LAPD Officer Annie Hernandez told City News Service.
foxla.com
Cell phone video captures fight breaking out on LA Metro's Blue Line
LOS ANGELES - The fight videotaped on the Metro’s Blue Line is violent. What started it? The man who recorded the incident on his cell phone, Edgar Nuñez, doesn’t know. Nuñez uses the train and buses regularly and extensively from east of the 405 Freeway to Beverly Hills where he works in one of the hotel kitchens.
‘The baby was already here:’ Woman gives birth on Anaheim freeway
A woman and her baby girl were OK despite being unable to make it to a hospital before the mother gave birth on a freeway in Anaheim Wednesday night. The father, who said his name was Jeffrey, told camera crews at the scene that his wife’s contractions were four minutes apart when they decided to […]
csulauniversitytimes.com
La Puente, El Monte and neighboring areas’ homeless population increases
Drug addiction led Everett Jones, 42, to become homeless and end up behind bars for 12 years. After getting out of prison on probation, he said he went to Alcoholics Anonymous — the first step to turning his life around. Now, like many others, he’s living in a low-income housing shelter in the city of La Puente.
2 La Puente brothers, both landscapers in their 70s, killed in Beverlywood crosswalk crash
The owner of a donut shop located near the crash site said the brothers were at the shop having breakfast shortly before crash.
irvinestandard.com
America’s safest city for 17th straight year
For the 17th consecutive year, FBI crime statistics show that Irvine is the safest U.S. city of its size. And not only the safest, but, once again, considerably safer than other medium-to-large cities. Virginia Beach, the next safest city per the report, had more than 50% more violent crimes per capita than Irvine.
Brothers hit and killed by car in Beverlywood
Two men hit and killed by a car in Beverlywood early Wednesday morning, officials said. It happened on the 2500 block of S Robertson Boulevard around 5:50 a.m., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department said.
2urbangirls.com
LA County property owners can apply to postpone payment of property taxes
Los Angeles County property owners have access to a critical resource that you and your family can utilize, which allows you to apply for a property tax postponement, to provide some relief from rising costs and financial troubles as a result of the pandemic. The property tax postponement program has...
kcrw.com
No winner yet in LA mayor's race, but could Robert Luna be next sheriff?
Two of LA’s biggest midterm election races are still too close to call. That includes the face-off between U.S. Congresswoman Karen Bass and real estate developer Rick Caruso, and the battle between LA County Sheriff Alex Villanueva and former Long Beach Police Department Chief Robert Luna. LA County voters also likely approved a measure that gives the Board of Supervisors more power to oust a sitting sheriff. The results of these races and others won’t be known for days, as LA election officials continue to tally the votes.
Chase: Suspect rams police cruiser, steals vehicles during violent pursuit through LA, OC
A man rammed into sheriff's cruisers, sideswiped cars and stole multiple vehicles during a desperate and dangerous chase through Los Angeles and Orange counties.
2urbangirls.com
Police Seek Suspects in Mailbox Burglaries in Van Nuys, Sherman Oaks
LOS ANGELES – Authorities Wednesday sought the public’s help to find the suspects involved in at least 10 mailbox burglaries at apartment complexes in the Van Nuys and Sherman Oaks areas since August. “Detectives believe a ring of suspects may be working together and will continue to commit...
2urbangirls.com
Compton man accused of shooting ex-fiancée to death in Riverside
RIVERSIDE, Calif. – Authorities have arrested a Compton man in connection with the shooting death of a woman in Riverside. Paul Buckner Jacobs Jr., 60, of Compton following an investigation into the death of 57-year-old Pankaja Venugopal of Riverside on Nov. 1. Venugopal was found shot to death after...
2urbangirls.com
LA Council approves additional $2M in rental aid for Council District 13
LOS ANGELES – The Los Angeles City Council approved an additional $2 million Tuesday toward a rental aid program for tenants and landlords in the 13th District. The program, which began late last month, provides grants of up to $5,000 per household for renters in the district who make 80% or less of the area median income, or AMI.
