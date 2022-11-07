Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
You can rent the opulent Lincoln Park mansion built for a Titanic survivor for a mere 23K per monthJennifer GeerChicago, IL
UChicago Medicine Joins NWIIWA as Elite PartnerBuilding Indiana BusinessChicago, IL
Reports Say One Illinois City Has Decling Rent, Some Under $2,500Cadrene HeslopChicago, IL
Get your Christmas music fix early this year on 93.9 Lite FMJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Related
Report: Willson Contreras declines qualifying offer from Cubs
As expected, three-time All-Star catcher Willson Contreras has decided to decline the $19.65-million qualifying offer from the Cubs, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported Tuesday afternoon.
5 Things on White Sox' Early Offseason To-Do List as GM Meetings Begin
5 things on White Sox' early offseason to-do list originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The White Sox completed their first major order of offseason business with the hiring of Pedro Grifol as manager. The GM Meetings are being held this week, with executives from every team gathering in Las...
Report: Abreu's chances to return to White Sox are 'zero'
There is a high chance José Abreu played his last game on the South Side, according to 670 the Score. "The Cubs will soon be in discussions with representatives for first baseman Jose Abreu, whose chances of returning to the White Sox are close to zero, according to multiple sources," 670 the Score's Bruce Levine wrote on Wednesday.
White Sox to Pursue Second Base Addition After Josh Harrison Move
White Sox to pursue 2B addition after Josh Harrison move originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. It’s a question for a second straight offseason. When the White Sox take the field on Opening Day, who will be playing second base?. Second base was one of the White Sox’ most...
Yardbarker
Rick Hahn not ruling out Oscar Colas as White Sox right fielder in 2023
As you may have heard by now, AJ Pollock has opted out of his contract to become a free agent ahead of the 2023 season. This leaves the White Sox with $8 million freed up and some holes in the corner outfield positions to fill, with one potential replacement coming from within the organization.
True Blue LA
Dodgers decline Danny Duffy’s 2023 option
The Dodgers on Tuesday declined the $7-million club option for 2023 on Danny Duffy, Andrew Friedman told reporters at the MLB general manager meetings in Las Vegas. The team hasn’t officially announced that Duffy’s option was declined, but earlier Tuesday they did decline the 2023 options on Hanser Alberto and Jimmy Nelson. On Wednesday morning, the MLB Players Association confirmed Duffy’s option was declined on Tuesday.
theScore
Report: Rizzo opts out of Yankees contract
First baseman Anthony Rizzo is a free agent after opting out of the final year of his contract with the New York Yankees, reports MLB.com's Jon Morosi. The 33-year-old hit 32 home runs and posted an .817 OPS for the Bronx Bombers last season, earning $16 million in the process.
Tigers eyeing All-Star catcher Willson Contreras in free agency
Contreras would give the Tigers a proven star at a position where they haven’t had one since Pudge Rodriguez. He would also cost a pretty penny.
A's Sign Kevin Cron to Minor League Deal
Cron last played in the big leagues in 2020 with the Arizona Diamondbacks, and has been playing internationally the last two years.
South Side Sox
Today in White Sox History: November 9
After a season that saw the White Sox win their first World Series title since 1917, the Baseball Writers Association of America named Ozzie Guillén Manager of the Year. Guillén, the former Sox All-Star shortstop, guided the team to a wire-to-wire Central Division title with 99 wins; they then went 11-1 in the postseason, capping it off with a four-game sweep of Houston in the World Series.
Jose Abreu, Corey Kluber among those on Cubs' radar as free agency opens
The Cubs will soon be in discussions with representatives for first baseman Jose Abreu, whose chances of returning to the White Sox are close to zero, according to multiple sources.
Yardbarker
White Sox Reveal 2 Notable Roster Moves To Open Offseason
The 2022-2023 MLB offseason is officially underway. So far, the Chicago White Sox have been pretty busy, having been on the hunt for a new manager after the departure of Tony La Russa. The White Sox chose to hire Pedro Grifol, who had been the bench coach for the Kansas...
Diamondbacks Decline Option on Ian Kennedy
Kennedy will become a free agent after Arizona declines their half of a $4 million club option.
Boras 'always open' if White Sox want to extend Cease
Amid delivering trademark metaphors on his clients who are free agents this winter, agent Scott Boras was asked Wednesday about one a few years away: Dylan Cease. Cease switched his representation last offseason to Boras, the top-grossing agent in baseball, who has a track record of taking his top clients to free agency.
Comments / 0