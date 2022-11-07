ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

NBC Sports Chicago

Report: Abreu's chances to return to White Sox are 'zero'

There is a high chance José Abreu played his last game on the South Side, according to 670 the Score. "The Cubs will soon be in discussions with representatives for first baseman Jose Abreu, whose chances of returning to the White Sox are close to zero, according to multiple sources," 670 the Score's Bruce Levine wrote on Wednesday.
Yardbarker

Rick Hahn not ruling out Oscar Colas as White Sox right fielder in 2023

As you may have heard by now, AJ Pollock has opted out of his contract to become a free agent ahead of the 2023 season. This leaves the White Sox with $8 million freed up and some holes in the corner outfield positions to fill, with one potential replacement coming from within the organization.
CHICAGO, IL
True Blue LA

Dodgers decline Danny Duffy’s 2023 option

The Dodgers on Tuesday declined the $7-million club option for 2023 on Danny Duffy, Andrew Friedman told reporters at the MLB general manager meetings in Las Vegas. The team hasn’t officially announced that Duffy’s option was declined, but earlier Tuesday they did decline the 2023 options on Hanser Alberto and Jimmy Nelson. On Wednesday morning, the MLB Players Association confirmed Duffy’s option was declined on Tuesday.
LOS ANGELES, CA
theScore

Report: Rizzo opts out of Yankees contract

First baseman Anthony Rizzo is a free agent after opting out of the final year of his contract with the New York Yankees, reports MLB.com's Jon Morosi. The 33-year-old hit 32 home runs and posted an .817 OPS for the Bronx Bombers last season, earning $16 million in the process.
NEW YORK STATE
South Side Sox

Today in White Sox History: November 9

After a season that saw the White Sox win their first World Series title since 1917, the Baseball Writers Association of America named Ozzie Guillén Manager of the Year. Guillén, the former Sox All-Star shortstop, guided the team to a wire-to-wire Central Division title with 99 wins; they then went 11-1 in the postseason, capping it off with a four-game sweep of Houston in the World Series.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

White Sox Reveal 2 Notable Roster Moves To Open Offseason

The 2022-2023 MLB offseason is officially underway. So far, the Chicago White Sox have been pretty busy, having been on the hunt for a new manager after the departure of Tony La Russa. The White Sox chose to hire Pedro Grifol, who had been the bench coach for the Kansas...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Boras 'always open' if White Sox want to extend Cease

Amid delivering trademark metaphors on his clients who are free agents this winter, agent Scott Boras was asked Wednesday about one a few years away: Dylan Cease. Cease switched his representation last offseason to Boras, the top-grossing agent in baseball, who has a track record of taking his top clients to free agency.
CHICAGO, IL

