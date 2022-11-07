ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Luke Bryan Shares Sneak Peek Amid Prep For 56th Annual CMA Awards

By Kelly Fisher
KAJA KJ 97
KAJA KJ 97
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dM1pJ_0j2593bh00
Photo: Getty Images

Luke Bryan is gearing up for the 56th annual CMA Awards this week, and he gave fans a sneak peek of his upcoming performance on Monday (November 7). The award-winning artist is set to take the stage to sing “Country On,” the fan-favorite anthem that released over the summer, he showed with a snippet of the song on Instagram .

Bryan previously described “Country On” as a song that “ uplifts the hardworking American people out there, and it brings a lot of unity ,” he said when “Country On” — written by David Frasier, Styles Haury, Mark Nesler and Mitch Oglesby — released in time for the Fourth of July. “It just has feel-good vibes all the way around it and anytime you can reference country music fans in a song, and you can really make it feel natural, it’s great. And this song does just that.”

Bryan, who surprised fans with the release of his new song “ Prayin’ In A Deer Stand ” to kick off the weekend, is teaming up with NFL star Peyton Manning to host the highly-anticipated awards show . The 56th annual CMA Awards will be broadcast live from Bridgestone Arena in Downtown Nashville, Tennessee. It’s set for Wednesday, November 9 from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Rolling Stone

Chris Stapleton and Patty Loveless Hush the CMAs with Epic ‘You’ll Never Leave Harlan Alive’

Entertainer of the Year nominee Chris Stapleton brought out five-time CMA winner Patty Loveless for a haunting collaboration on “You’ll Never Leave Harlan Alive” at the 2022 CMA Awards. The performance aimed to lift up the state of Kentucky, where both singers were raised, and highlight its historic struggles with flooding earlier this year. The performance began quietly, with only hushed instrumentation before Loveless’ powerful voice took hold. As the song swelled volume, so did the urgency in her voice, giving the narrative about the economic struggles and human costs of coal mining communities a heavy, mournful feeling. Stapleton howled...
KENTUCKY STATE
Parade

Miranda Lambert Shares Cute Video of Husband Dancing to Her Single

Miranda Lambert and her husband, Brendan McLoughlin, were spotted groovin' together ahead of the BMI Awards. The country star shared a sweet clip on her Instagram on Tuesday, capturing the couple's celebration before attending 70th annual BMI Country Awards in Nashville, Tennessee. In the video, the pair danced to Lambert's...
NASHVILLE, TN
The Boot

2022 CMA Awards: The Winners List

The 56th annual CMA Awards took place Wednesday night, Nov. 9 at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena. This year's show, co-hosted by Luke Bryan and former NFL quarterback Peyton Manning, included a lengthy list of performances and tributes by the genre's biggest talents. First-time nominee Lainey Wilson snagged the most CMA Awards...
NASHVILLE, TN
HollywoodLife

Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton Are So Cute Holding Hands At The Matrix Awards In NYC: Photos

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton proved they are the ultimate relationship goal once again when they showed up to the Matrix Awards in New York City on Wednesday, Oct. 26. The “Hollaback Girl” singer and her country music star husband were all smiles as they held hands making their way into the Zeigfeld Ballroom for the annual ceremony held to celebrate women in the field of communications. Rocking a pink floral minidress and gold boots, Gwen was a fashion moment while Blake kept it cool in a black suit jacket, vest and jeans.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Whiskey Riff

Toby Keith Makes Surprise Return To The Stage After Year-Long Battle With Stomach Cancer

The big dog is back. Back in June, Toby Keith revealed that he’d been battling stomach cancer for the past six months, sharing the news on social media: “Last fall I was diagnosed with stomach cancer. I’ve spent the last 6 months receiving chemo, radiation and surgery. So far, so good. I need time to breathe, recover, and relax. I am looking forward to spending this time with my family. But I will see the fans sooner than later. I […] The post Toby Keith Makes Surprise Return To The Stage After Year-Long Battle With Stomach Cancer first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
LEXINGTON, KY
Outsider.com

Blake Shelton Pays Tribute to Alabama Co-Founder Jeff Cook Following His Death

Jeff Cook, co-founder of Alabama passed away after a decade-long battle with Parkinson’s disease on Monday. Yesterday, the band shared the tragic news with the world. The loss of a pillar of one of the most influential bands in country music sent shockwaves through the genre. Fans flocked to social media to pay tribute to Cook. Additionally, a laundry list of country stars including Blake Shelton shared their thoughts on the passing of the legendary multi-instrumentalist.
TEXAS STATE
The Boot

Miranda Lambert Takes Fiery ‘Geraldene’ to the 2022 CMA Awards Stage [Watch]

Miranda Lambert turned up the heat with a fiery performance of "Geraldene" at the 2022 CMA Awards. Donned in a fringe-trimmed denim get-up, Lambert looked like she was having one heck of a good time as she tore into "Geraldene," a track initially released on The Marfa Tapes, the 2021 collaborative acoustic album from Lambert, Jack Ingram and Jon Randall and later rerecorded for her acclaimed 2022 record Palomino.
NASHVILLE, TN
Outsider.com

Jelly Roll & His Wife Grieving Loss of Two Family Members

Late last week, country music rocker Jelly Roll announced on Twitter that he and his wife Bunnie DeFord are grieving the loss of two family members. In a November 4th tweet, Jelly Roll shared that his nephew and mother-in-law both recently passed away. His nephew was killed in South Nashville in late October. On November 3rd, Bunnie said her final goodbyes to her mother.
NASHVILLE, TN
TMZ.com

Ryan Seacrest Sells Beverly Hills Estate For $51 Million

Ryan Seacrest is bidding his final farewell to Los Angeles, because he just unloaded his last big property there ... selling the mansion he once acquired from Ellen DeGeneres. Real estate sources tell TMZ ... Ryan just closed on the sale of his sprawling Bev Hills estate for $51 million.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KAJA KJ 97

KAJA KJ 97

San Antonio, TX
9K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

San Antonio #1 For New Country

 https://kj97.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy