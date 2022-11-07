ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

4 Ever ✌
3d ago

I'm just Concerned that the Democrats will Cheat !! Can't Trust those Power Hungry Thieves! We Need Republicans to Win both the Senate and the House ! Vote Republicans down the Ballot!! I'm Tierd of Their Destruction, Disaster, and Desolation!! Inflation is at its best with Democrats running our Country!.God bless America!!

??
3d ago

why democrats planning on taking two weeks to fill out the additional ballots they need like the last election

Ash Jurberg

Abbott, says "the future of Texas is Hispanic"

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, fresh from winning a third term as Texas Governor, took to Twitter today to post a message about the future of Texas. "The future of Texas is Hispanic — and Republican. Voters in theRGV and across Texas sent a clear message Tuesday night. They voted for border security, safer communities, our booming economy, and protecting the values that keep Texas number one." Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.
TEXAS STATE
KHOU

Here's how the race for Texas governor played out in Uvalde County

UVALDE COUNTY, Texas — Less than six months after the Uvalde shooting at Robb Elementary school, voters still preferred Republican incumbent Greg Abbott over his Democrat challenger Beto O'Rourke in the race for Texas governor. Calls for gun reform and a change in Texas leadership echoed after the shooting...
UVALDE COUNTY, TX
Tom Handy

Governor Abbott Sends the 300th Migrant Bus to Chicago

Governor Abbott and Mayor LightfootScreenshot from Twitter. Since Texas Governor Greg Abbott initiated Operation Lone Star to manage migrants crossing the Texas-Mexican border, he started busing them to sanctuary cities. In the spring, Abbott bused migrants to Washington D.C. to show President Joe Biden the issue he was dealing with.
TEXAS STATE
Click2Houston.com

Republicans narrowly increase their majorities in Texas Legislature

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Republicans narrowly expanded their legislative majorities in both the House and Senate early Wednesday morning, though they fell short of taking some seats they targeted in this year’s midterm elections.
TEXAS STATE
Click2Houston.com

No red wave, but Republicans continue inroads into long-Democratic South Texas

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Editor’s note: This story contains explicit language. McALLEN — Democrats minimized their losses Tuesday in South Texas despite an unprecedented Republican offensive in the long-blue region. But gone are the days of unquestioned Democratic control there.
TEXAS STATE
CBS DFW

Texas Midterm Election 2022 Results

TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - With polls officially closed in Texas, we are breaking down all the results below.  Midterm Elections 2022From key races, to what you need to vote, click here for information about Texas' November midterm elections. Attorney General: In September, Republican Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton told supporters he's fighting to save the State of Texas against what he calls the federal government's efforts to trample over the state's rights. "I think we've now sued the Biden administration 32 times in less than two years," Paxton said. "And why does this matter? It matters because we are literally fighting for...
TEXAS STATE
KSAT 12

No predicted ‘red wave’ of Latino voters in South Texas

SAN ANTONIO – Leaders of two of the nation’s largest nonpartisan Latino groups said the predicted “red wave” of Latino voters in South Texas was nothing more than speculation by political pundits. “Some of these politically erroneous narratives argue that either Latinos would not show up...
TEXAS STATE
KSAT 12

Sid Miller declares victory in Texas agriculture commissioner race

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Republican Sid Miller has been reelected as Texas agriculture commissioner, defeating Democratic candidate Susan Hays on Tuesday night in a heated race. Miller, 67, had a strong show of support...
TEXAS STATE
The Associated Press

Why AP called Texas governor race for Greg Abbott

WASHINGTON (AP) — WHY AP CALLED TEXAS FOR GREG ABBOTT Gov. Greg Abbott had a wide lead in the same 13 Texas counties that he won in 2018 — and that Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke also won in a Senate race that year. That’s why The Associated Press called the Texas governor’s race for Abbott on Tuesday. O’Rourke, the former El Paso congressman and 2020 presidential contender, had sought to become the first Democrat in nearly 30 years to win statewide office in America’s most populous red state.
TEXAS STATE
San Angelo LIVE!

Top Texas Democrat Reacts to GOP Valley Win With Expletive Laced Tirade

BROWNSVILLE, Texas – Texas Democratic Party Chairman Gilberto Hinojosa late Tuesday released the following statement on the election results in the South Texas Congressional races – TX-28, TX-15, and TX-34:   “Tonight, Texas Republicans will tell you that picking up TX-15 shows that they’re gaining ground with Hispanics in South Texas. Let me be clear: that’s complete bullshit..." "...It was in the one district that national Democratic organizations inexplicably decided to all but abandon for the final stretch of the campaign." “There was no red wave in South Texas. There wasn’t even a…
TEXAS STATE
Talk 1340

Goodbye Beto O’Rourke

Beto O'Rourke lost to Ted Cruz. He lost a race for President. And now he has lost his race against Texas Governor Greg Abbott. And it wasn't even close. In fact, FOX News called the race fairly early on Tuesday night. So while Greg Abbott wins another term as Governor,...
TEXAS STATE
KHOU

Texas Governor's race: County-by-county voting totals

EL PASO, Texas — Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has won a third term following one of the most expensive races of the 2022 midterm elections. Abbott’s defeat of Democrat Beto O’Rourke on Tuesday extends decades of GOP dominance in Texas. The victory underlined Abbott’s durability after...
TEXAS STATE
CBS Austin

Five Texas cities vote to decriminalize having small amounts of marijuana

"Five Texas cities vote to decriminalize having small amounts of marijuana" was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues. By the end of Election Day, five Texas...
TEXAS STATE

