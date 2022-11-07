Watch Antony & Richarlison's Priceless Reactions To Being Named In Brazil's World Cup Squad

Brazil's players were not notified of their inclusion individually prior to the squad being announced on television.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Manchester United forward Antony was overcome with joy after learning that he had been named in Brazil's World Cup squad on Monday.

This led to some emotional scenes in the Antony household when the news broke.

Antony posted a video of the moment he and his family found out from the TV that he will be part of the 26-man party going to Qatar to represent A Selecao.

The initial reaction was one of boisterous delight but Antony was in tears moments later as the enormity of his achievement sunk in.

There were similar scenes of excitement, relief and joy in the households of Tottenham forward Richarlison and Newcastle midfielder Bruno Guimaraes.

Richarlison's inclusion had been in doubt due to a calf injury that had resulted in him missing Tottenham's last six games.

But he made the cut ahead of Liverpool striker Roberto Firmino.