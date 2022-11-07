Read full article on original website
KELOLAND TV
National Guard soldiers returning to Rapid City
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — More than 100 soldiers from the National Guard in Rapid City will be welcomed back at 4 p.m. MT on Sunday, Nov. 13. The ceremony for the 109 soldiers South Dakota Army National Guard’s 235th Military Police Company will be at The Monument Theater in Rapid City.
How legal marijuana failed in South Dakota
IM 27 won Brookings, Buffalo, Clay, Dewey, Minnehaha, Oglala Lakota, Todd and Ziebach Counties.
gowatertown.net
South Dakota Legislature heavily tilted toward Republican lawmakers
PIERRE, S.D.–The makeup of South Dakota’s deeply red legislature didn’t change much Tuesday night, although some races could see a recount. The 70-member House of Representatives will be made up of 63 Republicans and just seven Democrats. In the 35-member Senate, Republicans will have 31 seats, and...
Kristi Noem grabs decisive win to secure second term
Governor Kristi Noem will serve a second term in Pierre.
drgnews.com
South Dakota general election results
Patrick Callahan has been re-elected Sheriff of Hughes County. Callahan, a Republican, received 4152 votes or 58%. Challenger John Weber, an. Independent, got 3040 votes or 42%. Vote count by precinct:. Absentee Precinct. Patrick Callahan– 60% or 1,046 votes. John Weber– 39% or 675 votes. Blunt Community Center.
KEVN
South Dakota midterm elections saw smaller percentage of voters in 2022
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - While some states experienced high, and some times record, voter turnout, South Dakota voters were not as enthusiastic about trudging to polling stations Tuesday. The state saw a 59% turnout; a drop of nearly 6% from the previous midterm election in 2018. Although the turnout...
kotatv.com
South Dakota’s new secretary of state questions election integrity
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Republican Monae Johnson, who advocated for post-election auditing, will be the South Dakota’s next secretary of state. Johnson easily defeated the Democratic challenger, Thomas Cool, 64 to 36 percent. In a release upon her nomination by the state Republican Party, Johnson claimed that the...
KELOLAND TV
Where to find South Dakota election results
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem has been re-elected. The Associated Press called the gubernatorial race just before 10 p.m. CT for the Republican. Noem’s campaign for a second term focused on touting the “freedom” South Dakota offers, as well as the state’s economy....
hubcityradio.com
South Dakota Farmers Union approve the vote on Amendment D
HURON, S.D.(Press Release) – Following the Nov. 8 vote, South Dakota Farmers Union members join with the majority of South Dakotans in celebrating the passage of Amendment D. “Medicaid expansion keeps our tax dollars in South Dakota and it will help farm and ranch families access healthcare,” said Doug...
dakotanewsnow.com
Kameron Nelson makes LGBTQ history in South Dakota Legislature
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Kameron Nelson has made history as the first LGBTQ man ever elected to the South Dakota state legislature and is the first LGBTQ man elected to the state House. According to the Victory Fund, South Dakota is one of just four U.S. states...
How Many Meat Processing Plants Are In South Dakota, Minnesota, and Iowa?
This region of the country thrives on ag production, both from the field and the feedlot. Farmers' and ranchers' livelihoods are motivated by their price per bushel and price per head. Nationwide there are 5,559 Meat, Beef & Poultry Processing businesses in the US as of 2022. For the livestock...
gowatertown.net
South Dakota voters approve Medicaid expansion; say no to marijuana
South Dakotans voted to expand eligibility for the state’s Medicaid programs Tuesday. Constitutional Amendment D was winning with 56% of the vote as of 1 a.m. Nov. 9, or roughly 166,879 votes. While the state is one of 12 that hadn’t expanded eligibility for its Medicaid programs, it was...
Tripp County will need court order to investigate mismatch between hand count and audit
Barb Desersa was awake 40 hours straight between Election Day and Wednesday. Nearly a quarter of that time was spent supervising volunteers hand-counting ballots for Tripp County. “We left at 5:30 a.m.,” said Desersa, who serves as auditor for Tripp and Todd counties. “We went home, showered and then went back to work.” Several races […] The post Tripp County will need court order to investigate mismatch between hand count and audit appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
kotatv.com
Noem says some SD voters may be ‘taking freedom for granted.’ Voters react
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Candidates in South Dakota are making their final push --- as the 2022 campaign enters the home stretch. In the last week of the campaign, Governor Kristi Noem has been making the assertion that some longtime South Dakota residents may be taking “freedom” for granted, and that is why they’re not voting for her.
kelo.com
South Dakota’s Attorney General explains the food tax cut.
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO.com) — South Dakota Attorney General Mark Vargo releases his ballot explanation for a proposed Initiated Measure entitled: An Initiated Measure Prohibiting Taxes on. Anything Sold for Eating or Drinking. The Attorney General drafted the explanation after a review of all comments received during the proposed measure’s...
Local medical marijuana suppliers react to IM 27 failing
South Dakota’s Initiated Measure (IM) 27 would have legalized recreational marijuana for people 21 and older, but South Dakotans voted against the measure in the November election.
dakotanewsnow.com
South Dakotans still in line to cast their vote
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Even after the 7 p.m. deadline, people still wait to vote in South Dakota in Tuesday’s Midterm Election. As long as voters are in line before 7 p.m., they can still cast their vote. Of the approximately 2,118 people that came to vote at the East Side Baptist Church on Tuesday, about 120 were still in line after the 7 p.m. deadline.
KFYR-TV
Man manages Midwest drug ring from inside South Dakota State Penitentiary
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to the U.S. Department of Justice, a man from Nebraska continued to manage his Sioux Falls-based drug ring while incarcerated. Ray Noel Camacho, a/k/a “Pato,” 38, from Nebraska, led a large drug trafficking organization responsible for distributing at least 120 pounds of methamphetamine throughout the midwest. Approximately 70 lbs. of methamphetamine was seized in South Dakota alone. In May of 2019, one traffic stop led to a search and seizure of 50 pounds of methamphetamine, which was stored within a spare tire and hidden compartments within the vehicle.
KELOLAND TV
How accurate were polls in South Dakota elections?
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — One pre-election poll showed a close race while another showed a double-digit lead from the gubernatorial incumbent. Both predicted the winner accurately. KELOLAND News partnered with Emerson College and The Hill to conduct a poll of 1,500 registered South Dakota voters in the weeks...
South Dakotans vote against legal marijuana
For the second election in a row, South Dakotans will decide whether marijuana should be legalized in the state.
