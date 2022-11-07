ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

KELOLAND TV

National Guard soldiers returning to Rapid City

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — More than 100 soldiers from the National Guard in Rapid City will be welcomed back at 4 p.m. MT on Sunday, Nov. 13. The ceremony for the 109 soldiers South Dakota Army National Guard’s 235th Military Police Company will be at The Monument Theater in Rapid City.
RAPID CITY, SD
gowatertown.net

South Dakota Legislature heavily tilted toward Republican lawmakers

PIERRE, S.D.–The makeup of South Dakota’s deeply red legislature didn’t change much Tuesday night, although some races could see a recount. The 70-member House of Representatives will be made up of 63 Republicans and just seven Democrats. In the 35-member Senate, Republicans will have 31 seats, and...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
drgnews.com

South Dakota general election results

Patrick Callahan has been re-elected Sheriff of Hughes County. Callahan, a Republican, received 4152 votes or 58%. Challenger John Weber, an. Independent, got 3040 votes or 42%. Vote count by precinct:. Absentee Precinct. Patrick Callahan– 60% or 1,046 votes. John Weber– 39% or 675 votes. Blunt Community Center.
HUGHES COUNTY, SD
kotatv.com

South Dakota’s new secretary of state questions election integrity

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Republican Monae Johnson, who advocated for post-election auditing, will be the South Dakota’s next secretary of state. Johnson easily defeated the Democratic challenger, Thomas Cool, 64 to 36 percent. In a release upon her nomination by the state Republican Party, Johnson claimed that the...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
KELOLAND TV

Where to find South Dakota election results

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem has been re-elected. The Associated Press called the gubernatorial race just before 10 p.m. CT for the Republican. Noem’s campaign for a second term focused on touting the “freedom” South Dakota offers, as well as the state’s economy....
IOWA STATE
hubcityradio.com

South Dakota Farmers Union approve the vote on Amendment D

HURON, S.D.(Press Release) – Following the Nov. 8 vote, South Dakota Farmers Union members join with the majority of South Dakotans in celebrating the passage of Amendment D. “Medicaid expansion keeps our tax dollars in South Dakota and it will help farm and ranch families access healthcare,” said Doug...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
gowatertown.net

South Dakota voters approve Medicaid expansion; say no to marijuana

South Dakotans voted to expand eligibility for the state’s Medicaid programs Tuesday. Constitutional Amendment D was winning with 56% of the vote as of 1 a.m. Nov. 9, or roughly 166,879 votes. While the state is one of 12 that hadn’t expanded eligibility for its Medicaid programs, it was...
ARKANSAS STATE
South Dakota Searchlight

Tripp County will need court order to investigate mismatch between hand count and audit

Barb Desersa was awake 40 hours straight between Election Day and Wednesday.  Nearly a quarter of that time was spent supervising volunteers hand-counting ballots for Tripp County. “We left at 5:30 a.m.,” said Desersa, who serves as auditor for Tripp and Todd counties. “We went home, showered and then went back to work.” Several races […] The post Tripp County will need court order to investigate mismatch between hand count and audit appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
TRIPP COUNTY, SD
kotatv.com

Noem says some SD voters may be ‘taking freedom for granted.’ Voters react

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Candidates in South Dakota are making their final push --- as the 2022 campaign enters the home stretch. In the last week of the campaign, Governor Kristi Noem has been making the assertion that some longtime South Dakota residents may be taking “freedom” for granted, and that is why they’re not voting for her.
RAPID CITY, SD
kelo.com

South Dakota’s Attorney General explains the food tax cut.

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO.com) — South Dakota Attorney General Mark Vargo releases his ballot explanation for a proposed Initiated Measure entitled: An Initiated Measure Prohibiting Taxes on. Anything Sold for Eating or Drinking. The Attorney General drafted the explanation after a review of all comments received during the proposed measure’s...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
dakotanewsnow.com

South Dakotans still in line to cast their vote

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Even after the 7 p.m. deadline, people still wait to vote in South Dakota in Tuesday’s Midterm Election. As long as voters are in line before 7 p.m., they can still cast their vote. Of the approximately 2,118 people that came to vote at the East Side Baptist Church on Tuesday, about 120 were still in line after the 7 p.m. deadline.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
KFYR-TV

Man manages Midwest drug ring from inside South Dakota State Penitentiary

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to the U.S. Department of Justice, a man from Nebraska continued to manage his Sioux Falls-based drug ring while incarcerated. Ray Noel Camacho, a/k/a “Pato,” 38, from Nebraska, led a large drug trafficking organization responsible for distributing at least 120 pounds of methamphetamine throughout the midwest. Approximately 70 lbs. of methamphetamine was seized in South Dakota alone. In May of 2019, one traffic stop led to a search and seizure of 50 pounds of methamphetamine, which was stored within a spare tire and hidden compartments within the vehicle.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

How accurate were polls in South Dakota elections?

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — One pre-election poll showed a close race while another showed a double-digit lead from the gubernatorial incumbent. Both predicted the winner accurately. KELOLAND News partnered with Emerson College and The Hill to conduct a poll of 1,500 registered South Dakota voters in the weeks...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE

