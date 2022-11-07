7 Cool Things To Do in Dallas-Fort Worth This Weekend — Deadmau5, World Food Championships, and Lone Star Film Festival

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fort Worth City Rejects Proposed Police Advisory BoardLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
DFW Homes Damaged During Major Fall StormLarry LeaseDallas, TX
H-E-B continues to expand in Texas. Where would you like them to open next?Ash JurbergTexas State
Texas Places Emergency Resources on Standby as Severe Weather Set To Arrive on FridayLarry LeaseTexas State
Severe Storms with Hail Possible on FridayLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
fox4news.com
Things to do in Dallas this weekend: November 11-13
There is plenty to do in and around Dallas-Fort Worth this weekend. Each week, FOX 4 will update viewers and readers on Things to Do in Dallas. Download the FOX 4 News App, follow FOX 4 on social media channels for weekly updates. Friday, November 11. ICE at the Gaylord...
papercitymag.com
Your Fort Worth Thanksgiving Guide — the Best Restaurants, Takeout and Grocery Stores For a Fabulous Turkey Day
The Omni Hotel's Fort Worth Thanksgiving buffet brunch includes carving stations and chilled seafood. There are as many ways to celebrate Thanksgiving in Fort Worth as cuisine choices that can fill the table. You can choose a traditional turkey and dressing meal, or go with a full buffet spread. You can dine at home, or dine in one of Fort Worth’s best restaurants. The choice is yours.
papercitymag.com
Fantasy & Folly at Christopher Martin Gallery — Texas Design Week Dallas
Leslie Martin, Lisa Fine, Kim Meardon (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo) An ebullient trio of designers — Pietro Cicognani (Cicognani Kalla Architect, NYC), Lisa Fine (Lisa Fine Textiles, Dallas, NYC), and Eric Groft (Oehme vanSweden|OvS, Washington, D.C.) — took to the stage. . . or rather, below a group of paintings at Christopher Martin Gallery, for the panel discussion, Creating Fantasy and Folly — Architecture, Design, Landscape. The afternoon of win, books and covetable images was moderated by Chesie Breen.
Food Park returns to Fair Park with a new name and location: Free event features Black-owned vendors and community-based activities
The Sunny South Dallas Food Park, formerly known as the MLK Food Park, will continue its placemaking and community engagement series inside the Grand Place at Fair Park, starting November 13 from noon until 4:00 p.m. The Sunny South Dallas Food Park explicitly represents the South Dallas community and pays homage to its affectionate nickname, Sunny South Dallas.
fortworthreport.org
Tickets on sale for internationally acclaimed ‘Lightscape’ at Fort Worth Botanic Garden, running Nov. 18 through Jan. 8
Following sold-out runs in the world’s largest cities including London, Melbourne, Chicago, Los Angeles, and New York, the internationally acclaimed Lightscape will make its North Texas debut at the Fort Worth Botanic Garden on Nov. 18 and run on select nights through Jan. 8, 2023. Bank of America, one of the world’s leading financial institutions, has signed on as the presenting sponsor of Lightscape at the 120-acre Fort Worth Botanic Garden.
Catch A Movie For $5 On Tuesdays At These East Texas Theatres
Holly Jolly! Inside Texas's Largest Christmas Decoration Store. Decorator's Warehouse has just about EVERY Christmas holiday decoration you could possibly need and its located in the DFW Metroplex. You Could Find the Perfect Look for a Whataburger Fan this Christmas. The Whatastore is full of clothes, collectables and even Christmas...
Tickets on sale for Cirque du Soleil 2023: Here’s when it’s coming to North Texas
This production will bring the passion for acting and the grace of acrobatics to a head as the audience will be plunged into the world between heaven and earth.
dallasexpress.com
Holiday Events to Enjoy Across North Texas
The holiday season is ramping up in North Texas, and there are various ways to enjoy the festive time of year across the region. Holiday events that can be found this year include parades, light displays, and more. The top 2022 holiday activities to enjoy in North Texas were gathered...
papercitymag.com
A Revived ’90s Classic, ‘Dallas-Style’ Pizza, and Buzzy Tex-Mex — Three Upcoming Restaurants in North Texas to Know
The Dallas dining scene is always evolving. To help you stay in the know, we’ve gathered the buzziest openings, the unfortunate closures, and any other food news we might find fitting. The Dallas Dish is your weekly helping of need-to-know North Texas restaurant news — and will hopefully point you in the direction of your next great reservation.
papercitymag.com
Scenes from the 2022 Chefs for Farmers — Dallas’ Favorite Food Event
Scenes from the 2022 Main Event, the grand finale of the annual Chefs for Farmers food and wine festival in Dallas' Old City Park. (Photo by Robert Lerma) What: The Main Event of the 11th annual Chefs For Farmers festival, benefitting the Seed Project Foundation’s McKinney Roots initiative. Through the annual food and wine event, guests have the chance to connect with the chefs and farmers critical to the food and beverage landscape in Texas and throughout the country.
Vintage fashion is making a comeback! Here are some vintage looks you can get from Galleria Dallas
No matter which decade fits your vibe, take inspiration from decades past with these looks from Galleria Dallas.
papercitymag.com
Partners Card, a North Texas Shopping Tradition, Kicked Off With Fresh Fashion, Champagne, and Pasta at Eataly Dallas
Wynne McNabb Cunningham, Andrea Cheek, Sally Johnson, Paula Davis, Lisa Hewitt, Hannah Fagadau (Photo by Tamytha Cameron) What: The Family Place and NorthPark Center host an exclusive luncheon and fashion presentation to celebrate the first day of the 30th Anniversary of Partners Card. The 2022 preview event featured a seasonal lunch at Eataly Dallas’ Terra and included a custom fashion presentation from various NorthPark Partners Card retailers.
fox4news.com
Dallas radio station flips to full-time Christmas station
It's starting to look a lot like Christmas on your radio dial. On Thursday at 8 a.m., Star 102.1 switched from adult contemporary to full-time holiday music for the 7th straight year. The station will play Christmas music around the clock, before switching back to adult contemporary on December 26th.
papercitymag.com
Rare Baby Gorilla Born at Fort Worth Zoo — and the Party’s Just Getting Started
Fort Worth Zoo's newest animal is a Western lowland gorilla. The Fort Worth Zoo was founded in 1909. Only one lion, an alligator, a coyote, a peacock, two bear cubs, and a few rabbits were on display when it first opened. The zoo continued to grow over the intervening years ― managed by the City of Fort Worth up until 1991. That’s when the Fort Worth Zoological Association (FWZA) took the reins and over the past 30 years, the North Texas zoo has become an award-winning research and conservation hub. It’s a showplace on par with the best zoos in the country, if not the world.
fwtx.com
W.R. 'Bob' Watt Jr. Dies at 88
W.R. “Bob” Watt Jr., who for 33 years served as president and general manager of the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo, passed away on Wednesday at his home in Fort Worth, the organization announced. He was 88 years old. Watt played a pivotal role in transforming the...
macaronikid.com
Enchant, The World’s Largest Christmas Light Maze And Village
Is coming back to Dallas at at Fair Park with a new entrance close to parking! Get ready to spend an unforgettable night with friends and family. Open November 25 through January 1. The spectacular story-themed Maze has an all-new theme this year - The Mischievous Elf. Guests will stroll...
Dallas coffee shop one of the best & coolest in the Lone Star State: report
When you're searching for a new go-to coffee shop what do you value outside of course the quality of the shop's drinks? Is it customer service, maybe the aesthetic, or just maybe the shop's cool factor?
Thrillist
Dallas-Fort Worth’s 11 Best Restaurants for Group Dinners
‘Tis the season to be jolly, we all know that, but for everyone aside from the most introverted among us that means connecting in person with large groups of friends and family. Sure, you could have people over to hang out in your living room while snacking on takeout from one of Dallas-Fort Worth’s hottest restaurants right now. But that still requires cleaning up and having to figure out creative ways to get the last guest to leave so you can get some shut-eye. So, we recommend taking the gang out on the town—whether it’s a gaggle of gal pals, a group of guys, or a gathering with grandparents—so that somebody else can do all the hard work. All you have to do is select a wonderful place, be your charming self, and take all the credit for helping everyone create new memories over fabulous food and drink. Below are 11 of our favorite festive places for group dining across DFW.
Our Accidental Visit To The National Videogame Museum in Frisco, TX
There are many reasons why people travel. Some want to see well-known landmarks like the Grand Canyon or the Eiffel Tower. But others travel to visit friends and family. We’ve done both and think it’s worthwhile to split your travels between the two. Our trip to Dallas was...
Up your flavor palette with this artisan chocolate made right here in North Texas
So many of us love chocolate, but how many of us look at chocolate like a glass of wine or a glass of whiskey? If you want to take your love of chocolate to the next level, come take a trip to The Touring Chocolatier.
