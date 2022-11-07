GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Some familiar faces are helping new Green Bay Packers safety Johnathan Abram adapt to switching teams at midseason as the former first-round draft pick looks to rejuvenate his career. The Packers claimed Abram off waivers this week from the Las Vegas Raiders, who had taken him with the 27th overall pick in the 2019 draft. Abram becomes the latest former Las Vegas player to join Green Bay since the Packers hired ex-Raiders interim head coach Rich Bisaccia as special teams coordinator. Green Bay (3-6) already had added former Raiders cornerback Keisean Nixon and safety Dallin Leavitt, who have boosted the Packers’ special teams. Abram considers Nixon one of his closest friends and says they even got matching shark tattoos a few years ago. “The motto is, on Mondays, sharks don’t wake up and say it’s Monday,” Abram said. “They wake up and just eat.”

