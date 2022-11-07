Read full article on original website
Related
KPVI Newschannel 6
Pennsylvania weighs the extra revenue as another neighbor approves marijuana
(The Center Square) – While Pennsylvania lawmakers debate whether to legalize recreational marijuana, its neighbors have started to greenlight it. The midterm elections have seen Democratic gains on the state and federal level in the commonwealth, as The Center Square previously reported, and Maryland voters approved cannabis legalization. Maryland...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Edwards' European trip costs Louisiana taxpayers more than $39,000
(The Center Square) — Hotel and airfare for Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards’ August trip to the Netherlands and France totaled more than $5,600. With his protective detail provided by the Louisiana State Police costing $33,846, the trip cost taxpayers $39,474.83. That might not be the final tally...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Second error in Linn elections caught as state results finalized
DES MOINES — For the second time this election week, state elections officials spent Thursday dealing with an error in Linn County as the statewide counting of Iowans’ votes from Tuesday’s election continues with another recount now ordered. In addition to a recalculation of Linn County’s vote...
KPVI Newschannel 6
State can seize all property of Indiana local governments, court rules
The state of Indiana is entitled to seize the property of any local governmental entity for any reason, or no reason at all, any time it wants. That's the unanimous ruling of the Indiana Court of Appeals in a first-of-its-kind challenge filed by two Northwest Indiana school districts against a controversial statute favoring charter schools.
KPVI Newschannel 6
State Election Favors Democrats
With the closure of polling locations Tuesday evening, November 8, New Mexico’s 2022 General Election was all over but the counting. In Sierra County and throughout the state, alert citizens and many anxious party faithfuls were poised for the results as they began to be tallied. The final statewide count concluded heavily in favor of New Mexico’s Democratic party, although several of the races prompted excitement as the ballot boxes from various precincts were opened. While the outcome of Tuesday’s election delivered both happiness and disappointment, in line with each individual voter’s hopes and expectations, the results will no doubt set a tone many governmental functions will continue to reflect over the next four years.
KPVI Newschannel 6
North Carolina public safety officials brief lawmakers on agency split, communications system
(The Center Square) — North Carolina law enforcement and public safety officials presented an update to lawmakers on Thursday on a new Department of Adult Correction, issues at the Department of Public Safety and the rollout of a new interoperable communications system. Department of Public Safety Secretary Eddie Buffaloe...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Squabble over PSC elections keeps races off ballot
ATLANTA — Georgia voters chose a governor, a senator, and a slew of other key positions in Tuesday’s election. But two important races were not on the ballot: seats on the state’s Public Service Commission. A Voting Rights Act lawsuit stopped the election — and could change how Georgians choose commissioners.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Clark County with thousands of uncounted votes as nation eyes Nevada Senate race
(The Center Square) – Officials in Nevada’s most populous county say they are still processing thousands of ballots that came in through the mail and drop boxes, telling reporters Wednesday that it will likely take days to get to a final tally. Clark County Registrar of Voters Joe...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Hutchinson proposes $550 million increase in education spending
(The Center Square) - The proposed budget from Arkansas’ outgoing governor comes with a surplus of $564 million over the next two years and a $550 million increase in spending for education. The education spending would be broken up into a $200 million increase for fiscal year 2024 and...
KPVI Newschannel 6
BESE rejects push to toughen high school ratings
BATON ROUGE, La. - Ending months of paralysis, Louisiana’s top school board Thursday soundly rejected state Superintendent of Education Cade Brumley’s plan to toughen how high schools are rated amid fierce opposition from local superintendents. The vote was three in favor and eight opposed. What had shaped up...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Some Nebraska pharmacies cut out of new contract for military, veterans
Several Nebraska pharmacies are among nearly 15,000 nationwide shut out of a new contract with the company that administers pharmacy benefits for the Tricare program that serves active military members, veterans and their families. Local pharmacists and officials with state and national pharmacy organizations say the change could make it...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Wyoming State Canvassing Board to Meet and Certify General Election Results
The Wyoming State Canvassing Board will convene on Wednesday, November 16th. The Board will certify Wyoming’s 2022 General Election results. Members of the Board are Governor Mark Gordon; Secretary of State Karl Allred (chair); State Auditor Kristi Racines; and State Treasurer Curt Meier. The State Canvassing Board will meet...
KPVI Newschannel 6
November is national Alzheimer's Disease Awareness Month, National Family Caregivers Month
TOWSON — Alzheimer's takes a devastating toll on caregivers. Compared with caregivers of people without dementia, twice as many caregivers of those with dementia indicate substantial emotional, financial and physical difficulties. Nearly 60 percent of those caregivers rate the emotional stress of caregiving as high or very high. In...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Democrats differ on whether changes are needed to SAFE-T Act
(The Center Square) – While Republican lawmakers and the Illinois law enforcement are nearly unanimously opposed to the cashless bail provision set to go into effect Jan. 1 as part of the SAFE T Act, there are different opinions among Democrats on what needs to change. The Safety, Accountability,...
KPVI Newschannel 6
OPINION: Klamath County Sheriff Chris Kaber sounds on off Ballot Measure 114
As of [Wednesday, Nov. 9], it is unclear whether Ballot Measure 114 has passed with a majority of vote throughout the state. In Klamath County, 76% voted “No” on this measure. Many questions have arisen as to what will happen to the rights of gun owners in Oregon...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Wilkes-Barre mayor defends budget, $10,000 raise to critic
WILKES-BARRE — Mayor George Brown defended his 2023 city budget proposal and the $10,000 raise he gave himself for next year after one person offered critical testimony at Thursday’s budget hearing. The $53.2 million spending plan includes nearly $1.1 million less revenue and spending than this year’s plan,...
KPVI Newschannel 6
GOP says superior organization, not gerrymandering, is why they have near-supermajority in Wis. Legislature
RACINE — In statewide races on Tuesday, Wisconsin’s voters again showed themselves to be incredibly purple. According to the unofficial preliminary counts, Wisconsin elected two Democrats (Gov. Tony Evers, Attorney General Josh Kaul) and two Republicans (U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson and state Treasurer-to-be John S. Leiber, a Racine native) in narrowly decided statewide races; the secretary of state’s race is still too close to call.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Heat pumps will be required in new construction in WA state starting in 2023
Heat pumps will be required for space and water heating in all new home construction in Washington state starting next year. The new rules take effect July 1, 2023, but their impact on the home construction industry and whether or not climate pollution will be reduced remain hotly debated topics among environmentalists, the homebuilding industry and policymakers.
Comments / 0