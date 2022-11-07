Read full article on original website
An election day tweet from Joe Biden sparks fiery debate online: ‘You aren’t a King, Mr President’
The Twitter account of US President Joe Biden sparked a fiery debate online as the nation prepared to head to the polls in a high-stakes election that his administration has pitched will “shape our lifetime”.“You don’t get to accept hundreds of thousands of dollars in pandemic loans and then attack my Administration for helping working folks get some relief,” tweeted the president’s Twitter account late Monday night.The message came just hours after Mr Biden rallied with fellow Democratic candidates in Maryland to send a message of optimism, despite ever present concerns about his party’s showing in Tuesday’s midterms hanging...
Stephen Colbert Goes Balls-In With Graphic Description Of Kevin McCarthy
The "Late Show" host hits below the belt when it comes to McCarthy's fealty to Trump.
Lauren Boebert used Trump and the Proud Boys to gain power – now she’s getting personal to defend her seat
Lauren Boebert, 35, who is running for re-election as a US Representative for Colorado, was among the first of a post-2016 breed of Maga-focused Republicans to win a major congressional seat. Ms Boebert is the daughter of a single mother and has spoken at length about her upbringing struggling with...
Democratic Rep. Elaine Luria Loses Her Bellwether Virginia Seat
The defeat for Luria, a prominent moderate, is a warning sign for Democrats in a state they will likely need to win to hold on to the presidency in 2024.
Oz Saw Trump Push 'Older Woman' Into Pool, Jimmy Kimmel Says: 'Disgusting'
Republican U.S. Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz once witnessed Donald Trump push an old woman into a pool, Jimmy Kimmel told his audience on Monday night. The host of Jimmy Kimmel Live! called the Senate hopeful a "total phony," explaining that he'd had dinner with Oz and his wife several years ago when Trump was campaigning for president. The Oz's purportedly told Kimmel about a party they'd once attended at Mar-a-Lago.
Trump Invokes Ron DeSantis’ Wife to Threaten Him Over 2024 Run
Donald Trump is suggesting he will reveal damaging information about Florida Governor Ron DeSantis should he decide to challenge the former president for the Republican nomination in 2024. “I will tell you things about him that won’t be very flattering,” Trump told The Wall Street Journal on his private jet after departing a rally in Dayton, Ohio, on Monday. “I know more about him than anybody other than perhaps his wife, who is really running his campaign.” Trump’s discomfort with the Florida governor’s political ambitions has become increasingly palpable as the former president gears up for the launch of his third...
Trump reveals Melania’s candid reaction to ‘golden shower’ claim in Steele dossier
Donald Trump told a midterms rally crowd that former First Lady Melania Trump didn’t believe the salacious allegations in the Steele dossier, the infamous and now mostly-debunked research file from former British spy Christopher Steele about the Trump campaign’s alleged contacts with Russia. The research, funded by the...
Harrison Ford Shames The United States
Promoting his latest film, actor Harrison Ford chastized the United States and praised Greta Thunberg.
Keith Ellison, Who Locked Up George Floyd’s Killers, Is In A Fight For His Political Life
A backlash to rising crime and the activist left in Minnesota is fueling Republican Jim Schultz’s bid to unseat Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison, a Democrat.
GOP Sen. Lindsey Graham Makes Surprise Admission About Midterms
The Donald Trump loyalist also offered "unsolicited advice" to President Joe Biden.
Trump Ridiculously Washes His Hands Of Losing Senate Candidate He Endorsed
Donald Trump said Don Bolduc, the Republican U.S. Senate candidate he backed in New Hampshire, lost Tuesday because he eventually “disavowed” the former president’s false election fraud claims. Despite a recent endorsement from Trump, Bolduc fell to Democratic incumbent Maggie Hassan on a night when Republicans’ hopes...
Trump Reportedly 'Livid' And 'Screaming At Everyone' Over Election Results
The former president is also reportedly blaming everyone, including his wife, who advised him to back Dr. Oz.
Here’s One Mar-a-Lago Wedding Donald Trump Won’t Have To Crash
Tiffany Trump is getting married to Michael Boulos at her father's Florida estate.
Rep. Lauren Boebert's Reelection Faces Inconvenient Stumble
Far-right Rep. Lauren Boebert’s (R-Colo.) reelection in the 2022 midterms remained in doubt into Wednesday. The Donald Trump acolyte had been predicted to easily secure a second term in Congress against Democratic challenger Adam Frisch, although polling had tightened in recent weeks. But with 88% of the votes counted,...
Donald Trump Jr. Roasted For Premature Election Call: 'Aged Like Milk'
If it was a bloodbath, it was a very lukewarm one. Donald Trump Jr. was roasted on Twitter after he prematurely called the midterm elections a “bloodbath!!!” for Republicans on Tuesday evening. As more ballots were counted overnight, the anticipated red wave of 2022 didn’t quite materialize. As of Wednesday morning, Republicans looked likely to reclaim the House ― though hardly by a sweep ― and the Senate remained too close to call.
Rep. Mary Peltola, Sarah Palin Will Wait To See Who Won Alaska's Sole House Seat
The election winner for Alaska’s sole seat in the House of Representatives wasn’t clear Tuesday and likely won’t be known for a few weeks. That’s because none of the four candidates in the race — incumbent Rep. Mary Peltola, former GOP vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin, political family scion Nick Begich and libertarian Chris Bye — were able to muster the more than 50% of the vote needed to win the race outright under Alaska’s ranked choice voting system.
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Rips Tucker Carlson Audience Over 'Death Threats'
"Every time that dude puts my name in his mouth, the next day, I mean, this is like what stochastic terrorism is," the New York Democrat told "The Breakfast Club."
Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel Wins Reelection
Incumbent Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel won reelection Tuesday after defeating progressive rival Cook County Commissioner Jesus "Chuy" Garcia in a historic runoff election.
‘Trumpty Dumpty’ Torched By Murdoch Media: ‘Perfect Record Of Election Defeat’
The New York Post hit the former president with a blistering front page. The Wall Street Journal declared him to be the GOP's "biggest loser."
Fox News Wonk Can't Get Over 'Absolute Disaster' For Republicans In Election
Fox News contributor Marc Thiessen on Tuesday gave an analysis of Republicans’ performance in the election that sounded more like a death knell. (Watch the video below.) Thiessen, a former speechwriter for President George W. Bush and now a Washington Post columnist, decried the absence of the predicted “red wave” and called the night an “absolute disaster” for the GOP.
