The Independent

An election day tweet from Joe Biden sparks fiery debate online: ‘You aren’t a King, Mr President’

The Twitter account of US President Joe Biden sparked a fiery debate online as the nation prepared to head to the polls in a high-stakes election that his administration has pitched will “shape our lifetime”.“You don’t get to accept hundreds of thousands of dollars in pandemic loans and then attack my Administration for helping working folks get some relief,” tweeted the president’s Twitter account late Monday night.The message came just hours after Mr Biden rallied with fellow Democratic candidates in Maryland to send a message of optimism, despite ever present concerns about his party’s showing in Tuesday’s midterms hanging...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Newsweek

Oz Saw Trump Push 'Older Woman' Into Pool, Jimmy Kimmel Says: 'Disgusting'

Republican U.S. Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz once witnessed Donald Trump push an old woman into a pool, Jimmy Kimmel told his audience on Monday night. The host of Jimmy Kimmel Live! called the Senate hopeful a "total phony," explaining that he'd had dinner with Oz and his wife several years ago when Trump was campaigning for president. The Oz's purportedly told Kimmel about a party they'd once attended at Mar-a-Lago.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Rolling Stone

Trump Invokes Ron DeSantis’ Wife to Threaten Him Over 2024 Run

Donald Trump is suggesting he will reveal damaging information about Florida Governor Ron DeSantis should he decide to challenge the former president for the Republican nomination in 2024.  “I will tell you things about him that won’t be very flattering,” Trump told The Wall Street Journal on his private jet after departing a rally in Dayton, Ohio, on Monday. “I know more about him than anybody other than perhaps his wife, who is really running his campaign.” Trump’s discomfort with the Florida governor’s political ambitions has become increasingly palpable as the former president gears up for the launch of his third...
FLORIDA STATE
HuffPost

Rep. Lauren Boebert's Reelection Faces Inconvenient Stumble

Far-right Rep. Lauren Boebert’s (R-Colo.) reelection in the 2022 midterms remained in doubt into Wednesday. The Donald Trump acolyte had been predicted to easily secure a second term in Congress against Democratic challenger Adam Frisch, although polling had tightened in recent weeks. But with 88% of the votes counted,...
ASPEN, CO
HuffPost

Donald Trump Jr. Roasted For Premature Election Call: 'Aged Like Milk'

If it was a bloodbath, it was a very lukewarm one. Donald Trump Jr. was roasted on Twitter after he prematurely called the midterm elections a “bloodbath!!!” for Republicans on Tuesday evening. As more ballots were counted overnight, the anticipated red wave of 2022 didn’t quite materialize. As of Wednesday morning, Republicans looked likely to reclaim the House ― though hardly by a sweep ― and the Senate remained too close to call.
HuffPost

Rep. Mary Peltola, Sarah Palin Will Wait To See Who Won Alaska's Sole House Seat

The election winner for Alaska’s sole seat in the House of Representatives wasn’t clear Tuesday and likely won’t be known for a few weeks. That’s because none of the four candidates in the race — incumbent Rep. Mary Peltola, former GOP vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin, political family scion Nick Begich and libertarian Chris Bye — were able to muster the more than 50% of the vote needed to win the race outright under Alaska’s ranked choice voting system.
ALASKA STATE
HuffPost

Fox News Wonk Can't Get Over 'Absolute Disaster' For Republicans In Election

Fox News contributor Marc Thiessen on Tuesday gave an analysis of Republicans’ performance in the election that sounded more like a death knell. (Watch the video below.) Thiessen, a former speechwriter for President George W. Bush and now a Washington Post columnist, decried the absence of the predicted “red wave” and called the night an “absolute disaster” for the GOP.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

