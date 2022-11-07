Read full article on original website
Related
Lupita Nyong'o Is Glad Black Panther 2 Didn't Recast Chadwick Boseman's Role: 'I'm Very Biased'
Lupita Nyong'o says not recasting Chadwick Boseman's part in the franchise is "laying to rest [T'Challa] and allowing for real life to inform the story of the movies" Lupita Nyong'o is addressing the decision not to recast King T'Challa in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The Oscar-winning actress opened up to The Hollywood Reporter in a cover profile ahead of the release of the sequel to the 2018 superhero film that starred the late Chadwick Boseman in the title role, saying she supports T'Challa's chapter being closed. But, clarified Nyong'o,...
Martin Freeman couldn't believe no one at Marvel knew Chadwick Boseman was battling cancer: 'Losing him was awful'
Martin Freeman costarred with the late Chadwick Boseman in "Black Panther" – he will reprise his role in the Marvel film sequel on November 11.
'Black Panther 2' script initially had Chadwick Boseman's T'Challa 'grieving the loss of time' after the blip, says director Ryan Coogler
"Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" follows T'Challa's family as they mourn his death. However, director Ryan Coogler told Inverse that the original script focused on T'Challa grieving. Coogler said T'Challa was "grieving the loss of time" after disappearing in "Avengers: Endgame." "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" director Ryan Coogler said the film...
Winston Duke Says Chadwick Boseman's Death Is More Real After Loss of His Mother: 'It's Tough'
Winston Duke is understanding of the loss experienced by Chadwick Boseman's widow after the death of his mother. "What's been powerful here is we're all going through a lot of loss. I lost my mom recently, two weeks ago," the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever actor, 35, tells PEOPLE at a New York City screening Tuesday. "It's tough."
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Black Panther’ fans passionately denounce the role Killmonger could have played in ‘Wakanda Forever’
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is just around the corner, and with the passing of the great Chadwick Boseman many are wondering how the helm of his most iconic character will be passed on. The film will explore who will rise to the task during their conflict with the underwater kingdom of Talocan. One hot take on a past villain and how he could have stepped up in Wakanda Forever has now led to a rousing debate on Twitter.
ETOnline.com
Blue Ivy Is Almost as Tall as Mom Beyoncé in New Pics
Beyoncé and JAY-Z's daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, is all grown up! Queen Bey took to her Instagram on Wednesday evening to share another round of photos from the WACO Theater’s Wearable Art Gala. In the post -- which remained without a caption in true Beyoncé fashion -- the "Cuff It" singer leads with an image of her posing on the event’s red carpet in a custom Gucci gown.
Classic Hollywood actress passed as white and did not reveal her African-American ancestry until she was 81
Carol Channing in 1960Credit: Unknown; studio; Public Domain Image. Carol Channing (1921 - 2019) is known for her Broadway and film musicals. She was an iconic theater star who is most famous for playing the role of the character Dolly Levi in the Hello Dolly musical. Channing also acted in movies and was popular in the 1950s and 1960s.
Angela Bassett on Parenting Twins With Courtney B. Vance: ‘Mama’s Your Good Time’
There’s always a fun parent, right? In the Bassett-Vance household, the “fun” one is Mom—at least according to Angela Bassett herself. “He is the definition of a helicopter parent,” Bassett explains of her husband, actor Courtney B. Vance, in her 2022 Women of the Year profile for Glamour. Bassett and Vance wed in 1997 and welcomed 16-year-old twins Bronwyn and Slater in 2006.
Complex
Lupita Nyong’o Says She Knew Immediately She Was ‘Going to Be a Meme’ After Will Smith’s Oscars Slap
Lupita Nyong’o wasn’t surprised she became a meme earlier this year in connection with the exhausting coverage surrounding The Slap. In fact, as the Oscar-winning actress revealed in a new interview, she “knew as soon as it was over” that widespread memory would indeed be taking place.
wegotthiscovered.com
The first reviews of ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ are in, and it’s being touted as the best MCU film in years
While Black Panther: Wakanda Forever might be a few weeks away from most Marvel fans, however, some critics, and creatives have finally had their chance to see the film at its global premiere, and the reactions are in. The global premiere took place tonight in Hollywood, and all the stars...
ETOnline.com
Chadwick Boseman's Wife Simone Ledward Boseman Gives First Sit-Down Interview Since His Death
Chadwick Boseman's wife, Simone Ledward Boseman, is looking back on her relationship with the late Black Panther star. Sitting down for her first formal interview since Chadwick's death in August 2020, Simone spoke to Whoopi Goldberg in a segment that aired on Tuesday's episode of Good Morning America, where she shared how she's keeping his legacy alive, two years after his tragic death.
How ‘Wakanda Forever’ Honored Chadwick Boseman With White Costumes From Oscar Winner Ruth E. Carter
To Ruth E. Carter, the color white in “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” was “very specific and meaningful” for the costume design. White not only connects “us to tradition in Africa,” Carter explained, it also pays tribute to “Black Panther” star Chadwick Boseman. “In the Ancestral Plane, when T’Challa wakes up and sees his father, he’s wearing white,” Carter told Variety on Thursday night at the Boys & Girls Clubs of America’s Youth of the Year Gala. “White is a color that’s worn in a lot of funerals in Africa — it’s either bright red or it’s white — and we...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Black Panther’ star reveals the disagreement with Chadwick Boseman that left her fuming
It may be altogether impossible to imagine an MCU star more beloved or lamented than Chadwick Boseman. The Black Panther actor, who passed away at the tragically premature age of 43, was universally beloved by his colleagues, and his absence echoes in the multi-billion dollar movie franchise to this day.
Jamie Lee Curtis Recalls That Time Eddie Murphy Showed Up Late To The Trading Places Set And What Happened After
Jamie Lee Curtis recalled that time Eddie Murphy showed up late to the Trading Places set and what happened after.
digitalspy.com
Marvel fans think Wakanda Forever has spoiled who the new Black Panther is
Wakanda Forever has given fans a better look at the new Black Panther – so good, in fact, that some think they've worked out who's donning the suit. The sequel to 2018's Black Panther will see a new version of the superhero following Chadwick Boseman's death in 2020. After he passed away, Marvel announced the role of T'Challa, king of Wakanda, wouldn't be recast, with the new film honouring the actor and his character's legacy.
Chris Rock Called 'Anti-Black' by Reality Star: 'He Needed to Be Slapped'
Comedy legend Chris Rock famously endured a slap at this year's Oscars, but a reality TV star thinks he needs to get "slapped one more time." Real Housewives of New York City's Eboni K. Williams brought up Rock during an episode of her podcast this week. Posting snippets from the show, called Holding Court with Eboni K. Williams, to Instagram, Williams said she was disappointed by his stand-up routine.
Collider
Lupita Nyong'o Wept When She Read the 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Script
It's no secret the cast of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was faced with something of an emotional Everest in the making of the film. As well as grieving the loss of the actor behind the titular hero, Chadwick Boseman, who died in 2020 after a battle with colon cancer, the crew had Boseman's mammoth off-screen legacy to contend with.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ accused of queer representation worse than ‘Star Wars’
Last month, Michaela Coel revealed that she ultimately decided to play the role of Aneka in the upcoming Black Panther sequel because her character is not only a captain, but also queer. Coel told Vogue, “That sold me on the role; the fact that my character is queer.” Now, it...
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Marvel News: Henry Cavill says Superman won’t stop him from joining the MCU as Doctor Doom’s debut looms
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has officially had its red carpet premiere, meaning our first reactions to the highly anticipated sequel are out there — and thankfully they promise it will be a worthy follow-up that’ll honor the memory of Chadwick Boseman. But there’s plenty else going on in the Marvel universe at the moment besides just that, ranging from Henry Cavill teasing that an MCU role isn’t an impossibility to a long-awaited villain finally being confirmed to be crawling their way out of hell.
thezoereport.com
Lupita Nyong’o Wears One Stunning Hairstyle After Another On Her ‘Black Panther’ Press Tour
To absolutely no one’s surprise, Lupita Nyong’o has shown up to each and every stop on the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever press tour looking like a goddess. In addition to her usual glamorous, show-stopping gowns, the actor has worn a variety of chic, sculptural hairstyles that are straight-up works of art. The majority of her looks can be attributed to celebrity hairstylist Vernon François, who has been accompanying the star during the film’s promotional engagements tour. Most recently, François created Lupita Nyong’o’s star-shaped locs updo that will surely go down as one of her most stunning appearances ever — and that’s saying something considering Nyong’o’s status as an all-time beauty icon.
Comments / 0