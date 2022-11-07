The rivalry portion of the Wisconsin Badgers' season has arrived with more intrigue than anyone imagined a month ago. When the Badgers (5-4, 3-3 Big Ten) face the Iowa Hawkeyes (5-4, 3-3) at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, much more than just the Heartland Trophy will be on the line. While both teams need a considerable amount of help, they could still represent the Big Ten West in the conference title game. A loss for either team would essentially dash those already-slim hopes.

IOWA CITY, IA ・ 4 HOURS AGO