Know the foe: Previewing Iowa with HawkeyeInsider's Sean Bock
The rivalry portion of the Wisconsin Badgers' season has arrived with more intrigue than anyone imagined a month ago. When the Badgers (5-4, 3-3 Big Ten) face the Iowa Hawkeyes (5-4, 3-3) at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, much more than just the Heartland Trophy will be on the line. While both teams need a considerable amount of help, they could still represent the Big Ten West in the conference title game. A loss for either team would essentially dash those already-slim hopes.
"We can carry on the brother legacy": Payton Sandfort ready to team up with little brother again at Iowa
First, it was Connor and Patrick McCaffery, then Kris and Keegan Murray came along, and now it's Payton and Pryce Sandfort that will join Iowa basketball's recent stretch of brother duos on the roster. It was made official on Wednesday that Pryce Sandfort would be signing with the Iowa basketball...
Preview: Wisconsin at Iowa
IOWA CITY, Iowa. -- Back in the hunt for the Big Ten West Division, Wisconsin (5-4, 3-3) travels to Iowa (5-4, 3-3) for the first of three consecutive trophy games. The Badgers won back-to-back games for the first time all season last week, collecting a 23-10 home win over Maryland. Also riding two-straight wins, the Hawkeyes handled Purdue 24-3 in their last outing.
How to watch, listen or stream: North Carolina AT&T visits Iowa
Iowa's 2022-2023 schedule is about to get a whole lot harder after Friday's game. Still, the Hawkeyes are focused on the task at-hand and taking care of business against North Carolina AT&T inside Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Ahead of Friday night's final warm-up, let's dive into a few of the notes heading into it.
Can the Badger offense break through against a stingy Hawkeye defense?
MADISON, Wis. -- First team to 10 points wins?. What transpires between Iowa (5-4, 3-3) and Wisconsin (5-4, 3-3) on Saturday very well could be one of the ugliest games in college football season. If you're the Hawkeyes, who are reliant on what is arguably the nation's best defense in college football, you definitely don't mind that.
blackheartgoldpants.com
Iowa Hoops Recruiting: Owen Freeman Signs With Hawkeyes
Fran McCaffery has slowly but surely been moving the Iowa roster to what he has been desiring since he arrived in Iowa City. That’s been a move to 4-5 largely interchangeable parts with long, athletic players who can play multiple positions and shoot it from all over. One place...
saturdaytradition.com
ESPN's FPI predicts Week 11 Heartland Trophy battle between Wisconsin, Iowa
Tensions will be boiling over on Saturday in Iowa City. ESPN’s Football Power Index has decided what team will be taking home the Heartland Trophy. Wisconsin and Iowa battle for the trophy annually. The Badgers took home the trophy last season, beating Iowa 27-7 in Madison. The Badgers have dominated the Hawkeyes as of late, winning eight of the last ten meetings.
saturdaytradition.com
Kirk Ferentz announces return of one Iowa WR during Week 11 practices
Kirk Ferentz gave out an update for Iowa wideout Brody Brecht at the team’s weekly press conference. This is some good news for Brecht. Brecht missed the Hawkeye’s last game against Purdue. Brecht has played in every game so far this season except for that one. Ferentz stated...
Iowa Bowl Projections: Where the Hawkeyes stand with one more win needed to secure bowl eligibility
Iowa currently sits at 5-4, fresh off two straight wins over Northwestern and Purdue after previously going through a three-game losing skid. This week is important for the Hawkeyes as they are trying to solidify bowl eligibility. Iowa is one win away from securing itself in a bowl game. Iowa has not missed a bowl game since the 2012 season and the Hawkeyes have three chances to lock in a spot the rest of the year.
Iowa wide receivers coach Kelton Copeland opens up on the status of Keagan Johnson
The wide receiver room for Iowa was depleted at the beginning of the year with injuries and while the room has gotten healthier over time, one of the scholarship wide receivers has continued to struggle with injuries. Keagan Johnson was Iowa's leading wide receiver last year as a freshman with...
hawkeyesports.com
Notes: No. 2 Iowa Set for Season Opener
Watch Live Iowa Wrestling Live Completes Notes (PDF) Dual Program. The second-ranked University of Iowa wrestling team opens the 2022-23 season Sunday, hosting California Baptist at 1 p.m. (CT) on Mediacom Mat inside Carver-Hawkeye Arena. The dual is sold out. • The Hawkeyes will also send wrestlers to the Luther...
10 thoughts on Iowa basketball's three signees in the 2023 class
On Wednesday, Iowa basketball will announce the signing of three prospects in the 2023 class in Waukee Northwest four-star wing Pryce Sandfort and Moline (Ill.) three-star forward Owen Freeman and three-star point guard Brock Harding. HawkeyeInsider.com has covered the 2023 class for Iowa from the beginning to the end, and...
Wisconsin transfer set to take official visit to Kansas
Kansas football is looking to build a strong transfer portal class for the third offseason running under Lance Leipold. The Jayhawks got off to a very strong start, landing Wisconsin offensive line transfer Logan Brown back on October 30. Well, Leipold and staff have found another Wisconsin transfer they like in Markus Allen. The wide receiver will take an official visit to KU from November 18 through 20. Phog.net first reported KU’s interest in Allen back on Oct. 31.
GAME DAY: Stanford vs. Wisconsin
MILWAUKEE, Wis. -- In the first college basketball game played in a MLB only stadium since 2015, Wisconsin (1-0) takes on Stanford (1-0) in the inaugural 2022 Brew City Battle held at American Family Field. The Cardinal are 6-4 all-time against the Badgers, who took the most recent meeting between...
cyclonefanatic.com
WBB: Iowa State welcomes Top 10 recruiting class on signing day
Iowa State women’s basketball officially signed a class of five athletes set to graduate in the spring and join the Iowa State at the start of the 2023-24 season. The class is officially the highest rated recruiting class signed in program history at No. 10 in the nation (ESPN).
hawkeyesports.com
Hawkeyes Ink Johnson and Jones on National Signing Day
IOWA CITY, Iowa – University of Iowa women’s basketball coach Lisa Bluder announced on Wednesday that Kennise Johnson and Ava Jones signed a National Letter of Intent to attend the University of Iowa. KENNISE JOHNSON. Guard, 5-foot-4, Joliet, Ill. (Example Academy) – No. 3 guard in the state...
This City in Iowa is the Best Sports City in the State
America as a whole is pretty obsessed with sports. No matter which state you're in you'll find dedicated fans of a variety of sports and sports teams. According to Wallet Hub, the American sports industry is expected to make $83.1 billion dollars by 2023, whether that be from ticket and merchandise sales, media rights, or sponsorship fees, Americans don't mind paying a premium to enjoy their favorite teams.
4 Great Burger Places in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Iowa that are highly praised for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week.
Iowa Secretary of State calls for Scott County recount due to absentee ballot count error
SCOTT COUNTY, Iowa — Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate has called for a recount in Scott County after an error in the counting of absentee ballots was found, according to a post published to his Twitter and Facebook accounts. In the post, Sec. Pate revealed that a mistake...
KCRG.com
Sami Scheetz elected to Iowa legislature
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa will welcome its first Arab American to the state legislature this January. Voters in House District 78, which covers part of Cedar Rapids, elected Sami Scheetz. He won with 67 percent of the vote over his Republican challenger, Anne Fairchild, who had 32 percent.
247Sports
