Hulu Renews Comedy Series for Second Season
Hulu is doubling down on its comedy content. After greenlighting new seasons of hit shows like Only Murders in the Building and The Bear, the streamer is renewing its commitment to comedy titles once again. On Thursday, Hulu renewed This Fool for a second season set to run 10 episodes, Deadline confirmed. The renewal comes three months after the Chris Estrada-led comedy series dropped its 10-episode debut season on the platform.
'The Handmaid's Tale' Sees Tragic Ending for June and Luke in Season 5 Finale
After years of being separated, June Osbourne and her husband Luke finally managed to reunite in The Handmaid's Tale Season 4, and they have been adjusting to life in Canada with the cloud of Gilead hanging over them ever since. Their story has continued to play out throughout Season 5, a season that culminated in Wednesday's The Handmaid's Tale Season 5 finale, a tragic ending that saw history repeating itself. Warning: This post contains spoilers for The Handmaid's Tale Season 5 finale, "Safe."
COMEDIAN Leo Anthony Gallagher, widely known as Gallagher, has died, according to his manager. Gallagher passed away early on Friday morning in the Palm Springs region while receiving hospice care, TMZ reported. The outlet reported that the comedian suffered severe organ failure and had been ill for some time, having...
Legendary Country Music Star Dies
Legendary country music star Jeff Cook, the co-founder of the country band Alabama, has died at 73, according to the band. Jeff Cook, who played the guitar, had announced he had been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2017.
Famed Rock Star Dies
Famed rock star Dan McCafferty, who provided lead vocals for the band, Nazareth, has died at the age of 76, NBC News reports. McCafferty, the longtime singer for the band Nazareth, reportedly died earlier this week, according to his bandmate Pete Agnew.
General Hospital’s Emme Rylan Shares an Exciting Status Update: ‘I’m Overjoyed’
“The last few insane years have moved behind me.”. Everyone in Port Charles knows that Lulu is still in a coma at a special care facility but her portrayer Emme Rylan has been out and about these days. In fact, the former General Hospital actress recently admitted, “I’m going to try now to dress myself so that I can leave the house.”
'Dancing With the Stars' Makes Obvious Blunder During '90s Night
Dancing With the Stars had not one, but two significant blunders during the course of its '90s-themed episode. Fans took note of the fact that co-host Tyra Banks had an awkward moment when she walked in front of the judges' panel while they were handing out scores. Aside from that moment, the broadcast itself had a bit of a blunder when it randomly switched to a shot of a camera rig the middle of Gabby Windey and Val Chmerkovskiy's routine.
'The Handmaid's Tale' Season 5 Ends With 3 Character Arrests
In a series that has been marked by tragedy after tragedy, The Handmaid's Tale Season 5 finale proved to be among the most tragic episodes of them yet. Dropping on Hulu on Wednesday, "Safe" left the fates of three beloved characters in jeopardy after they were arrested on opposite sides of the border. Warning: This post contains spoilers for The Handmaid's Tale Season 5 finale, "Safe."
Who Is The Bride on 'The Masked Singer' Season 8, Episode 7
The Masked Singer was finally back on Wednesday this week, now that there are no pesky baseball playoff games to get in the way. "Hall of Fame Night" introduced three new singers to the field, kicking off with The Bride, a pink dinosaur in a wedding gown! The elaborate costume did not stop The Bride from doing so well that he will be moving on to the next round. The Bride's identity was not revealed, but there were plenty of clues about who he is. Scroll through for all the clues, performances, and judge guesses for The Bride on The Masked Singer Season 8 (if you aren't already watching via FuboTV or another live service).
Every TV Show, Movie, and Original Coming to Netflix This Week (November 7)
November may have already brought new additions like Moneyball, Enola Holmes 2, and Manifest: Season 4 Part 1 to the Netflix streaming library, but even more exciting additions are about to roll out. This week, Netflix is dipping into its November 2022 content list to bring subscribers 16 new titles, including 12 Netflix original series and films that are sure to have viewers glued to their screens.
Casey Anthony Speaks out in Upcoming Peacock Documentary 'Where The Truth Lies'
Peacock is releasing a new documentary called Casey Anthony: Where The Truth Lies, which includes an interview with Anthony herself. Anthony has declined many interviews and avoided the public eye since she was found not guilty of murdering her daughter in 2011. The teaser for the new documentary only builds more tension about what she will say now that she is finally speaking out.
'Married at First Sight' Expert Pastor Cal Wants to 'Slap Some Sense' Into Mitch in Exclusive Sneak Peek
Married at First Sight's Pastor Cal Roberson wanted to "slap some sense into" Mitch as the marriage expert watched the newlywed's relationship with wife Krysten crumble to the point of divorce. In a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of Wednesday's all-new reunion episode, Pastor Cal admits he feels bad for Krysten after she tells everyone the pairing just didn't "make sense."
Chris Evans Reportedly Dating Actress: 'It's Serious'
Chris Evans is reportedly dating actress Alba Baptista. The two have been dating for over a year and their relationship is "serious," a source told PEOPLE Thursday. Baptista, 25, is a Portuguese actress who made her English-language acting debut in the Netflix series Warrior Nun and starred in Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris.
'Big Brother' Fan Favorites Confirm They're Dating
Rejoice, Big Brother fans! Those who shipped Taylor Hale and Joseph Abdin during Big Brother 24 this summer can sleep well knowing that the two are officially dating. Fans saw their connection from the start, but it was hard for the houseguests to develop something serious as competitors vying for a cash prize. Hale, 27, took home the $750,000 grand prize, plus an additional $50,000 prize for being voted America's Favorite Houseguest. And now that the season is over, Hale and Abdin have finally made things official, shouting their love from the mountaintops.
'Big Brother 24' Stars Confirm Relationship
Big Brother creates not only competition but also can jumpstart a love story. Fans of Season 24 contestants Taylor Hale and Joseph Abdin could see their connection from the start, but it was hard to develop something serious as competitors vying for a cash prize. s Hale, 27, took home the $750,000 grand prize, plus an additional $50,000 prize for being voted America's Favorite Houseguest. And now that the season is over, they've made things official. They are shouting their love from the mountaintops.
Who Is Aaron Rodgers' Girlfriend, Blu of Earth
Aaron Rodgers has made a name for himself on the football winning a Super Bowl and four NFL MVP awards as the quarterback of the Green Bay Packers. But the 38-year-old is also known for dating notable figures, including Olivia Munn, Danica Patrick and Shailene Woodley. Currently, Rodgers is reportedly dating Blu of Earth after he called things off with Woodley earlier in the year.
Simon Cowell Called out for 'Terrorizing Society' on 'American Idol' and Other Shows
It's all in good fun until Simon Cowell begins to tell you, "I don't mean to be rude, but ..." Newsflash: he probably does. The 63-year-old is a record producer, entrepreneur, and talent show judge. However, Cowell is best known for his distinctively grumpy, sarcastic on-air persona while remaining the driving force of some massive television hits. He created America's Got Talent, which has generated the most international spinoffs of any reality show in history. Cowell recently renewed his deal to remain on NBC and signed on as a judge for his show's spinoff, America's Got Talent: The Champions. American Idol gained Cowell international fame in 2002, but he left the show in 2010 to launch the U.S. version of The X Factor, now produced in 56 territories and airing in 168 countries.
Casey Anthony Series Getting Extreme Backlash, Peacock Users Unsubscribing
Over the past several years, true crime has risen in popularity, but fans of the genre aren't here for an upcoming addition to the Peacock true crime library. On Tuesday, the NBCUniversal streamer made the announcement that Casey Anthony, who was found not guilty more than a decade ago in the death of her 2-year-old daughter, Caylee, will break her silence in a new three-part docuseries titled Casey Anthony: Where the Truth Lies.
'The Handmaid's Tale': Everything We Know About 'The Testaments' Sequel
Following the Season 5 finale Wednesday, Hulu's The Handmaid's Tale has just one season left to conclude the story of June Osbourne, but Season 6 won't necessarily mark the end of the story of Gilead. As the critically-acclimated series approaches its final season, fans are already looking ahead to The Testaments, the planned sequel show.
'The Bold Type' Alum Reveals Pregnancy on CMA Awards Red Carpet
Katie Stevens had an extra plus one when she hit the red carpet at the 2022 CMA Awards red carpet in Nashville, Tennessee Wednesday night. As The Bold Type alum stepped out for the night alongside husband Paul DiGiovanni, she revealed the exciting news that she is pregnant with her first child, Stevens debuting her growing baby bump on the red carpet.
