If you're holding a winning Powerball ticket, you can again claim it in Fort Collins

By Pat Ferrier, Fort Collins Coloradoan
 3 days ago
Just in time for Monday night's $1.9 billion Powerball jackpot, the Colorado Lottery Office in Fort Collins is reopening this week. So, if you're holding a lucky ticket — chances are you're not, but it's fun to dream — you don't even need to leave town to claim your winnings.

Afterward, you might want to hop on the first airplane to somewhere exotic.

Starting Tuesday, Nov. 8, Northern Colorado players can head to the claims office in Fort Collins to claim prizes of any size or make an appointment to claim them. The offices have been closed to walk-in traffic since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

To celebrate, the office will host a party from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday at the Fort Collins claims office, 3030 S. College Ave., Suite 100. There will be games, prizes, food and scratch ticket giveaways.

Ticket sales from the Colorado Lottery go to Great Outdoors Colorado, the Conservation Trust Fund, Colorado Parks and Wildlife Association and to schools through Building Excellent Schools Today.

Monday night’s estimated $1.9 billion Powerball jackpot is nearly $400 million larger than the previous record jackpot.

If no one wins it, the jackpot will keep growing until someone finally wins the prize.

The jackpot started at $20 million back on Aug. 6 and over three winless months has grown to be 95 times as large. Put another way, it’s a crazy amount of money.

If you buy one ticket, you have a 1 in 292.2 million chance of winning the jackpot. If you spend $10 for five number combinations, your chances are better, but at 5 in 292.2 million you still almost undoubtedly are not going to hit the jackpot. The same is true if you spend $100. Lottery officials say the average player buys two or three tickets, meaning they’re putting money down on a dream with very little chance it will pay off in a rich reality.

The Associated Press contributed to this report

