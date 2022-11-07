ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Man pleads guilty to stealing Bitcoin worth billions from dark web market Silk Road

By Adam Schrader
UPI News
UPI News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WdMvh_0j254pqH00

Nov. 7 (UPI) -- A Georgia man who stole 50,000 Bitcoin, now worth potentially billions of dollars, from the dark web market Silk Road in September 2012 has pleaded guilty to wire fraud, the Justice Department announced Monday.

James Zhong, 32, admitted Friday to executing a scheme to steal the cryptocurrency from Silk Road, which was a black market that operated from 2011 until 2013 and used to sell illegal drugs and other illicit merchandise, the Justice Department said in a news release.

The Justice Department valued the 50,000 Bitcoin as being worth more than $3.36 billion, but the amount is now worth just over $1 billion.

Zhong created nine accounts on Silk Road to bombard the platform with a series of transactions, without listing any items for sale, to trick its withdrawal processing system into releasing the Bitcoin into his personal accounts.

Using initial deposits of 200 to 2,000 Bitcoin, Zhong would then quickly execute a series of withdrawals in which he was able to withdraw many times more Bitcoin out of Silk Road than he had deposited.

In one example, Zhong deposited 500 Bitcoin into a Silk Road wallet and less than five seconds later, triggered five nearly simultaneous withdrawals of 500 Bitcoin in rapid succession -- resulting in a net gain of 2,000 Bitcoin.

The Justice Department noted that after Zhong's initial theft, Bitcoin split into two cryptocurrencies -- Bitcoin and Bitcoin Cash. In the split, any Bitcoin address that had a balance received a matching balance in Bitcoin Cash.

Because Zhong had 50,000 Bitcoin, he received 50,000 in Bitcoin Cash that he then used to purchase an additional 3,500 Bitcoin.

Evidence of Zhong's actions came to light when his home in Gainesville was raided by IRS agents in November 2021, who recovered nearly 50,500 Bitcoin that were stored on computers hidden in an underground floor safe and submerged under blankets in a popcorn tin in his bathroom closet.

Federal authorities also seized an additional $661,900 in cash and 25 Casascius coins, which are a physical cryptocurrency valued at around 174 Bitcoin -- as well as silver and gold bars, which he agreed to forfeit as a part of his guilty plea.

The Justice Department has filed a motion with a related case, United States vs. Ross Ulbricht, to seize the more than 51,000 Bitcoin taken from Zhong.

Ulbricht, the founder of Silk Road, was convicted and sentenced to life in prison in 2015.

"Mr. Zhong executed a sophisticated scheme designed to steal bitcoin from the notorious Silk Road Marketplace," IRS-CI Special Agent in Charge Tyler Hatcher said in a statement.

"Once he was successful in his heist, he attempted to hide his spoils through a series of complex transactions which he hoped would be enhanced as he hid behind the mystery of the 'darknet.'"

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

Bitcoin worth $3.3 billion found in a popcorn tin

A huge stash of cryptocurrency has been discovered in a popcorn tin following a raid by the US Department of Justice. Over 50,676 bitcoins, worth around $3.36 billion at the time of discovery, were hidden on various devices found within the home of a hacker who had stolen them from the dark web marketplace Silk Road.
protos.com

50,000 bitcoin seized after criminal calls police on self

In an unprecedented move, the Department of Justice (DoJ) has announced that it has arrested a “James Zhong” and seized over 50,000 bitcoins. The coins in question were originally stolen from the dark web marketplace the Silk Road back in 2012 — a full decade ago. The...
ATHENS, GA
Ricky

The world's longest prison sentence was for 141,078 years

Chamoy Thipyaso from Thailand is known for receiving the world's longest prison sentence in history. She was sentenced to imprisonment for 141,078 years. She was found guilty of the crime of defrauding people through a pyramid scheme. Within 30 years of her scamming career, she defrauded more than 16,000 people in Thailand.
Popular Science

Georgia man pleads guilty to stealing over $3 billion in Bitcoin

Earlier today, the US Department of Justice revealed information on what was then the largest cryptocurrency seizure in US history (the second-largest financial seizure ever at the time). The seizure occurred during a previously undisclosed raid on a Georgia residence in connection with a 2012 wire fraud scheme conducted via the infamous, now-shuttered dark web blackmarket, Silk Road.
GEORGIA STATE
maritime-executive.com

U.S. Couple Charged With Fraud in $28M Boatbuilding Scheme

A married couple in the U.S could be staring at a long time in jail after allegedly defrauding investors out of $28 million by diverting money from an unsuccessful boatbuilding and cruise tour business. The Justice Department has indicted Curtiss Jackson and Jamey Jackson, the owners of Hawaii-based shipbuilding firm...
HAWAII STATE
CBS Chicago

Woman loses nearly $25,000 to scammer claiming to be Chase Bank investigator

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Chicago woman saving for a house lost almost $25,000 to a scammer – in a fraud that all started with a simple text. As CBS 2's Lauren Victory reported, the Better Business Bureau on Friday sent out a news alert about this scam. Investigators are seeing a steep incline in the number of complaints involving fake fraud alert text messages. Songwriter Monika Jedrzejek pounds electronic the piano with rage. She never thought it would be so cathartic – but given what happened, it's not a surprise. "Just anger," she said. "Lots of frickin' anger." Jedrzejek has been...
CHICAGO, IL
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
476K+
Followers
67K+
Post
165M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy