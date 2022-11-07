Laredo Kid says ruptured intestines have been the toughest battle he's ever fought

The luchador is back home following nine days spent in hospital.

Laredo Kid is back home after spending nine days in hospital.

The 35-year-old required emergency surgery after suffering ruptured intestines during a match with Vikingo on October 23 from Monterrey, Mexico.

Laredo Kid spoke with The Laredo Morning Times on Monday about his injury and the emergency surgery it required.

"As I ended my fight with Vikingo, I had to be transported to San Vicente Hospital immediately and had to receive emergency surgery, as one of my intestines have become ruptured during the fight,” Laredo Kid said. “It has been the toughest battle I have ever fought in my career and life.”

“After being hospitalized for nine days and fighting for my life, I want to tell everybody that I am back,” he continued. “I am back at my house with my family and my children, and it is thanks to all of you -- and all of my Laredo fanaticos -- that I am better, because you all sent your well wishes, vibes and prayers. I really want to thank you all for always wanting to stay updated about my condition, and I especially want to thank my company Lucha Libre AAA that was always looking as to how I was doing.”

Lucha Maniaks Promoter Ishaan Idnani-Ramos says they are taking things "day-to-day" regarding a timeline for Laredo Kid's recovery and return to the ring.

“He will be back and better than ever,” Idnani-Ramos said. “Right now we just wish for a speedy recovery and the best of vibes.”