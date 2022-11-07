Hockey Things: What Caught Our Eye (Nov. 6)

Classic 1990s looks returned in Buffalo, two players learned about their NHL futures in cool ways and Kevin Bieksa's retirement included a final morning skate.

Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports

Last week featured plenty of wholesome moments in the NHL and throwbacks in style and celebration. Let's get into it.

The Return of 'Robo Penguin' Brings Back an Iconic Celebration

If you were a fan of 1990s hockey style, you were in for a treat this past Tuesday.

When Buffalo and Pittsburgh squared off, both teams donned their new reverse retros , with Buffalo bringing back the Bison head look while the Penguins brought back 'Robo Penguin.'

Pittsburgh's Jason Zucker would also throw things back to the 1990s paying homage to Jaromir Jagr with a salute celebration after opening the scoring.

We need more retro on retro games this season to see what other classic celebrations today's players break out.

We'll also see more of the Bison head crest, also known by Sabres fans as the 'Goat head,' after Monday's reveal of Buffalo's black and red alternate jersey.

Dylan Guenther And Keith Petruzzelli Go Viral

Dylan Guenther and Keith Petruzzelli had some memorable moments when they received news about their NHL futures.

For Guenther the ninth-overall pick of the 2021 NHL Entry draft, his family had the honor of letting him know he'd be sticking beyond the nine-game entry-level contract deadline with Arizona and wouldn't be coming back home to play for the Edmonton Oil Kings.

What a way to learn you'll be staying with the Coyotes.

The Toronto Maple Leafs have had a rash of goaltender injuries, and as a result, the Leafs signed Petruzzelli to an NHL contract. Petruzzelli has gone 6-0-0 for the AHL's Toronto Marlies.

His teammates' reaction upon hearing the news that he would be signing an NHL deal is one of the coolest moments you'll see this year as he'll look to make the most of this opportunity.

Kevin Bieksa Takes One Final Morning Skate

Kevin Bieksa formally retired as a Vancouver Canuck by signing a one-day contract last Thursday. The announcement was more than just signing a contract and having a press conference as Bieksa took the morning skate with the team one final time.

When you're soaking up your final day under contract with a team, why not go the whole nine yards and get on the ice with a club? How awesome would it have been if, in some way, Bieksa could have played in that night's game against Anaheim, the only other NHL team he played for?