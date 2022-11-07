David Najib Kasir, ’01 Painting, will present his lecture “David Najib Kasir: A Conversation in Cultural Shapes & Landscapes” at Marquette University’s Haggerty Museum of Art on Tuesday, November 15th at 5 p.m. Kasir, a Milwaukee oil painter whose deeply personal work “surrounds the act of coming to terms with the challenges of family, life, love, and loss,” will speak to the topic of culture and the importance of representation. This lecture is presented in collaboration with Marquette University’s Center for Race, Ethnic and Indigenous Studies.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO