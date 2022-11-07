Osage City Police are investigating after a hit-and-run incident allegedly involving a utility pole and a semi earlier this week. The department says a semi hit the utility pole on Market just west of First around 8 pm Tuesday. Indications are the semi was eastbound on Market and turned near an ice machine as the driver tried unsuccessfully to make a U-turn. The semi then went to the intersection of Market and Martin. After that, the whereabouts of the semi and its driver are unknown.

19 HOURS AGO