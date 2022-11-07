Read full article on original website
Related
KVOE
ALL VETERANS TRIBUTE: Memorial service moving locations, parade still on as scheduled
There has been one schedule adjustment for Emporia’s Veterans Day activities Friday. The memorial service will be at 11 am, although organizer Ron Whitney says the location is getting moved from the All Veterans Memorial to the Fairgrounds Anderson Building. Whitney says the parade will take place in downtown...
KVOE
WEATHER: Light rainfall, isolated hail affects Kansas Turnpike corridor Thursday
The 20 percent chance of rainfall materialized along the Kansas Turnpike corridor Thursday. There wasn’t much rain for many residents. The KVOE studios got around 0.10 inches of rainfall, while the Emporia Municipal Airport got 0.14 inches. Some of the storms generated small hail, including one that dropped pea-sized hail in west Emporia.
KVOE
Fire reported atop Emporia Middle School
Fire was reported atop Emporia Middle School on Veterans Day. Fire was reported shortly before 10 am and was put out quickly. A confirmed cause is pending. Emporia, Americus and Olpe firefighters responded.
KVOE
Bids now being accepted for Lyon County Highway Department construction update project
Lyon County Commissioners have approved the commencement of the bid-letting process for a multi-million dollar construction project for a county department. During their weekly action meeting Thursday, commissioners approved the a request to submit a notice to bidders presented by Bruce Boettcher of BG Consultants for an upcoming building project at the Lyon County Highway Department. The full scope of the project will see the construction of two new buildings, a maintenance shop and a bridge shop, encompassing a total of more than 21,000 square feet according to Boettcher.
KVOE
WEATHER: Drought conditions improve after last week’s heavy rainfall
Last week’s rainfall had a positive impact on the ongoing drought for much of the KVOE listening area. Drought conditions improved from severe to moderate for most of the KVOE listening area, including all of Lyon, Chase and Osage counties. Northwest Coffey, southeast Morris and southeast Wabaunsee counties have also been upgraded — as has Greenwood County north of Kansas Highway 58.
KVOE
Audio – Wednesday – 11-09-22
Newsmaker: Lyon County Public Health Emergency Preparedness Director Jennifer Millbern discusses flu, pediatric illness and COVID trends. Newsmaker 2: Messiah Lutheran Church Pastor Eddie Hosch previews the annual Harvest Home Festival November 19th. Lyon County History Center Director Greg Jordon makes his bi-weekly appearance. On-Air Chat: Chayce, Lisa, and Matt...
KVOE
Two people hurt in crash near Melvern Lake
Two people were hurt after a crash near Melvern Lake on Tuesday afternoon. Osage County Sheriff Chris Wells says the crash on US Highway 75 was reported shortly before 1:30 pm. Wells says a minivan driven by 25-year-old Alexander Bowers of Topeka was northbound on US-75 when he crossed the center line for unknown reasons. Bowers’ minivan hit a southbound car driven by 73-year-old Ronald Stockebrand of Yates Center.
KVOE
USD 252 Southern Lyon County plans tour of Hartford Junior-Senior High
The USD 252 Southern Lyon County Board of Education will take a closer look at Hartford Junior-Senior High as part of its meeting this week. The facility tour will take place after the board approves the consent agenda, including approvals of grants, donations and the Kansas Department of Labor’s Industrial Safety and Hazard Inspection report.
KVOE
Emporia announces third ‘Meet the Manager’ meeting
Emporia City Manager Trey Cocking is getting ready for his third Meet the Manager event. The city says Meet the Manager 3 will be at Trolley House Distillery, 502 S. Commercial, on Dec. 8. The time will be announced soon. Besides Cocking, Mayor Becky Smith will also be at the...
KVOE
ALL VETERANS TRIBUTE: Marine Corps veteran Gracin fond of connections to veterans with concert approaching
Marine Corps veteran and country music star Josh Gracin is performing Friday night at the Emporia Granada Theatre. On KVOE’s Talk of Emporia on Thursday, Gracin said it will be a high-energy show and a celebration of fellow veterans. Gracin said he treasures the interactions he has with fellow...
KVOE
Planning commission convenes work study session Tuesday to continue zoning regulation refinement process
Refinement of the new City of Emporia zoning regulations continued during a special study meeting for the Emporia/Lyon County Metropolitan Area Planning Commission Tuesday evening. The plans have been in the revision stage for nearly three years and have just recently resumed after Emporia City Commissioners put a halt to...
KVOE
Emporia Highs Avary and Olivia Eckert sign letters of Intent
Emporia High senior golfers Avary and Olivia Eckert signed letters of intent to continue their careers at the collegiate level Wednesday. Avary Eckert signed with Missouri Southern. Olivia Eckert signed with Iowa Central Community College. Avary and Olivia helped lead the Emporia High girls to a Centennial League Championship and...
KVOE
VFW Post 7957 announces essay winners
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7957 has announced several winners — all from Olpe — in its Voice of Democracy and Patriot’s Pen essay contests for area students. For the Patriot’s Pen contest, winners included:. *Seventh grade: Kadie Wade. *Eighth grade: Megan Barnhart. *Ninth grade: Adrianna...
KVOE
Emporia State Federal Credit Union reports text fraud effort against members
Another day, another fraud scheme. Emporia State Federal Credit Union says credit union members have been receiving fraudulent texts saying their debit or credit cards have been locked. Members are prompted to call a specific phone number and then asked to divulge card number, Social Security number, card PIN and other information. The credit union says it is not sending those texts.
KVOE
Osage City Police investigating Tuesday night hit-and-run involving semi
Osage City Police are investigating after a hit-and-run incident allegedly involving a utility pole and a semi earlier this week. The department says a semi hit the utility pole on Market just west of First around 8 pm Tuesday. Indications are the semi was eastbound on Market and turned near an ice machine as the driver tried unsuccessfully to make a U-turn. The semi then went to the intersection of Market and Martin. After that, the whereabouts of the semi and its driver are unknown.
KVOE
Lyon County Public Health addressing confusion about COVID-19 booster policy
As COVID-19 continues across the area — but takes a back seat in many minds to influenza or other illnesses — nagging confusion continues about booster shot policy. Lyon County Public Health Emergency Preparedness Director Jennifer Millbern says people who are not immunocompromised can get a booster shot if they fall into two categories.
KVOE
Two men charged in Lyon County with identity theft involving over 100 victims
Two men have preliminary hearings coming next month as part of a significant identity theft case in Lyon County. James Jones, age 37, faces one count of identity theft for allegedly stealing tax documentation and information about Social Security numbers, credit cards or banking accounts from over 100 different individuals earlier this month.
KVOE
Greg Haddock hopeful to join ‘rich history’ of Emporia State University as next provost
The second of four finalists for Emporia State University’s Provost and Vice President of Academic Affairs position had his visit to campus Thursday. Current Northwest Missouri State associate provost of graduate and professional studies Greg Haddock spoke with KVOE News prior to his community forum with staff, students and community members and says the proud history of ESU is what enticed him to apply for the position.
KVOE
Busy signing day for Emporia State Athletics
(ESU) Wednesday is the beginning of the fall signing period for College Athletics. The Emporia State soccer team has announced the signing of 7 new players. Coach Bryan Sailer calls this a talented group. Aubree Blackman is a defender from Olathe West HS. She earned Second Team All-State honors as...
KVOE
ELECTION: Republicans sweep Lyon County positions
Lyon County’s midterm elections saw Mark Schreiber and Eric Smith re-elected to their seats, while there will be new representation for part of the Lyon County Commission. Lyon County voters re-elected Schreiber, a Republican, to the Kansas House 60th District after a challenge from Democrat Mic McGuire 3,589 votes to 2,866. Schreiber says legislation associated with judicial selection is a topic he expects to see a high level of conversation over the next year.
Comments / 0