Cain Velasquez pre-trial hearing paused after prosecution and defense question police officers at scene
Cain Velasquez appeared in court on Monday for his first pre-trial hearing on multiple charges, including attempted murder after he allegedly chased and tried to gun down a man accused of molesting his son. The former UFC heavyweight champion has been in jail for the past eight months after he...
UFC 281: Alex Pereira not clinging to previous wins over Israel Adesanya — ‘We’re talking MMA, not kickboxing’
Alex Pereira has two wins over Israel Adesanya, including one by knockout. But “Poatan” understands that he’s not signed for another kickboxing match on Sat. night (Nov. 12) at Madison Square Garden in New York City, where he meets the reigning middleweight champion in the UFC 281 pay-per-view (PPV) main event.
UFC responds to ‘suspicious betting’ investigation, denies ‘unethical or irresponsible’ behavior
U.S. Integrity recently opened an investigation into the “suspicious” gambling activity that occurred ahead of the Shayilan Nuerdanbieke vs. Darrick Minner fight at UFC Vegas 64. Just hours before the event, the pre-fight betting line saw a colossal shift in favor of Nuerdanbieke to win by first-round knockout.
Daniel Cormier Responds to Julianna Pena’s Rant at UFC Vegas 64: ‘There Was No Dana White Privilege’
Julianna Pena did not appreciate former UFC dual champion Daniel Cormier suggesting that her work did not warrant a trilogy bout with Amanda Nunes. ‘The Venezuelan Vixen’ shocked the world at UFC 269 when he stopped the general consensus women’s MMA GOAT via second-round submission. The two ran it back at UFC 277 where Nunes dominated Pena for 25-minutes on her way to a unanimous decision victory, leaving the series tied at one apiece.
Israel Adesanya before UFC 281: Kickboxing losses to Alex Pereira were 'me not staying true to my style'
UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya doesn’t rate Alex Pereira’s MMA career too highly just yet. That’s because Pereira has competed just seven times as a professional and three times in the octagon. But after Pereira knocked out streaking contender Sean Strickland in the first round at UFC 276, it was enough to earn him a shot at Adesanya’s title in Saturday’s UFC 281 main event at Madison Square Garden in New York.
Alex Pereira sees Israel Adesanya, entire team ‘mentally shook’ ahead of UFC 281: ‘He doesn’t want this fight’
Israel Adesanya recently said ‘f*ck the belt’, and that all he wants at UFC 281 is to beat Alex Pereira at Madison Square Garden in New York, but “Poatan” doesn’t buy that narrative. Speaking on this week’s episode of MMA Fighting podcast Trocação Franca, Pereira...
Cain Velasquez granted bail at $1 million pending trial, faces 10 counts including premeditated attempted murder
Cain Velasquez will go home for the first time in eight months after he was granted bail ahead of his trial on multiple charges – including premeditated attempted murder. The former UFC heavyweight champion spent the past two days in a Santa Clara County (Calif.) courthouse for a pre-trial hearing, where his attorney Mark Geragos and prosecutor Aaron French faced off with several witnesses being called. Two separate motions also went before presiding judge Arthur Bocanegra,.
Escape from New York! Israel Adesanya isn’t bringing Middleweight belt to UFC 281 title fight
Israel Adesanya’s luggage has been a little light for his last few outings. “The Last Stylebender” is currently in New York City, anticipating his big upcoming Middleweight title fight this weekend (Sat., Nov. 12, 2022) in UFC 281’s main event against Alex Pereira. A win for Adesanya would mark his sixth official title defense as the champion. While Adesanya has made the long trip from New Zealand, his title belt did not ... and the strap apparently hasn’t been flying with him for quite some time.
Aline Pereira touts MMA debut 6 days after brother Alex Pereira puts Israel Adesanya ‘to sleep’ at UFC 281
Alex Pereira will challenge Israel Adesanya for the UFC belt on Saturday and plans to celebrate with family and friends if victorious at UFC 281. He will go back to fight mode immediately afterward, however, when he travels with sister Aline Pereira to Sloan, Iowa, for her MMA debut six days later at LFA 147.
Israel Adesanya cried backstage after heavily criticized UFC 276 win: ‘It’s the expectations I put on myself’
Israel Adesanya can relate to some of the disappointment that was felt with his most recent championship performance. “The Last Stylebender” recorded his fifth straight defense of the undisputed UFC middleweight title at UFC 276 this past July, winning a unanimous decision over Jared Cannonier that drew criticism from fighters and fans for a lack of thrills. Overall, Adesanya was pleased with the victory, but knows that he could have done more and allowed himself to acknowledge that he could have done more in the immediate aftermath.
Carla Esparza: ‘It makes me smile and laugh’ that people still doubt me ahead of Zhang Weili fight
It’s still somewhat rare that a defending champion will be considered an underdog ahead of a title fight but that’s exactly where Carla Esparza finds herself yet again. In her first fight since claiming the strawweight title in May, the 35-year-old veteran faces daunting odds going up against Zhang Weili in the UFC 281 co-main event. Sportsbooks have her listed as somewhere around a 4-to-1 underdog with many believing it’s almost a foregone conclusion that Zhang will reclaim the 115-pound championship after she previously held the title between 2019 and 2021.
UFC 281 media day video, live stream interviews | Adesanya vs Pereira
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is holding a special pre-fight media day for the upcoming UFC 281 pay-per-view (PPV) event, headlined by the middleweight title fight pitting reigning 185-pound kingpin Israel Adesanya against longtime kickboxing rival Alex Pereira, streaming LIVE at 9:45 a.m. ET in the embedded video player above. LIVE!...
T.J. Dillashaw: Aljamain Sterling a ‘not very dangerous’ champion, Cody Garbrandt not ‘worth my effort’
Former UFC bantamweight champion T.J. Dillashaw still believes he can be champion again, especially if Aljamain Sterling is holding the belt. Despite a first-round loss to Sterling at UFC 280, Dillashaw isn’t ready to concede “Funkmaster” is the best bantamweight in the world. Were it not for the severe shoulder injury that hobbled him early in their fight, he believes he would have captured the belt a third time. He previously called Sterling the “most beatable” champ on the UFC’s roster.
‘UFC 281: The Chase’: A closer look into heated rivalry between Israel Adesanya vs. Alex Pereira
UFC 281 isn’t just any old title fight, because what Israel Adesanya and Alex Pereira share isn’t just any old rivalry. This one goes back. Way back. MMA Fighting’s Shaun Al-Shatti and E. Casey Leydon tell the story behind the unique rivalry between the UFC middleweight champion and his next title challenger, which can be watched above.
Floyd Mayweather vs Deji time: When are ring walks for fight in UK and US this weekend?
Floyd Mayweather will compete in another exhibition boxing match this weekend, as the former multiple-weight world champion fights YouTuber Deji in Dubai.Mayweather retired as a professional in 2017, having just beaten former UFC champion Conor McGregor to move to 50-0. Since that bout, the 45-year-old has taken on the likes of YouTuber star Logan Paul, kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa, and most recently mixed martial artist Mikuru Asakura.Just six weeks after stopping Asakura in the second round, Mayweather returns to face Deji, younger brother of fellow YouTube star KSI – despite the Briton holding just one victory in the boxing ring.After...
UFC 281 'Embedded,' No. 3: 'Meatball' Molly McCann arrives and does some autograph work
The UFC is back with its latest pay-per-view and a return to New York, which means the popular “Embedded” fight-week video series is here to document what’s happening behind the scenes. UFC 281 takes place Saturday at Madison Square Garden in New York. The main card airs...
UFC DraftKings Promo Code : Get $200 if Israel Adesanya Wins at UFC 281
Feeling confident about your pick for the main event of UFC 281? Unlock the latest UFC DraftKings promo code and you can place a $5 Moneyline wager on either UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya or top contender Alex Pereira to win and you'll take home an extra $200. This fascinating...
UFC 281 odds: Latest Vegas lines and betting guide | Adesanya vs. Pereira
Having defeated virtually every contender the Middleweight division has to offer, division champion, Israel Adesanya, looks to settle a score from his kickboxing days when he faces Alex Pereira for a third time (in combat sports) atop UFC 281, which will take place inside Madison Square Garden in New York, N.Y., this weekend (Sat., Nov. 12, 2022). In other title action, Carla Esparza kicks off her second Strawweight reign against former champ Zhang Weili, while Dustin Poirier battles Michael Chandler in an explosive Lightweight clash in additional main card pay-per-view (PPV) action, and Frankie Edgar makes his final Octagon appearance opposite rising contender Chris Gutierrez.
Alex Pereira takes shot at Israel Adesanya, says champ ‘won’t freeze me’ at UFC 281
With only a few days left before UFC 281, Alex Pereira is still taking shots at Israel Adesanya. On Saturday, Pereira challenges Adesanya for the middleweight title at UFC 280, in a trilogy fight that is years in the making. Following both men’s wins at UFC 276, Pereira became the No. 1 middleweight contender which prompted Adesanya to say that Pereira was “going to get frozen, like Elsa,” so when the middleweight challenger ran into someone dressed in an Elsa costume on the streets of New York City this week, “Poatan” took the opportunity to call back to Adesanya’s previous threat.
UFC 281 predictions: Late ‘Prelims’ undercard preview | Adesanya vs. Pereira
Former kickboxing rivals, Israel Adesanya and Alex Pereira, will meet a third time with Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) gold on the line when they headline UFC 281, which will take place inside the hallowed halls of Madison Square Garden in New York, N.Y., this weekend (Sat., Nov. 12, 2022). UFC 281’s pay-per-view (PPV) main card will also see Zhang Weili attempt to usurp current Strawweight empress, Carla Esparza, and Frankie Edgar end his storied career against fast-rising Bantamweight Chris Gutierrez.
