Valley Health Closes Luray GymTracy LeicherLuray, VA
Shenandoah National Park adds live camerasTracy LeicherLuray, VA
Page County student faces criminal charges for bringing fake gun to schoolTracy LeicherPage County, VA
Page County family turns Halloween into hopeTracy LeicherPage County, VA
Coming Home - N.Y.-Va. Club reflects on the past and celebrates the futureTracy LeicherLuray, VA
WHSV
‘Whimsically Witchy’ collects big donations for Staunton school programs
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Spooky season has come and gone, but McSwain Elementary School in Staunton is still feeling the benefits. On Thursday, Camille Dierksheide and the McSwain PTA gave a donation of $2,429.95 to the school’s Art and Music departments from her Whimsically Witchy Halloween display. “I’m amazed...
WHSV
Nonprofit registration for Great Community Give to open Nov. 15
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Community Foundation of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County will open registration for nonprofits to participate in the Great Community Give for 2023 on Nov. 15. “We have big bold goals this year. We are challenging the Harrisonburg and Rockingham County communities to raise $2 million for...
NBC 29 News
AHIP joins in Virginia Energy Assistance Program and gears up for holiday campaign
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - AHIP, the Albemarle Housing Improvement Program is preparing for winter. The Virginia Energy Assistance Program through Social Services is just now getting underway where eligible households will receive help with the costs of heating their homes. It’s helped 42 families in the last 3 years.
WHSV
Blue Ridge Area Food Bank bringing free meals to six after-school programs
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Blue Ridge Area Food Bank announced the sponsorship of the at-risk after school meals program. Six after-school programs are set to to get these meals including the Boys and Girls Club in Waynesboro. Organizers say this will fill the gap of food insecurity where...
WHSV
The Community Foundation of the Blue Ridge hosts photo gallery event focusing on local housing issues
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - The Community Foundation of the Blue Ridge hosted an event at the Wayne Theater in Waynesboro on Tuesday night. At the event, the foundation celebrated its 30th anniversary by unveiling a photo gallery that tells the story of local community members and their experiences with housing insecurity.
WHSV
Rockingham County hosts final community engagement meeting for Comprehensive Plan
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Rockingham County has started the process of rewriting its comprehensive plan. On Thursday, the county hosted its final community engagement meeting at Spotswood High School. The Berkley Group led a series of exercises and collected public feedback on housing, land use, transportation, and more. Participants...
alleghenymountainradio.org
Virginia Department Of Social Services Assistance
The Virginia Department of Social Services has two assistance programs currently available for Virginia residents, and we spoke to the Highland County DSS to learn more. “My name is Breanna Hartman and I’m a Benefits Program Specialist with the Highland County Department of Social Services.”. “So I’m here today...
WHSV
Valley Health permanently closes Luray Wellness & Fitness Center
LURAY, Va. (WHSV) - Earlier this week, Valley Health decided to permanently close its wellness & fitness center in Luray. The health system said a recent fire from arson in an adjacent store made the building unsuitable due to smoke damage and the center had already been losing money since reopening during the pandemic.
WHSV
Laurel Ridge honoring Native American Heritage Month with event
LURAY, Va. (WHSV) - Laurel Ridge Community College is welcoming the American Indian Society of Washington D.C., Friends of the United Tribes of the Shenandoah, and sacred runners and walkers from the Dakotas to the Fauquier Campus on Monday, Nov. 14, as part of Native American Heritage Month, according to a press release from the college.
WHSV
VFW brings drive-thru Veterans Day parade to 10 senior facilities
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) hosted a drive-thru parade for those who live at senior living facilities and could not otherwise attend the parades recently. “All the veterans were all waving at us, they weren’t just sitting in a car going around in a...
WHSV
Valley dentist encourages people to take advantage of insurance benefits before they expire
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) -As we come up on the holiday season and the end of the year, a Valley dentist is encouraging individuals to take a look at their insurance benefits. “It’s a use-it-or-lose-it situation. For the vast amount of people who have dental insurance either individually or through their work there is a dollar set amount they can use towards dental procedures throughout the year,” Dr. Cameron Roberts with Dental Health Associates said.
WHSV
Staunton Public Defenders Office reflects on growth during 50th birthday
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Staunton Public Defenders Office now has 50 years under its belt. Current Public Defender Peter Boatner has worked there for 27 years and is proud of the growth he’s seen firsthand. “We had one client, we had one case; the goal was to get...
royalexaminer.com
Town Talk: Warren County Sheriff’s Office – A conversation with Sgt Terry Fritts – November Events
In this Town Talk, we’ll talk with Sgt Terry Fritts from the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, Community Outreach Division. It’s been a busy month at the Warren County Sheriff’s Office. Here are just a few of the events for November for the Community Outreach Division:. 11/1...
NBC 29 News
Augusta County Courthouse is moving and people in Staunton are quiet about it
STUANTON, Va. (WVIR) - The Augusta County Courthouse is moving away from its current location in downtown Staunton following a ballot measure Tuesday, November 8. Nearly 9-out-of-10 voters said they are in favor of moving the court to the county. How this will affect the historic building and the surrounding businesses in the city has yet to be seen.
Valley Health Closes Luray Gym
LURAY, Va. – The only full-service fitness center in Luray has closed its doors for good. The Valley Health Wellness & Fitness Center has been temporarily closed since October 13 due to fire damage from the adjacent Dollar Tree store. However, in a November 7 letter, Valley Health's Corporate Director of Fitness Services, Jeffrey Jeran, advised members that the closure is now permanent.
WHSV
JMU students & faculty: importance of students voting in midterms
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A large number of the voting population in Harrisonburg is made up of James Madison University (JMU) students. Kara Dillard, the associate director for JMU’s Center for Civic Engagement said it’s important for students to register and vote for mid-terms and local elections in the Friendly City.
WHSV
Next Level Education!
Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Bridgewater College and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Bridgewater College, visit bridgewater.edu. If you are looking for a marketable and practical graduate degree and have an interest in scholarly...
WHSV
Harrisonburg-Rockingham Emergency Communication Center main non-emergency number currently out of service
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Harrisonburg-Rockingham Emergency Communication Center (HRECC) main non-emergency number (540-434-4436) is currently out of service due to technical difficulties, according to city officials. This issue does not affect 911 calls. Officials say if you have an emergency continue to call 911. “HRECC is working to resolve...
realcrozetva.com
Expanding Mobile Home Park, and a new Augusta Health sign
I get these emails from Albemarle County, I guess because I’m now on the CCAC and I’m glad I do — better to know know what’s happening in our community. Not every announcement is a “big” one, and often it’s the aggregate of the small ones that matter.
theriver953.com
Nov. 8 unofficial election results for Virginia
Judging from the numbers and results voter turn out was steady if not heavy for the November 8 midterm elections. According to the Virginia Department of Elections preliminary results, the Virginia U.S. House District 6th race went to Republican Ben Cline taking more than 64 percent of the vote against Democrat Jennifer Lewis.
