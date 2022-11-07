ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WHSV

‘Whimsically Witchy’ collects big donations for Staunton school programs

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Spooky season has come and gone, but McSwain Elementary School in Staunton is still feeling the benefits. On Thursday, Camille Dierksheide and the McSwain PTA gave a donation of $2,429.95 to the school’s Art and Music departments from her Whimsically Witchy Halloween display. “I’m amazed...
STAUNTON, VA
WHSV

Nonprofit registration for Great Community Give to open Nov. 15

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Community Foundation of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County will open registration for nonprofits to participate in the Great Community Give for 2023 on Nov. 15. “We have big bold goals this year. We are challenging the Harrisonburg and Rockingham County communities to raise $2 million for...
HARRISONBURG, VA
alleghenymountainradio.org

Virginia Department Of Social Services Assistance

The Virginia Department of Social Services has two assistance programs currently available for Virginia residents, and we spoke to the Highland County DSS to learn more. “My name is Breanna Hartman and I’m a Benefits Program Specialist with the Highland County Department of Social Services.”. “So I’m here today...
HIGHLAND COUNTY, VA
WHSV

Valley Health permanently closes Luray Wellness & Fitness Center

LURAY, Va. (WHSV) - Earlier this week, Valley Health decided to permanently close its wellness & fitness center in Luray. The health system said a recent fire from arson in an adjacent store made the building unsuitable due to smoke damage and the center had already been losing money since reopening during the pandemic.
LURAY, VA
WHSV

Laurel Ridge honoring Native American Heritage Month with event

LURAY, Va. (WHSV) - Laurel Ridge Community College is welcoming the American Indian Society of Washington D.C., Friends of the United Tribes of the Shenandoah, and sacred runners and walkers from the Dakotas to the Fauquier Campus on Monday, Nov. 14, as part of Native American Heritage Month, according to a press release from the college.
MIDDLETOWN, VA
WHSV

Valley dentist encourages people to take advantage of insurance benefits before they expire

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) -As we come up on the holiday season and the end of the year, a Valley dentist is encouraging individuals to take a look at their insurance benefits. “It’s a use-it-or-lose-it situation. For the vast amount of people who have dental insurance either individually or through their work there is a dollar set amount they can use towards dental procedures throughout the year,” Dr. Cameron Roberts with Dental Health Associates said.
HARRISONBURG, VA
NBC 29 News

Augusta County Courthouse is moving and people in Staunton are quiet about it

STUANTON, Va. (WVIR) - The Augusta County Courthouse is moving away from its current location in downtown Staunton following a ballot measure Tuesday, November 8. Nearly 9-out-of-10 voters said they are in favor of moving the court to the county. How this will affect the historic building and the surrounding businesses in the city has yet to be seen.
Tracy Leicher

Valley Health Closes Luray Gym

LURAY, Va. – The only full-service fitness center in Luray has closed its doors for good. The Valley Health Wellness & Fitness Center has been temporarily closed since October 13 due to fire damage from the adjacent Dollar Tree store. However, in a November 7 letter, Valley Health's Corporate Director of Fitness Services, Jeffrey Jeran, advised members that the closure is now permanent.
LURAY, VA
WHSV

JMU students & faculty: importance of students voting in midterms

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A large number of the voting population in Harrisonburg is made up of James Madison University (JMU) students. Kara Dillard, the associate director for JMU’s Center for Civic Engagement said it’s important for students to register and vote for mid-terms and local elections in the Friendly City.
HARRISONBURG, VA
WHSV

Next Level Education!

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Bridgewater College and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Bridgewater College, visit bridgewater.edu. If you are looking for a marketable and practical graduate degree and have an interest in scholarly...
BRIDGEWATER, VA
WHSV

Harrisonburg-Rockingham Emergency Communication Center main non-emergency number currently out of service

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Harrisonburg-Rockingham Emergency Communication Center (HRECC) main non-emergency number (540-434-4436) is currently out of service due to technical difficulties, according to city officials. This issue does not affect 911 calls. Officials say if you have an emergency continue to call 911. “HRECC is working to resolve...
HARRISONBURG, VA
theriver953.com

Nov. 8 unofficial election results for Virginia

Judging from the numbers and results voter turn out was steady if not heavy for the November 8 midterm elections. According to the Virginia Department of Elections preliminary results, the Virginia U.S. House District 6th race went to Republican Ben Cline taking more than 64 percent of the vote against Democrat Jennifer Lewis.
WINCHESTER, VA

