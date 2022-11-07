Carolwood, a startup boutique residential firm staffed by many agents who previously worked at influential brokerage Hilton & Hyland, has officially launched. Company website Carolwoodre.com went live on Nov. 9. The web presence started after Hilton & Hyland star broker Drew Fenton and his partners spent several months quietly building a roster of about 50 agents which includes prominent Hilton & Hyland alums such as Linda May, Bjorn Farrugia and Jonah Wilson.

BEVERLY HILLS, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO