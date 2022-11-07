Read full article on original website
Developer behind coastal land deals eyes Hollywood project
A Manhattan Beach developer who years ago garnered attention for a major coastal land deal is looking to make a mark on Hollywood by replacing a bank with a large apartment complex. Brian Sweeney, through his Beach Cities-based company Retail Branches, filed plans for the five-story Sunset Boulevard project last...
Crane Worldwide leases 378K sf warehouse in Anaheim
The owner of a 378,000-square-foot distribution warehouse in Anaheim has moved out and leased it to Crane Worldwide Logistics. Bedrosians Tile & Stone leased 1515 East Winston Road to the logistics firm for an undisclosed sum, the Orange County Business Journal reported. Financial terms of the lease were not disclosed.
DJM Capital and PGIM eye 300 apartments at Huntington Beach retail center
DJM Capital and PGIM aim to plant a 300-unit apartment complex at a shopping center they own in Huntington Beach. The San Jose-based developer and the real estate arm of Prudential Financial, based in New Jersey, have proposed the six-story building at Bella Terra at 7777 Edinger Avenue, the Commercial Observer reported.
Sue Gross exits Beverly Hills estate with $23M sale
Sue Gross made headlines a few years ago with her divorce from billionaire fund manager Bill Gross, who founded Pimco in Newport Beach. Since then, Sue Gross has distinguished herself as a luxury real estate investor, and she recently unloaded one of her properties at a loss. Her Beverly Hills...
Pasadena rent control measure leads by 129 votes
A rent control ballot measure in Pasadena was leading Thursday by 129 votes. Measure H, which would tie Pasadena rent increases to consumer prices for gas, food and more, was leading 50.3 percent to 49.7 percent, the Pasadena Star News reported, citing the latest official vote count. If passed, Measure...
KB Home to build state’s first “microgrid communities” in the IE
KB Home has big ambitions for tiny dwellings. The developer aims to build the state’s first all-electric, solar- and battery-powered “microgrid community” of single-family homes, to be located in the Inland Empire. The Westwood-based developer has filed plans to build 219 energy sustainable homes in Menifee, 15...
Greenland sells Metropolis apartment tower for $500M
A Chinese developer has sold the tallest apartment tower in Downtown Los Angeles for $504 million – nearly $200 million less than the cost of development. A U.S. subsidiary of China’s Greenland Holding Group sold the 59-story Thea at Metropolis at 1000 West 8th Street, the Wall Street Journal reported. The buyer was Northland, based near Boston.
Drew Fenton officially debuts new brokerage Carolwood
Carolwood, a startup boutique residential firm staffed by many agents who previously worked at influential brokerage Hilton & Hyland, has officially launched. Company website Carolwoodre.com went live on Nov. 9. The web presence started after Hilton & Hyland star broker Drew Fenton and his partners spent several months quietly building a roster of about 50 agents which includes prominent Hilton & Hyland alums such as Linda May, Bjorn Farrugia and Jonah Wilson.
Las Vegas bullet train segment from Rancho Cucamonga clears federal review
Plans to build a bullet train from the Inland Empire to Las Vegas lurched forward with a federal review of the project’s Rancho Cucamonga leg. U.S. regulators have completed an environmental study for Brightline West’s high-speed link from Rancho Cucamonga to the Mojave Desert, where it would connect with a 200-mph line to Las Vegas, Urbanize Los Angeles reported.
Developer found guilty in LA City Hall bribery scheme
Just two years after a federal grand jury indicted China-headquartered development firm Shen Zhen New World I for racketeering charges stemming from an investigation of former Los Angeles City Councilman José Huizar, a jury on Nov. 10 found the company of the eight charges brought against it. Shen Zhen...
Rick Caruso leads Karen Bass in votes for LA mayor
Real estate developer Rick Caruso leads Rep. Karen Bass by a hair in a costly race for Los Angeles mayor, as incumbent Eric Garcetti steps down from office. The billionaire led with 51.25 percent of the vote early Wednesday, with the congresswoman trailing at 48.75 percent, among the 500,000 of votes tallied, the Los Angeles Times reported.
