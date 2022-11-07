Read full article on original website
Queen of Terre Haute to open in March of 2024
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — We have a new timeline regarding when The Queen of Terre Haute Casino Resort is expected to open. Vice President and General Manager Mike Rich said their new opening date is set for sometime in March of 2024. That’s a little later than initially had been planned. Right now, Rich […]
Area McDonald’s to offer free breakfast for veterans on Veterans Day
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — McDonald’s owners throughout the Wabash Valley are inviting veterans to stop in for breakfast on Veterans Day, their treat. The offer of a free breakfast combo meal will be available from 6 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. on Veterans Day, Friday, November 11. Retired and active-duty military personnel can enjoy a […]
MyWabashValley.com
Women supporting women with recovery program
VIGO CO, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Phoenix House of Terre Haute is a faith based residential recovery program for women. The program provides a structured sober-living environment in local homes. Women and their children are welcomed into these homes to create a recovery lifestyle. Director DeAnna Griffin said the program focuses on building a sisterhood.
MyWabashValley.com
PuroClean visits GDL with guest Gary Gottardi of Indiana Farm Bureau Insurance
(GOOD DAY LIVE) — PuroClean of Terre Haute welcomes Gary Gottardi of Indiana Farm Bureau insurance to help explain to homeowners the importance of not only having insurance, but understanding what insurance coverage they have. It is important for homeowners to be prepared for property damage so when disaster occurs, they are ready.
MyWabashValley.com
Community members gather after old School House fire
MECCA, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Thursday night residents of Mecca came out for a prayer vigil. We’re told the former school building was built in the 1900’s and still being used as a community center. Events like basketball games and dinners were still regularly held there. Here’s what some residents told us the building meant to the area.
vincennespbs.org
Shop with a Cop Turning Silver
An annual Christmas time tradition in Vincennes turns 25 years old in 2022. Shop with a Cop in Vincennes is scheduled for December 13th and this year the program has a new leader. Steve Chesser started the program at the Vincennes Police Department 24 years ago. He retired this year...
WTHI
Crews bring in the cranes as Terre Haute casino work continues
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - If you've driven down Margaret Avenue in Terre Haute, you've probably seen crews working on the Queen of Terre Haute casino. The plans for a casino in Terre Haute has been in the works for over six years, and community members are excited. Executives from...
14news.com
Marijuana cultivation job fair set to be held in Wabash Co.
ALBION, Ill. (WFIE) - Job opportunities are in high supply at a production plant in Albion. 14 News is learning about those new openings in the marijuana cultivation industry. Between 50 and 60 new entry-level jobs are available working with Verano, a company that owns brands like Zen Leaf, which is a chain of marijuana dispensaries.
Danville Fire Dept. responds to Habitat for Humanity fire
UPDATE on 11/10/2022 at 8:50 p.m. After only three years working out of the building, the Danville Habitat for Humanity says they’re devastated by a fire at their “Restore” night. Executive Director Jonathan Gibson says the building was locked up and closed for the night when he got the emergency notification. He believes no one […]
Firefighters called to Terre Haute house fire
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Firefighters battled a house fire in Terre Haute Thursday morning. The call came in around 8:30 a.m., of a house located near the intersection of N. 14th and Buckeye streets on fire near the Twelve Points neighborhood of Terre Haute. Terre Haute Fire Battalion Chief Scott Dalton said as of […]
MyWabashValley.com
Clinkenbeard wins bid for Vigo Co. Commissioner
VIGO CO, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — In a tight race for Commissioner of District one in Vigo County, Mark Clinkenbeard won with 53% of the votes. He is a lifelong resident of Vigo County, and a small business owner, something he feels will help him in office. “I want Vigo...
vincennespbs.org
A VU Professor is bringing a children’s book to life
A Story Walk is being created in Indiana’s First City. Vincennes University has announced that their Education Majors and Professor Lisa Miller are putting together a children’s book which will come to life next spring along the Wabash River. The book which will be a “story walk” is...
WTHI
Two hurdles cleared as the casino project continues in Terre Haute
TERRE HAUTE, Ind, (WTHI) - Two regulation hurdles have been cleared for the Queen of Terre Haute casino. Mayor Duke Bennett confirmed the FAA has given its approval for the casino project. The Indiana Department of Transportation also approved the casino's traffic flow plan. Both approvals paved the way for...
WTHI
Vigo County Health Department food inspections for October 31 - November 4
Here's a look at the Vigo County Health Department's food inspections for June 27, 2022 thru July 1, 2022. October 31, 2022 – November 4, 2022. Baesler’s Market, 2900 Poplar St. (2 Critical, 4 Non-Critical) Found excessive build-up of carbon & grease on baking sheets, bread pans & speed racks in bakery. Found knife sharpener & scissors with accumulated debris in bakery area.
MyWabashValley.com
State Rep. Pfaff talks about proposed bills
VIGO CO, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Democratic candidate Tonya Pfaff has won her re-election bid and will once again represent District 43 in the Indiana House. Via zoom, she said this upcoming legislative session, she’ll present a new bill called ‘Project Life Saver’; Pfaff has sponsored this bill previously.
Fire destroys house on North 4th Street
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Crews were on the scene of a structure fire at 729 North 4th St. on Monday evening. According to Battalion Chief Scott Dalton with the Terre Haute Fire Department, the call came in just after 7:00 pm. He said the home appeared to be unoccupied. Crews were able to contain […]
MyWabashValley.com
Twin Lakes Pet Resort – A home away from home for your pets
(GOOD DAY LIVE) — When you have to travel, you can’t always take your pets with you. Julie Henricks visits a local pet resort in Paris, IL and talks to the owner Dee Bergin about a home away from home- for your pets. This facility has a doggie...
WTHI
An expired license plate lands two behind bars for drug accusations
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Two men are facing charges in Vigo County after police stopped a car with expired tags. It happened just before 5:00 on Wednesday evening around 2nd Avenue and North 24th Street in Terre Haute. Police said the driver was Thomas Boatman,51, of Clinton. A passenger...
wamwamfm.com
Daviess County Arrest Report (11/11)
Daelean Skaggs, 38, of Washington, was arrested on a count of petition to revoke. No bond was set. Alice Flax, 36, of Washington, was arrested for criminal trespass and resisting law enforcement. No bond was set. Christopher Stone, 31, of Shoals, was arrested for domestic battery in the presence of...
WANE-TV
‘I’m going to raise hell’: Man accused in massage spa robbery spree
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – His modus operandi was almost always the same. He’d walk into a massage parlor with a tan hat and a black mask, grab the hair of a woman at the front and point a gun at her head while demanding cash. He’s accused...
