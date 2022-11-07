Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cincy Jungle
Evan McPherson was booming punts in Bengals’ latest practice
Some problems exist for the Cincinnati Bengals’ special teams department. Evan McPherson has missed his last two field goals, and Kevin Huber’s consistency punting the ball has gone awry. So what if the former took the latter’s place?. In the team’s final practice before the bye week,...
McCarthy returns to Lambeau as Cowboys visit Green Bay
DALLAS (6-2) at GREEN BAY (3-6) Sunday, 3:25 p.m. CDT, Fox. LAST MEETING: Packers beat Cowboys 34-24 on Oct. 6, 2019, at Arlington, Texas. LAST WEEK: Cowboys were off last week after beating Chicago Bears 49-29 at home on Oct. 30; Packers lost 15-9 at Detroit. COWBOYS OFFENSE: OVERALL (22),...
Cincy Jungle
The Orange and Black Insider Bengals podcast: Bye-Bye Happiness
The Cincinnati Bengals came through in a big way in Week 9. Despite a myriad of injuries and coming off of an embarrassing loss to the Browns, Zac Taylor and Co. thrashed the Carolina Panthers, 42-21. On this week’s show, we re-hash the big win and look ahead to after...
Cincy Jungle
Baltimore taking control in AFC North
Don’t expect the Baltimore Ravens to make life easy for the Cincinnati Bengals. If the Bengals hope to repeat as AFC North Division champions in 2022, they will definitely have their work cut out for them. Baltimore stayed a game ahead of Cincinnati in the division standings after a...
Cincy Jungle
Bengals News (11/11): In honor of Veterans Day
It was only natural for several Bengals to go out into the community recently and help a veteran as they celebrated Veterans Day. In honor of Veterans Day, the Bengals recently teamed with Operation Ramp It Up to help a veteran in the community. Notre Dame Tight End Michael Mayer...
Cincy Jungle
Trey Hendrickson still among the best at what he does
Intense. That one word sums up Cincinnati Bengals’ defensive end Trey Hendrickson. “The first thing you have to mention when you talk about Trey is his intensity,” Bengals defensive line coach Marion Hobby said. “He’s an intense football player. He’s intense in the meeting rooms, and he’s intense on the field. And on game day, he tries to take it up to another level.”
Cincy Jungle
This “clinic” play by Eli Apple got Lou Anarumo’s attention
Imagine two years ago hearing that a team with Eli Apple as its CB1 would hold a starting quarterback to three completions on 10 attempts for nine yards and two interceptions. Well, that’s exactly what happened for the Cincinnati Bengals against P.J. Walker and the Carolina Panthers. After the...
Cincy Jungle
Did the Bengals rediscover their run game in Week 9?
The Cincinnati Bengals can run the ball once again, hallelujah!. The Bengals rushed for 241 yards against the Carolina Panthers, and non-QB rushers averaged just shy of 7.3 yards per carry in a dominant performance. Joe Mixon scored a franchise record FIVE touchdowns with four of them coming on the ground.
Cincy Jungle
Bengals Weekly Lineman: Right side of o-line finally dominates together
The reconstruction of the Cincinnati Bengals’ offensive line from center to right tackle became the franchise’s biggest project of the 2022 offseason. Instead of relying on underwhelming incumbents, development of low-round picks, or the entire NFL Draft in general, the Bengals went on the offensive and left the first week of free agency with three quality starters; a trio of Ted Karras at center, Alex Cappa at right guard, and La’el Collins at right tackle.
Cincy Jungle
Bengals OL Film Grades: Week 9
The Cincinnati Bengals won in dominating fashion over the Carolina Panthers to go into the bye 5-4! They were able to post their best numbers in the run game so far this season, and Joe Mixon set the franchise record for touchdowns on the ground. Let’s dive into the grades!...
Cincy Jungle
The good, the bad and the ugly in Bengals’ 42-21 win over Panthers
Some folks wanted to see the Bengals eke out a tough win to “build character”. There is wisdom to that notion, as it could reinforce the idea that Cincinnati could find a way to win without many of its regular cast of characters. But, even more so, a...
Cincy Jungle
Joe Mixon named AFC Offensive Player of the Week
Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon has been named the Week 9 AFC Offensive Player of the Week for his performance in the 42-21 win over the Carolina Panthers, the league announced Wednesday. Mixon rushed for 153 yards on 22 attempts (7.0 average) with four touchdowns, while also catching four...
