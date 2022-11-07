ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta Braves freeing up payroll for Dansby Swanson with trade

The Atlanta Braves’ decision to trade Jake Odorizzi for Kolby Allard did not make much sense on the surface. Odorizzi is a respectable enough piece towards the back of a rotation, someone that can help stabilize a pitching staff. While the Braves’ rotation is seemingly set, one can never have too many arms as injuries can cause havoc to any rotation.
San Diego Padres may be changing Fernando Tatis Jr.’s role

Fernando Tatis Jr. was supposed to be the shortstop of the present and future for the San Diego Padres. That may have changed. According to Alden Gonzalez at ESPN, Tatis may no longer have a home at short. Instead, he could get time at short, second, center, and left as the Padres could look to turn him into a super utility player.
New York Yankees fans going to puke after Brian Cashman’s comments

The amount of New York Yankees fans that want to see Josh Donaldson back in pinstripes can likely be counted on one hand. General manager Brian Cashman does not care. Cashman defended the embattled third baseman, saying that Donaldson will be starting at the hot corner in 2023. He lauded Donaldson’s defense and said that he feels that there is a lot more left in the bat than he showed in 2022.
Los Angeles Angels: How to build a winner around Shohei Ohtani

Sam Blum of The Athletic dropped the news on us that Perry Minasian, Los Angeles Angels general manager, will not be trading Shohei Ohtani this offseason. With Ohtani heading into free agency after 2023, it was widely expected that the Angels may move him and start a full-blown rebuild. Since...
